naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial

By Ernest Hamilton
Aug 06, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Close
 Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial

(Photo : Big Stock)

Ofev (nintedanib), a once-promising drug for mesothelioma, has failed to slow disease progression in a clinical trial. The immunotherapy drug was part of a multicenter study across 27 countries. Ofev had shown considerable potential in previous studies.

The new trial results, published by Lancet Respiratory Medicine, are another setback in the use of certain immunotherapy drugs to treat mesothelioma.

In the most recent trial, 458 patients were randomly assigned to cisplatin and pemetrexed chemotherapy in addition to Ofev or a placebo. 

Ofev offered no advantage. The median progression-free survival for patients taking Ofev was 6.8 months compared to seven months in patients taking the placebo. Overall, the median survival rate with the Ofev group was 14.4 months compared to 16.1 months for the placebo group. Additionally, 44% of patients receiving Ofev experienced serious side effects. 

Based on these results, the study of Ofev has been halted. The outcome was disappointing, as there had been earlier successes with the drug. Doctors in the U.S. and U.K. had been using the drug in combination with chemotherapy to treat certain types of lung cancer. 

Other immunotherapy drugs have shown more promising results. 

"Patients experiencing a relapse were given nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy), and in both cases 44% and 50% of patients experienced slowed cancerous cell growth," says Vogelzang Law.

Japan has already approved the use of nivolumab (under the brand name "Opdivo") to treat pleural mesothelioma in specific cases. The study used for approval in Japan involved 34 patients. Each patient received 240 milligrams of nivolumab every two weeks until they experienced "progressive disease or unacceptable toxicity."

Ten of the 34 participants had positive results, which means that the antibody was successful at stopping PD-1 and PD-L1 binding while helping the immune system attack tumors. Among these patients, 68% saw their tumors stagnate or decrease in size.

Median overall survival for these patients was 17.3 months, longer than the life expectancy for many people suffering with pleural mesothelioma. 

Nivolumab is already approved for use in the U.S. for many diseases, including some lung cancers and melanoma. But the drug would have to go through rigorous clinical trials and testing before it could be approved for use for mesothelioma. 

Baylor College of Medicine's Lung Institute is running a clinical trial using nivolumab paired with an adenovirus known as MTG201. Nivolumab's ability to target the PD-1 and PD-L1 relationship allows the immune system to remain activated. The adenovirus offers a quicker cell death by releasing antigens that encourage nivolumab to attack the disease directly. 

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

CBD Oil & The Endocannabinoid System

CBD Oil & The Endocannabinoid System
Microrobots (IMAGE)
Microrobots Show Promise for Treating Tumors
Healthy and Bleached Coral (IMAGE)
How to Restore a Coral Reef
Flower-Shaped Biomaterials (IMAGE)
New Technique Could Help Engineer Polluted Water Filter, Human Tissues
Sitio Sierra Remains (1 of 2) (IMAGE)
White-Tailed Deer Were Predominant in Pre-Columbian Panama Feasts
Biosensor Chip (IMAGE)
Microfluidics Device Helps Diagnose Sepsis in Minutes
space

Continuing the Apollo Legacy

TESS Discovers Three new Planets Nearby, Including Temperate 'Sub-Neptune'

Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing

Cold, Dry Planets Could Have a Lot of Hurricanes

What Gives Meteorites their Shape? New Research Uncovers a 'Goldilocks' Answer
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Life-Changing Laser Technology

Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air

3D-Printed Pill Samples Gut Microbiome to Aid Diagnosis and Treatment

Microfluidics Device Helps Diagnose Sepsis in Minutes

New Technique Could Help Engineer Polluted Water Filter, Human Tissues
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

DNA
Biology

DNA Testing Companies: What They Can and Cannot Reveal about Your Ancestry
Sphingomonas Desiccabilis (IMAGE)
Environment

Harnessing the Power of Microbes for Mining in Space
Bellman's Creek (IMAGE)
Environment

'Legacy' Mercury Pollution Still a Problem in New Jersey Meadowlands Waters
TBI (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

UTSA Reduces Seizures by Removing Newborn Neurons

Most Popular

  1. 1 Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial
  2. 2 Restoring Forests Means Less Fuel for Wildfire and More Storage For Carbon Restoring Forests Means Less Fuel for Wildfire and More Storage For Carbon
  3. 3 Photosynthesis Research (IMAGE) Missing Link in Algal Photosynthesis Found, Offers Opportunity to Improve Crop Yields
  4. 4 Black-Backed Woodpecker (IMAGE) 'Mega-fires' may be too extreme even for a bird that loves fire
  5. 5 Can the gambling industry do more to combat climate change? Can the Gambling Industry Do More to Combat Climate Change?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics