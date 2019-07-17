naturewn.com

Trending Topics

New Species of Tree Discovered in Tanzania Mountains

By Staff Reporter
Jul 17, 2019 08:26 AM EDT
Close
 Flower Tree (IMAGE)
The endangered tree has white flowers.
(Photo : Dr Andy Marshall)

Researchers have discovered a new species of tree in the Usambara Mountains in Tanzania, part of the Eastern Arc Mountains, and a globally important region for species in need of conservation.

The tree, which grows up to 20m tall and has white flowers, has been categorized as endangered due to its restricted population range at only 8km-sq. It is as yet unknown what kind of wildlife might rely on the tree, but it is most likely pollinated by a species of beetle.

Researcher Dr. Andy Marshall, from the University of York's Department of Environment and Geography, discovered the tree when carrying out a survey of the forest to understand the environmental factors that influence the amount of carbon that forests can store. 

Botanist George Gosline, from Kew Gardens, recognized that this is a new species related to a group previously thought to be restricted to western Africa. This, in turn, led to the recognition of three new species in the group. 

Dr. Marshall said: "The tree is in a particularly beautiful part of the world - up high in the clouded mountains and surrounded by tea estates. Now that we know it exists, we have to look at ways to protect it. 

"With such a small population, it is important that it does not become isolated from other forests in the region, due to increasing agriculture. Small forests need to be connected to others to ensure seed dispersal and species adaptation to climate change."

The forests of these mountains have been reduced in size by thousands of square kilometers over the past hundred or so years and are now threatened by climate change. The researchers argue that it is essential to look at conservation methods in order to maintain or increase the tree population. 

Research shows that forests that have been restored with the help of human intervention rarely achieve the same number of species that would have occurred naturally. This means that conservation efforts should begin before any further damage occurs.

A research project, led by Dr. Marshall, in another part of Tanzania, the Magombera Forest, should provide researchers with a further understanding of the best methods to employ for protecting these secluded rare species. The project includes working with local villagers to develop new methods for restoring forests and to find alternative sources for wood, and how local people can help to reduce wildfires and invasive vines that can kill trees.

With local support, thousands of small trees have grown back in areas once lost, suggesting that a similar approach could be used in other areas where species are at risk of becoming extinct through human activity and climate change. 

George Gosline, the botanist from Kew Gardens, said: "The discovery of this extremely rare species reaffirms the importance of the Eastern Arc Mountains as one of the most important reservoirs of biodiversity in Africa. 

"The area is a refuge for ancient species from a time when a great forest-covered all of tropical Africa. These forest remnants are precious and irreplaceable."

The discovery is not the first to be made in the region by Dr. Andy Marshall; other discoveries in the Eastern Arc Mountains include a new chameleon species and the Polyceratocarpus askhambryan-iringae tree, which was discovered by chance whilst Dr. Marshall was researching one of the world's rarest primates, the kipunji monkey.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Auroraceratops, a Triceratops Relative (IMAGE)

Small Horned Dinosaur from China, a Triceratops Relative, Walked on Two Feet
Artificial Intelligence Helps Physicists Find the Optimal Description of Quantum Phenomena (IMAGE)
Which is the Perfect Quantum Theory?
A Disk of Gas and Dust around Exoplanet PDS 70 C (IMAGE)
Moon-forming Disk Discovered Around Distant Planet
Stylophora subseriata (IMAGE)
Coral Skeleton Crystals Record Ocean Acidification
Image of Human Sensory Neurons (IMAGE)
Endometriosis: Immune Cell Discovery Could Provide Relief for Women with 'Hidden' Pain Disorder
The Effects of Wildfire (IMAGE)
Wildfires Disrupt Important Pollination Processes by Moths and Increase Extinction Risks
Female Crash Test Dummy (IMAGE)
Study: New Cars are Safer, But Women Most Likely to Suffer Injury
space

Maintaining Large-Scale Satellite Constellations Using Logistics Approach

Super Salty, Subzero Arctic Water Provides Peek at Possible Life on Other Planets

Hubble Captures Cosmic Fireworks in Ultraviolet

Cosmic cat and mouse: Astronomers Capture and Tag a Fleeting Radio Burst

ALMA Pinpoints the Formation Site of Planet Around Nearest Young Star
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Tsunami' on a Silicon Chip: A World First for Light Waves

Scientists Discover the Biggest Seaweed Bloom in the World

'Tsunami' on a Silicon Chip: A World First For Light Waves

Measuring the Laws of Nature

Physicists Use Light Waves to Accelerate Supercurrents, Enable Ultrafast Quantum Computing
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Bluehead Wrasse Harem (IMAGE)
Animals

New Zealand Study Unlocks Secrets of Sex Change in Fish
Supermassive Black Holes (IMAGE)
Space

Pair of Supermassive Black Holes Discovered on a Collision Course
C60 Buckminsterfullerene (IMAGE)
Environment

Interstellar Iron Isn't Missing, It's Just Hiding in Plain Sight
A Drier Future Sets the Stage for More Wildfires (IMAGE)
Environment

A Drier Future Sets the Stage for more Wildfires

Most Popular

  1. 1 Ant-Acacia Plant Providing for a Helpful Resident (IMAGE) Timing is Everything for the Mutualistic Relationship Between Ants and Acacias
  2. 2 Novel Therapy Administered after TBI Prevents Brain Damage (IMAGE) Novel Therapy Administered After TBI Prevents Brain Damage
  3. 3 Building Arrhythmic Tissue (IMAGE) Proposed Gene Therapy for a Heart Arrhythmia, Based on Models Made From Patient Cells
  4. 4 Tranquility Base (IMAGE) Flying the Final Approach to Tranquility Base
  5. 5 Puma (IMAGE) Predators' Fear of Humans Ripples through Wildlife Communities, Emboldening Rodents
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics