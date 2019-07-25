naturewn.com

Trending Topics

ICR Claims New Gene Test Could Detect Prostate Cancer Patients

By Ernest Hamilton
Jul 25, 2019 01:14 PM EDT
Close
 ICR claims new gene test could detect prostate cancer patients

(Photo : Pixabay)

Scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) in London believe they have found a way to detect men most likely to develop prostate cancer through genetic testing. According to their recent study, tests for genetic weaknesses in DNA repair genes could identify those that could benefit most from new, highly targeted nuclear "search-and-destroy" medicine.

The ICR's latest research has been published in the journal, European Urology. The report reveals analyses of tumour samples from males with advanced prostate cancer treated at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. The analysis was designed to understand why some patients responded better than others to the emerging class of "nuclear" drugs containing a radioactive particle that kills cells and detects target molecules on its surface. It's felt that these radioactive treatments are proving more effective among prostate cancer patients who are no longer responding to chemotherapy.

Advancements in genetic testing technology have seen DNA analysis kits become affordable for consumers at home to find out more about their health and ancestry. However, at a scientific level, the ICR's studies have sought to use genetic technologies to identify protein molecules known as prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), which is more prominent on the surface of cancer cells in some patients than others. Scientists have also recently utilised DNA microscopy to accurately reconstruct cells captured using fluorescence microscopes.

Could PSMA-targeted treatments pose the answer to prostate cancer sufferers with repair gene faults?

It was discovered that levels of PSMA on the surface of cancer cells were over four times as high in tumours where there were faults in DNA repair genes. Subsequently, early-stage screening of prostate cancer patients is being recommended to test for these genetic faults to highlight patients that would respond best to PSMA-targeted treatment.

(Photo : Darko Stojanovic)

Furthermore, the ICR's scientists believe there is a link between PSMA and maintaining the stability of the genome in cancer cells. They also feel that PSMA could be produced by cancerous tumours as a mechanism for survival due to defects in DNA repair genes. The study also indicates a blend of therapies with other medications that heighten the instability of genes could actually make prostate tumours more likely to respond positively to PSMA-targeted treatments. The next steps for this study will see the ICR's scientists determine whether testing for DNA repair faults is a sufficient way of pinpointing search-and-destroy treatment via clinical trials.

The future key role of the Centre for Cancer Drug Discovery

Overcoming drug resistance is one of the biggest campaigns for the ICR, with a £75 million investment in a new Centre for Cancer Drug Discovery. The new centre is designed to underpin its quest to improve learning around the targeting of cancer cells and the combination of drugs to heighten responses to treatments such as PSMA.

Professor Paul Workman, chief executive of the ICR, spoke excitedly about the "new wave" of PSMA-targeted treatments which incorporate a "homing signal" that seeks prostate cancer cells and attacks them sufficiently. Professor Workman concluded by suggesting that to incorporate PSMA-targeted treatments into clinics, a "good understanding" of the biology surrounding the response to such treatments was necessary to determine those who will most benefit.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Micro-Bristle-Bot Shown Next to a Penny (IMAGE)

Tiny Vibration-Powered Robots are the Size of the World's Smallest Ant
Chemo Drug Disguised as Fat (IMAGE)
'Trojan Horse' Anticancer Drug Disguises Itself as Fat
Humboldt Squid 2 (IMAGE)
Jumbo Squid Mystery Solved
European Bee-eater (IMAGE)
Species on the Move
OSHA Warns That Some Chemicals May Cause Hearing Loss
OSHA Warns That Some Chemicals May Cause Hearing Loss
Ant-Acacia Plant Providing for a Helpful Resident (IMAGE)
Timing is Everything for the Mutualistic Relationship Between Ants and Acacias
Ongoing Impact of Nuclear Testing (IMAGE)
Radiation in Parts of Marshall Islands is Higher than Chernobyl
space

Flying the Final Approach to Tranquility Base

Speeding Up Science on Near-Earth Asteroids

Maintaining Large-Scale Satellite Constellations Using Logistics Approach

Super Salty, Subzero Arctic Water Provides Peek at Possible Life on Other Planets

Moon-forming Disk Discovered Around Distant Planet
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air

Tips for Hiring Honest, Self-Starting People

Proposed Gene Therapy for a Heart Arrhythmia, Based on Models Made From Patient Cells

2D Perovskite Materials Found to have Unique, Conductive Edge States

Which is the Perfect Quantum Theory?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Auroraceratops, a Triceratops Relative (IMAGE)
Animals

Small Horned Dinosaur from China, a Triceratops Relative, Walked on Two Feet
Three Young Lemurs (IMAGE)
Animals

Severely Disturbed Habitats Impacting Health of Madagascar's Lemurs
The Effects of Wildfire (IMAGE)
Environment

Wildfires Disrupt Important Pollination Processes by Moths and Increase Extinction Risks
Loggerhead Turtles (IMAGE)
Animals

No New Males: Climate Change Threat to Cape Verde Turtles

Most Popular

  1. 1 Protein Powder Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air
  2. 2 Kitadai Figure 1 (IMAGE) Electricity-Driven Undersea Reactions May Have Been Important For the Emergence of Life
  3. 3 Microbiome Sampling Pill in the Small Intestine (IMAGE) 3D-Printed Pill Samples Gut Microbiome to Aid Diagnosis and Treatment
  4. 4 ICR claims new gene test could detect prostate cancer patients ICR Claims New Gene Test Could Detect Prostate Cancer Patients
  5. 5 Microrobots (IMAGE) Microrobots Show Promise for Treating Tumors
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics