naturewn.com

Trending Topics

'Trojan Horse' Anticancer Drug Disguises Itself as Fat

By Staff Reporter
Jul 18, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
Close
 Chemo Drug Disguised as Fat (IMAGE)
New drug delivery system disguises a common chemotherapy drug as a long-chain fatty acid. Thinking the drugs are tasty fats, tumors invite the drug inside. Once there, the targeted drug activates, immediately suppressing tumor growth.

(Photo : Nathan Gianneschi/Northwestern University)

EVANSTON, Ill. -- A stealthy new drug-delivery system disguises chemotherapeutics as fat in order to outsmart, penetrate and destroy tumors.

Thinking the drugs are tasty fats, tumors invite the drug inside. Once there, the targeted drug activates, immediately suppressing tumor growth. The drug also is lower in toxicity than current chemotherapy drugs, leading to fewer side effects.

"It's like a Trojan horse," Northwestern University's Nathan Gianneschi, who led the research. "It looks like a nice little fatty acid, so the tumor's receptors see it and invite it in. Then the drug starts getting metabolized and kills the tumor cells."

The study will be published July 18 in the Journal of the American Chemical Society(JACS). Gianneschi is Jacob and Rosalind Cohn Professor of Chemistry in Northwestern's Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences. Cassandra E. Callmann is the paper's first author. A current postdoctoral fellow at Northwestern, Callmann was a graduate student in Gianneschi's laboratory during the research.

To develop the targeting system, Gianneschi and his team engineered a long-chain fatty acid with two binding sites -- able to attach to drugs -- on each end. The fatty acid and its hitchhiking drugs are then hidden inside human serum albumin (HSA), which carries molecules, including fats, throughout the body.

The body's cellular receptors recognize the fats and proteins supplied by the HSA and allow them inside. Quick-growing and hungry, cancer cells consume the nutrients much faster than normal cells. When the cancer cells metabolize the hidden drug, they die.

"It's like the fatty acid has a hand on both ends: one can grab onto the drug and one can grab onto proteins," Gianneschi said. "The idea is to disguise drugs as fats so that they get into cells and the body is happy to transport them around."

In the study, the researchers used the drug delivery system to carry a common, FDA-approved chemotherapy drug, paclitaxel, into tumors in a small animal model. Disguised as fat, the drug entered and completely eliminated the tumors in three types of cancer: bone, pancreatic and colon.

Even better: the researchers found they could deliver 20 times the dose of paclitaxel with their system, compared to two other paclitaxel-based drugs. But even at such a high quantity, the drug in Gianneschi's system was still 17 times safer.

"Commonly used small-molecule drugs get into tumors -- and other cells," Gianneschi said. "They are toxic to tumors but also to humans. Hence, in general, these drugs have horrible side effects. Our goal is to increase the amount that gets into a tumor versus into other cells and tissues. That allows us to dose at much higher quantities without side effects, which kills the tumors faster."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Stem Cell Induction by STEMIN1 (IMAGE)

Finding of STEMIN for Feasible Reprogramming in Plants
Swallowtail Butterfly (IMAGE)
Decades-long Butterfly Study Shows Common Species on the Decline
Female Crash Test Dummy (IMAGE)
Study: New Cars are Safer, But Women Most Likely to Suffer Injury
Wafers (IMAGE)
2D Perovskite Materials Found to have Unique, Conductive Edge States
Auroraceratops, a Triceratops Relative (IMAGE)
Small Horned Dinosaur from China, a Triceratops Relative, Walked on Two Feet
Artificial Intelligence Helps Physicists Find the Optimal Description of Quantum Phenomena (IMAGE)
Which is the Perfect Quantum Theory?
A Disk of Gas and Dust around Exoplanet PDS 70 C (IMAGE)
Moon-forming Disk Discovered Around Distant Planet
space

Maintaining Large-Scale Satellite Constellations Using Logistics Approach

Super Salty, Subzero Arctic Water Provides Peek at Possible Life on Other Planets

Hubble Captures Cosmic Fireworks in Ultraviolet

Cosmic cat and mouse: Astronomers Capture and Tag a Fleeting Radio Burst

ALMA Pinpoints the Formation Site of Planet Around Nearest Young Star
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Tips for Hiring Honest, Self-Starting People

Strange Warping Geometry Helps to Push Scientific Boundaries

'Tsunami' on a Silicon Chip: A World First for Light Waves

Scientists Discover the Biggest Seaweed Bloom in the World

'Tsunami' on a Silicon Chip: A World First For Light Waves
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Bluehead Wrasse Harem (IMAGE)
Animals

New Zealand Study Unlocks Secrets of Sex Change in Fish
Supermassive Black Holes (IMAGE)
Space

Pair of Supermassive Black Holes Discovered on a Collision Course
C60 Buckminsterfullerene (IMAGE)
Environment

Interstellar Iron Isn't Missing, It's Just Hiding in Plain Sight
A Drier Future Sets the Stage for More Wildfires (IMAGE)
Environment

A Drier Future Sets the Stage for more Wildfires

Most Popular

  1. 1 Tips for Hiring Honest, Self-Starting People Tips for Hiring Honest, Self-Starting People
  2. 2 Micro-Bristle-Bot Shown Next to a Penny (IMAGE) Tiny Vibration-Powered Robots are the Size of the World's Smallest Ant
  3. 3 Armenian Monastery (IMAGE) Historian Unearths Solid Evidence for the Armenian Genocide
  4. 4 Chemo Drug Disguised as Fat (IMAGE) 'Trojan Horse' Anticancer Drug Disguises Itself as Fat
  5. 5 Humboldt Squid 2 (IMAGE) Jumbo Squid Mystery Solved
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics