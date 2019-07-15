naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Gene Identified that Will Help Develop Plants to Fight Climate Change

By Staff Reporter
Jul 15, 2019 08:49 AM EDT
Close
 Science Image (IMAGE)
Left: Normal Arabidopsis thaliana plant with shallow root system architecture. Right: Arabidopsis thaliana variant showing deeper root system architecture. (Roots are colored yellow in the image for better visibility.)
(Photo : Salk Institute)
Author Image (IMAGE)
From left: Takehiko Ogura and Wolfgang Busch.
(Photo : Salk Institute)

LA JOLLA--(July 11, 2019) Hidden underground networks of plant roots snake through the earth foraging for nutrients and water, similar to a worm searching for food. Yet, the genetic and molecular mechanisms that govern which parts of the soil roots explore remain largely unknown. Now, Salk Institute researchers have discovered a gene that determines whether roots grow deep or shallow in the soil.

In addition, the findings, published in Cell on July 11, 2019, will also allow researchers to develop plants that can help combat climate change as part of Salk's Harnessing Plants Initiative. The initiative aims to grow plants with more robust and deeper roots that can store increased amounts of carbon underground for longer to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere. The Salk initiative will receive more than $35 million from over 10 individuals and organizations through The Audacious Project to further this effort.

"We are incredibly excited about this first discovery on the road to realizing the goals of the Harnessing Plants Initiative," says Associate Professor Wolfgang Busch, senior author on the paper and a member of Salk's Plant Molecular and Cellular Biology Laboratory as well as its Integrative Biology Laboratory. "Reducing atmospheric CO2 levels is one of the great challenges of our time, and it is personally very meaningful to me to be working toward a solution."

In the new work, the researchers used the model plant thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana) to identify genes and their variants that regulate the way auxin, a hormone that is a key factor in controlling the root system architecture, works. Though auxin was known to influence almost all aspects of plant growth, it was not known which factors determined how it specifically affects root system architecture.

"In order to better view the root growth, I developed and optimized a novel method for studying plant root systems in soil," says first author Takehiko Ogura, a postdoctoral fellow in the Busch lab. "The roots of A. thaliana are incredibly small so they are not easily visible, but by slicing the plant in half we could better observe and measure the root distributions in the soil."

The team found that one gene, called EXOCYST70A3, directly regulates root system architecture by controlling the auxin pathway without disrupting other pathways. EXOCYST70A3 does this by affecting the distribution of PIN4, a protein known to influence auxin transport. When the researchers altered the EXOCYST70A3 gene, they found that the orientation of the root system shifted and more roots grew deeper into the soil. 

"Biological systems are incredibly complex, so it can be difficult to connect plants' molecular mechanisms to an environmental response," says Ogura. "By linking how these gene influences root behavior, we have revealed an important step in how plants adapt to changing environments through the auxin pathway."

In addition to enabling the team to develop plants that can grow deeper root systems to ultimately store more carbon, this discovery could help scientists understand how plants address the seasonal variance in rainfall and how to help plants adapt to changing climates.

"We hope to use this knowledge of the auxin pathway as a way to uncover more components that are related to these genes and their effect on root system architecture," adds Busch. "This will help us create better, more adaptable crop plants, such as soybean and corn, that farmers can grow to produce more food for a growing world population."

Other authors included Santosh B. Satbhai of Salk along with Christian Goeschl, Daniele Filiault, Madalina Mirea, Radka Slovak and Bonnie Wolhrab of the Gregor Mendel Institute in Austria.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Stylophora subseriata (IMAGE)

Coral Skeleton Crystals Record Ocean Acidification
Image of Human Sensory Neurons (IMAGE)
Endometriosis: Immune Cell Discovery Could Provide Relief for Women with 'Hidden' Pain Disorder
The Effects of Wildfire (IMAGE)
Wildfires Disrupt Important Pollination Processes by Moths and Increase Extinction Risks
Female Crash Test Dummy (IMAGE)
Study: New Cars are Safer, But Women Most Likely to Suffer Injury
Swallowtail Butterfly (IMAGE)
Decades-long Butterfly Study Shows Common Species on the Decline
Stem Cell Induction by STEMIN1 (IMAGE)
Finding of STEMIN for Feasible Reprogramming in Plants
The 'General' Type of Panorpodes Paradoxus, a Typical Female (IMAGE)
The Parallel Ecomorph Evolution of Scorpionflies: The Evidence is in the DNA
space

Pair of Supermassive Black Holes Discovered on a Collision Course

Interstellar Iron Isn't Missing, It's Just Hiding in Plain Sight

Hubble Captures Cosmic Fireworks in Ultraviolet

Cosmic cat and mouse: Astronomers Capture and Tag a Fleeting Radio Burst

ALMA Pinpoints the Formation Site of Planet Around Nearest Young Star
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Discover the Biggest Seaweed Bloom in the World

'Tsunami' on a Silicon Chip: A World First For Light Waves

Measuring the Laws of Nature

Physicists Use Light Waves to Accelerate Supercurrents, Enable Ultrafast Quantum Computing

Smart Glasses Follow our Eyes, Focus Automatically
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ecofriendly wood
Environment

Researchers Invented a New Eco-Friendly Way to Build with Wood
Cowpeas (IMAGE)
Biology

Scientists Decode DNA Secrets of World's Toughest Bean
PhD Student and Lead Author Sahin Ezgi (IMAGE)
Environment

'Tsunami' on a Silicon Chip: A World First for Light Waves
Venus Flytrap (IMAGE)
Animals

No Escape for Mosquitoes

Most Popular

  1. 1 Researchers (IMAGE) Scientists Explore Blood Flow Bump that Happens When our Neurons are Significantly Activated
  2. 2 Mitochondria Damage in Progressive MS (IMAGE) Differences in MS Patients' Cerebrospinal Fluid may be Key to Drugs that Halt Progression
  3. 3 Baby Blue-Tongue Lizard (IMAGE) Baby Blue-Tongues are Born Smart
  4. 4 Kanapoi (IMAGE) Fossil of Smallest Old World Monkey Species Discovered in Kenya
  5. 5 Sleeping Comfortably How To Make Your Sleep Environment More Comfortable
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics