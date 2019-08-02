naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Travelers Use Rail for Multi-Destination Trips to Reduce Carbon Footprint

By Ernest Hamilton
Aug 02, 2019 04:49 PM EDT
Close
 Travelers Use Rail for Multi-Destination Trips to Reduce Carbon Footprint

(Photo : BigStock)

Travelers are reducing their air travel across Europe in a trend that started in Sweden. "Flight shame," which goes by several different names depending on each country, is leading to a boom in rail travel as people become ashamed to fly. 

The multi destination holiday trend has led to travelers opting for overnight trains across Europe to cut back on their carbon foot print.

Air travel is a major contributor to climate change, accounting for 4% to 9% of total climate change impact. The aviation's rapid growth has allowed international aviation CO2 emissions to increase by 83% since 1990.

Grassroots initiatives are working to encourage travelers to take mass transit over airlines to their next destination. We Stay on the Ground, a group started by Maja Rosen, aims to recruit people to pledge to give up flying for one year. Rosen claims that more than 8,000 people around the world have made the pledge to give up flying for one year.

Rails are benefitting from the change, with rails in Europe experiencing as much as a 20% increase in tickets as the airline industry in Sweden and other European countries experiences a decline in sales. Sweden's domestic flights fell by 4.5% in the first-quarter of the year, as many travelers choose to give up flying for more eco-friendly modes of transportation.

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old activist and Sweden native, is helping push the trend forward. Thunberg was publicly recognized when she went on strike last year from school to bring attention to her government's inaction on climate change. Her protest led to protests around the world, with younger generations demanding that governments take climate change seriously.

Thunberg travels to events across Europe by trains and refused to fly to New York's United Nations Climate Action Summit due to the CO2 produced by air travel. A sailboat will take her to New York.

Environmental activists are choosing rail travel across Europe, with an increase in rail travel in Finland, Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Air travel and shipping remains in high demand, with record demands for flights in many countries. Leisure flights and falling ticket prices are encouraging travelers in emerging countries to fly more often.

Aviation emits 860 million metric tons of carbon annually. Emissions from air travel are expected to increase by 300% to 700% by 2050 unless consumers change their transportation habits or the industry finds new ways to lower emissions.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Biosensor Chip (IMAGE)

Microfluidics Device Helps Diagnose Sepsis in Minutes
DNA
DNA Testing Companies: What They Can and Cannot Reveal about Your Ancestry
Sphingomonas Desiccabilis (IMAGE)
Harnessing the Power of Microbes for Mining in Space
Bellman's Creek (IMAGE)
'Legacy' Mercury Pollution Still a Problem in New Jersey Meadowlands Waters
TBI (IMAGE)
UTSA Reduces Seizures by Removing Newborn Neurons
What Gives Meteorites Their Shape? (IMAGE)
What Gives Meteorites their Shape? New Research Uncovers a 'Goldilocks' Answer
Spotted Hyena (IMAGE)
Tourist Photographs are a Cheap and Effective Way to Survey Wildlife
space

Continuing the Apollo Legacy

TESS Discovers Three new Planets Nearby, Including Temperate 'Sub-Neptune'

Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing

Cold, Dry Planets Could Have a Lot of Hurricanes

What Gives Meteorites their Shape? New Research Uncovers a 'Goldilocks' Answer
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Life-Changing Laser Technology

Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air

3D-Printed Pill Samples Gut Microbiome to Aid Diagnosis and Treatment

Microfluidics Device Helps Diagnose Sepsis in Minutes

New Technique Could Help Engineer Polluted Water Filter, Human Tissues
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

New Species Biswamoyopterus gaoligongensis (1 of 2) (IMAGE)
Animals

New Species of Flying Squirrel from Southwest China Added to the Rarest and 'Most Wanted'
Tips for Hiring Honest, Self-Starting People
Tech

Tips for Hiring Honest, Self-Starting People
Micro-Bristle-Bot Shown Next to a Penny (IMAGE)
Animals

Tiny Vibration-Powered Robots are the Size of the World's Smallest Ant
Armenian Monastery (IMAGE)
Travel

Historian Unearths Solid Evidence for the Armenian Genocide

Most Popular

  1. 1 Travelers Use Rail for Multi-Destination Trips to Reduce Carbon Footprint Travelers Use Rail for Multi-Destination Trips to Reduce Carbon Footprint
  2. 2 Owl Transistor (IMAGE) Barn Owls May Hold Key to Navigation and Location
  3. 3 Image 3 (IMAGE) WPI Liquid Biopsy Chip Snares Circulating Tumor Cells in Blood Drops from Cancer Patients
  4. 4 Glowing Cholesterol in Zebrafish (IMAGE) Glowing Cholesterol Helps Scientists Fight Heart Disease
  5. 5 PNAS Cover Image (IMAGE) Krypton Reveals Ancient Water Beneath the Israeli Desert
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics