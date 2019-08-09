What Are Some Important Factors You Should Consider While Choosing A Portable Power Generator?

Most users have factors that determine their preferences while looking out for a portable power generator to purchase. A few users do not usually know what to look out for.

Irrespective of the group to which you belong, there are some general factors that must not be left out while making your choice.

Portable power generators come in handy in cases where there's a power outage, cases where there's a fluctuation in electricity supply or cases whereby the weather affects power supply. However, making a horrible choice will not allow you to enjoy the essence of having a portable power generator in times like this.

The essential factors listed in this article will assist you in making a great choice.

Important Factors You Should Look Out For in Selecting a Portable Power Generator

The Power Output

You need to compare the power output of the generator of your choice to the total load capacity you are looking to cater for. You can find good brands in the market with more than 1,500 running watts and 2,000 surge watts. This is usually the maximum the generator gives and it is best that the load you plan to cater for is a little lower.

However, great products like Kodiak's solar generator also exist and have about 1,100 watts. This product is great for people that spend lots of time outdoors, so remember to place your power needs side-by-side with the power output you're considering. The engine type of the generator determines its power output to a large extent.

Size of the Fuel Tank

If you plan to use your generator for extended periods, what will be the point of purchasing a generator with a fuel tank you need to refill by the hour? It is absolutely pointless, just as you guessed!

In your selection, you have to take note of the fuel tank's size because frequent refueling can be very stressful. The recommended tank capacity here is 5 gallons, which allows you to enjoy up to 7 hours of power (with a full load). If you choose to run at a percentage far lower than your full load, you will enjoy the power supply for even longer.

Type of Engine

This sure sounds techy, but you might need to learn a little tech stuff to be sure you're making the very best choice. So, let's get on with it.

The better the engine, the more efficiently your power generator will perform. A 4-stroke engine will definitely work better than a 2-stroke engine. Although the former will cost more, it gives you value for your money.

Noise Level

Government regulations against noise are really unfavorable in some areas. There's always a noise limit for different areas, so it is best to get a generator that can fit in no matter where you are. Most portable generators usually have their noise levels around 70 decibels. If you can get a portable power generator with a noise level that is even lower, go for it.

Apart from meeting the requirements of the area's regulations, you would also enjoy comfort as you would have a reduced level of disturbance while using a good product.

Power Quality

Asides the power output, you also have to check out the power quality of the power produced. If the power quality is poor, then your appliances are at the risk of getting damaged. A brand with a quality power output will have an AC signal around 60-hertz frequency.

Weight of the Generator

The fact that it is supposed to be a portable power generator implies that it shouldn't weigh too much. If you want it to be portable and mobile, check its weight prior to purchase. Lightweight generators have been found to work more efficiently than their heavy counterparts. A unit less than 100 pounds is great.

Conclusion

A portable power generator from a good brand is one product you will be stuck with for several years. Hence, while making a choice, it is best to make it carefully.