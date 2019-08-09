naturewn.com

Trending Topics

88 Percent Decline of Big Freshwater Animals

By Staff Reporter
Aug 09, 2019 03:11 AM EDT
Close
 Alligator Gar (IMAGE)
With a maximum weight of about 130 kilograms, the alligator gar is one of the largest freshwater fishes in North America.

(Photo : Zeb Hogan)

Rivers and lakes cover just about one percent of Earth's surface but are home to one-third of all vertebrate species worldwide. At the same time, freshwater life is highly threatened. 

Scientists from the Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB) and international colleagues have now quantified the global decline of big freshwater animals: From 1970 to 2012, global populations of freshwater megafauna declined by 88 percent - twice the loss of vertebrate populations on land or in the ocean. Large fish species are particularly affected. And yet there remain large gaps in monitoring and conservation actions for freshwater megafauna, particularly in areas with high levels of biodiversity.

Freshwater megafauna includes all freshwater animals that weigh 30 kilograms or more, such as species of river dolphins, beavers, crocodiles, giant turtles, and sturgeons. The scientists compiled available time-series data for 126 freshwater megafauna species worldwide, as well as the historical and contemporary geographic distribution data of 44 species in Europe and the USA.

"The results are alarming and confirm the fears of scientists involved in studying and protecting freshwater biodiversity," says Sonja Jähnig, senior author of the study and expert for global change effects on river ecosystems at IGB. From 1970 to 2012, global populations of freshwater megafauna declined by 88 percent, most notably in the Indomalaya (by 99 percent) and Palearctic (by 97 percent) realms - the former covering South and Southeast Asia and southern China, and the latter covering Europe, North Africa and most of Asia. Large fish species such as sturgeons, salmonids, and giant catfishes are particularly threatened: with a 94 percent decline, followed by reptiles with 72 percent.

Two main threats: overexploitation and loss of free-flowing rivers

Overexploitation is the primary threat to freshwater megafauna as they are often targeted for meat, skin, and eggs. "Furthermore, the decline of large fish species is also attributed to the loss of free-flowing rivers as access to spawning and feeding grounds are often blocked by dams. Although the world's large rivers have already been highly fragmented, another 3700 large dams are planned or under construction - this will exacerbate the river fragmentation even further. More than 800 of these planned dams are located in diversity hotspots of freshwater megafauna, including Amazon, Congo, Mekong and Ganges river basins," says Fengzhi He, first author of the study and expert for diversity patterns and conservation of freshwater megafauna at IGB.

Successful conservation: sturgeons, beavers and the Irrawaddy river dolphin

Thanks to targeted conservation actions, populations of 13 megafauna species including the green sturgeon (Acipenser medirostris) and the American beaver (Castor canadensis) have been stable or even increasing in the USA. In Asia, the population of the Irrawaddy river dolphin (Orcaella brevirostris) in the Mekong basin has increased for the first time in twenty years. In Europe, efficient and large-scale conservation strategies seem to be more difficult to implement, arguably due to politic borders and differences in environmental awareness among countries. Nevertheless, the Eurasian beaver (Castor fiber), for example, has now been reintroduced to many regions where it was extirpated. In Germany, IGB is working with international partners to reintroduce the two formerly native sturgeon species European sturgeon (Acipenser sturio) and Atlantic sturgeon (Acipenser oxyrinchus) to European waters.

Room for improvement: monitoring and conservation of freshwater biodiversity

Despite that freshwater megafauna are highly threatened, current conservation actions are inadequate for many species. "According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, over half of all assessed freshwater megafauna species are considered as threatened with extinction. Nonetheless, they receive less research and conservation attention than megafauna in terrestrial or marine ecosystems," reminds Jähnig. 

The now quantified global decline of freshwater megafauna highlights the urgent need for conservation actions for freshwater biodiversity. It is important to improve the monitoring of population trends and distributions of freshwater species in regions such as Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America. After all, changes in abundance and distribution are better indicators of the condition of ecosystems and their living organisms than the extinction of species. 

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Knockout Mice Are Guide to New Genes for Eye and Skin Disorders (IMAGE)

Knockout Mice are Guide to New Genes for Eye and Skin Disorders
Kago-Mé (IMAGE)
From Japanese Basket Weaving Art to Nanotechnology with Ion Beams
Shale Natural Gas Energy Development and Recreationists (IMAGE)
UNH Research Finds Shale Natural Gas Development Impacting Recreationists
Elephant Herd (IMAGE)
Increasing Value of Ivory Poses Major Threat to Elephant Populations
Electron Micrograph of Geobacter (Green) Expressing Wires Decorated with Peptide Tags (Red Dots). (IMAGE)
Expanding Functions of Conducting Microbial Nanowires for Chemical, Biological Sensors
Waterbirds on Lake St. Clair (IMAGE)
Conservation or Construction? Deciding Waterbird Hotspots
Selective Antibiotics (IMAGE)
Selective Antibiotics Following Nature's Example
Apollo Sample 12054 (IMAGE)
Continuing the Apollo Legacy
Chimpanzee (IMAGE)
How Humans and Chimpanzees Travel Towards a Goal in Rainforests
Laser Technology
Life-Changing Laser Technology
space

Continuing the Apollo Legacy

TESS Discovers Three new Planets Nearby, Including Temperate 'Sub-Neptune'

Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing

Cold, Dry Planets Could Have a Lot of Hurricanes

What Gives Meteorites their Shape? New Research Uncovers a 'Goldilocks' Answer
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Life-Changing Laser Technology

Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air

3D-Printed Pill Samples Gut Microbiome to Aid Diagnosis and Treatment

Microfluidics Device Helps Diagnose Sepsis in Minutes

New Technique Could Help Engineer Polluted Water Filter, Human Tissues
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Temperate Planets (IMAGE)
Space

TESS Discovers Three new Planets Nearby, Including Temperate 'Sub-Neptune'
Lung Tumors (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

Two Therapeutic Targets Identified for Deadly Lung Cancer
SHANK3 (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

Brain Region Linked to Altered Social Interactions in Autism Model
Protein Powder
Health & Medicine

Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air
The Buffy Flower Bat (Erophylla sezekorni) (IMAGE)
Animals

Parasitic Bat Flies Offer Window Into Lives of Hosts
Polar Light Above the South Pole (IMAGE)
Space

Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sheep Grazing under Solar Array (IMAGE) Installing Solar Panels on Agricultural Lands Maximizes Their Efficiency, New Study Shows
  2. 2 Tiger (IMAGE) Forest Fragments Surprising Havens for Wildlife
  3. 3 Alligator Gar (IMAGE) 88 Percent Decline of Big Freshwater Animals
  4. 4 Fincha Habera Rock Shelter (IMAGE) New study in Science: Why Humans in Africa Fled to the Mountains During the Last Ice Age
  5. 5 Reconstructions of Lycopsid Trees (IMAGE) Researchers Discover Oldest Fossil Forest in Asia
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics