Eco-friendly Home Cleaning Products

Inorganic cleaning products contain chemicals that cause environmental pollution and severe health hazards to those exposed. Many household cleaning products such as soaps, detergents, disinfectants, scourers, and softeners pose danger when inhaled or accidentally ingested.

They also contribute to indoor air pollution. Different chemical cleaning products pose varying health hazards, hence the move to more eco-friendly cleaning products. Today, several companies are offering eco-friendly home cleaning services so that you can save time with a service.

What are the eco-friendly cleaning products?

Eco-friendly cleaning products are manufactured from environmentally friendly products such as vinegar, lemon, and baking soda. Some may contain natural scents such as lavender and mint. Although making natural cleaning products is more costly, it is worth the price if we want to create an environment that is conducive for ourselves and the generations to come. There are many brands of green cleaning products today. Some of these are Nimble, Greenscents, and Nu-Eco.

Do green home cleaners clean as well as their chemical counterparts?

Many people have long believed the myth that natural products are not as effective as chemical cleaners. According to Donna Duberg, a clinical laboratory science assistant professor at the Saint Louis University, many home-made and commercially bought eco-friendly cleaners can clean and disinfect your home just as well. For example, a mixture of vinegar and baking soda will do wonders for your bathroom. Although Duberg agrees that commercial cleaners can have more power to kill germs, he questions whether it is worth using them for simple tasks such as counter cleaning, considering that natural cleaners can do the job with no side effects.

Furthermore, if you clean your house regularly, there will be no need to use strong cleaning remedies because the grime will not accumulate. For better effectiveness when cleaning using eco-friendly cleaners such as vinegar, let the cleaner rest on the surface for a minute or two before cleaning.

Reasons why you need to start green-cleaning today

To make your home and health safe

Not once have you come across labels such as 'toxic,' 'harmful,' 'flammable,' and the likes. Your home is never safe with these kinds of chemicals around. Once you clean with chemical cleaners, you risk inhaling or swallowing them accidentally. Chemicals such as chlorine and ammonia are especially toxic to children because their immunity is still developing.

Symptoms such as sneezing and coughing, developing rashes, and having migraines could be as a result of the products you use to clean your home. In some instances, you could forget to lock in chemical cleaning products safely and risk your children getting access to them, which could have deadly effects. Cleaning with eco-friendly products keeps you and your family safe.

To protect your environment

We all need to take responsibility to leave behind a clean environment for our children and the generations to follow. When you use chemical products, you mix them with water and dispose of the water into your sink after cleaning. These chemicals go out into the air and most of the time end up in water bodies, where people ingest them. The prevalence of cancer today is high because we are exposed to so many chemicals in food and water that are a result of water being contaminated with chemicals.

To save some money

You can save money by making a DIY home cleaning product using eco-friendly materials. A product such as vinegar and baking soda is a multi-purpose cleaner that you can use in place of toilet and bowl cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. If you do not want to DIY, you buy an all-purpose cleaner which will save you the hassle using different cleaners to suit your various cleaning needs. Having a multi-purpose cleaner makes your cleaning easier as you do not have to switch between products. Manufacturers of 'clean' cleaning products are also filling the market, meaning that prices are becoming even more competitive.

Eco-friendly cleaning products are the way to go for the health and safety of your home and the environment. They are also effective in removing dirt and disinfecting surfaces. Most natural cleaner manufacturers make it their policy to disclose the ingredients in their products, so you can know the contents of the product you are using.