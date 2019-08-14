Saving Money on Accommodation when Travelling Abroad

There are many people who love to travel and explore new places but one of the things that often holds them back is the cost involved. If you want to travel abroad, you could be facing crippling costs on both flights and accommodation, and the costs can be particularly high if you are travelling with a large group or your family.

Fortunately, there are various steps you can take to cut the cost of accommodation when you are travelling as a group or family. These days, we go online for all sorts of reasons from entertainment and shopping to booking travel. When it comes to the latter, you will find many great apartments and villas to rent in places around the world, and these can save you a fortune on accommodation costs.

Why Apartments and Villas Are So Popular

Over recent years, more and more people have decided to shun the tradition of booking hotels and bed & breakfasts, which charge a nightly fee per room or per person. This can end up being very costly if you are travelling to the destination for a week, two weeks, or longer. As a result, many have decided to opt for apartment or villa rental instead, which can work out to be far cheaper for larger groups and offer a range of additional benefits.

By booking an apartment or villa, you can get a set price for the whole accommodation for the period you plan to be there, whether this is a week, two weeks, or more. You don't have to worry about nightly costs that go up at weekends, which is the case at many hotels. Instead, you know exactly what you will be paying for the accommodation and all the amenities and you can then split the cost between you all if travelling with friends. This is a great way to control your budget.

In addition to a greater affordability, apartment or villa rental also offers more luxury and space. You can literally enjoy spending time in a home from home, which is far preferable to being cooped up in a small hotel room separated from one another. The whole group or family can stay in one place and you can enjoy having your own rooms, living area, bathrooms, fully equipped kitchen, dining area, balcony or terrace, and even additional perks such as your own swimming pool.

Many people also prefer the freedom that living in an apartment or villa offers compared to staying in a hotel. You don't have to be up at certain times for breakfast or have dinner when specified. You can eat when you want, cook what you want, and eliminate the frustration of having to queue for everything including meals and drinks at the bar. You also don't have to worry about tipping staff for service or paying additional service fees.

So, if you want to enjoy a vacation without costly accommodation prices, consider renting a villa or apartment for a luxurious change.