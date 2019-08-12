naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Pet Tags Link Widely Used Flame Retardant to Hyperthyroidism in Cats

By Staff Reporter
Aug 12, 2019 01:25 AM EDT
Close
 Pet Tags Link Widely Used Flame Retardant to Hyperthyroidism in Cats (IMAGE)
Silicone pet tags, seen here in purple, helped researchers measure housecats' exposure to flame retardants.

(Photo : Adapted from Environmental Science & Technology 2019)

Feline hyperthyroidism is the most common endocrine-related disease of older cats, and its prevalence has skyrocketed since the first case was diagnosed in 1979. At the same time, new household flame retardants were introduced, and recently, scientists have suspected a link. Now, researchers reporting in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology have associated hyperthyroidism with another class of flame retardants, using silicone pet tags similar to the popular wristbands that many people wear for charitable causes.

In the mid-1970s, manufacturers began to put polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) into textiles, polyurethane foam, plastics, and electronics. But in 2004, U.S. manufacturers started voluntarily phasing out these flame retardants amidst environmental and health concerns. Alternatives including organophosphate esters (OPEs), such as tris(1,3-dichloroisopropyl) phosphate (TDCIPP), were added instead, but recent research suggests these flame retardants, like PBDEs, can act as endocrine disruptors. 

Prior research suggested a link between PBDE levels and feline hyperthyroidism, but so far OPEs have not been examined in this context. Kim Anderson and colleagues wondered if they could use silicone pet tags to assess hyperthyroid and non-hyperthyroid housecats' exposure to various flame retardants, including OPEs. Silicone picks up volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds, and wristbands made of the material have been used in previous studies to monitor human exposure to environmental chemicals.

To find out, the researchers recruited owners of 78 housecats seven years and older, half with hyperthyroidism and a half without, to allow their pets to participate in the study. They gave the cats' owners silicone tags to put on their pets. After the cats had worn the tags for seven days, the researchers analyzed the silicone and found higher levels of TDCIPP from those cats with hyperthyroidism. Among non-hyperthyroid cats, TDCIPP exposure correlated with serum concentrations of a hormone elevated in hyperthyroidism. Higher TDCIPP exposures were associated with air freshener use, houses built since 2005 and cats that prefer to nap on upholstered furniture. 

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Flying Squirrels (IMAGE)

Long-Lasting Effects of Ironwork on Mammal Distributions Over The Last Millennium
Mount Pinatubo (IMAGE)
Geoengineering Versus a Volcano
The Growing Trend of Emotional Support Animals (IMAGE)
The Growing Trend of Emotional Support Animals
Halved Avocado in a White Bowl (IMAGE)
Guacamole Lovers, Rejoice! The Avocado Genome Has Been Sequenced
Gary (IMAGE)
How Can Robots Land Like Birds?
Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial
Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial
The Signaling Protein Fyn in Living Brain Cells (IMAGE)
Super-Resolution Microscopy Sheds Light on How Dementia Protein Becomes Dysfunctional
Strawberry Poison Frog (IMAGE)
To Learn How Poison Frogs are Adapting to Warmer Temperatures, Scientists Got Crafty
Organoid (IMAGE)
Endometrial Diseases Can Be Imitated in a Lab Dish, New Study Shows
Knockout Mice Are Guide to New Genes for Eye and Skin Disorders (IMAGE)
Knockout Mice are Guide to New Genes for Eye and Skin Disorders
space

Continuing the Apollo Legacy

TESS Discovers Three new Planets Nearby, Including Temperate 'Sub-Neptune'

Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing

Cold, Dry Planets Could Have a Lot of Hurricanes

What Gives Meteorites their Shape? New Research Uncovers a 'Goldilocks' Answer
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Octopus-Inspired Wearable Sensor

What Are Some Important Factors You Should Consider While Choosing A Portable Power Generator?

Why It's Safe to Buy GPUs Today

Life-Changing Laser Technology

Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Organoid (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

Endometrial Diseases Can Be Imitated in a Lab Dish, New Study Shows
Kago-Mé (IMAGE)
Environment

From Japanese Basket Weaving Art to Nanotechnology with Ion Beams
Shale Natural Gas Energy Development and Recreationists (IMAGE)
Environment

UNH Research Finds Shale Natural Gas Development Impacting Recreationists
Elephant Herd (IMAGE)
Animals

Increasing Value of Ivory Poses Major Threat to Elephant Populations
Electron Micrograph of Geobacter (Green) Expressing Wires Decorated with Peptide Tags (Red Dots). (IMAGE)
Biology

Expanding Functions of Conducting Microbial Nanowires for Chemical, Biological Sensors
Waterbirds on Lake St. Clair (IMAGE)
Animals

Conservation or Construction? Deciding Waterbird Hotspots

Most Popular

  1. 1 Tobacco Plant Stickiness Aid Plant Health, Helpful Bugs (IMAGE) Tobacco Plant 'Stickiness' Aids Helpful Insects, Plant Health
  2. 2 Eric Brennan in Field (IMAGE) Cover Crops, Compost And Carbon
  3. 3 Kasey Fowler-Finn, Ph.D., Saint Louis University (IMAGE) Despite Temperature Shifts, Treehoppers Manage to Mate
  4. 4 Octopus-Inspired Wearable Sensor (IMAGE) Octopus-Inspired Wearable Sensor
  5. 5 Pet Tags Link Widely Used Flame Retardant to Hyperthyroidism in Cats (IMAGE) Pet Tags Link Widely Used Flame Retardant to Hyperthyroidism in Cats
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics