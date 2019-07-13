naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Early Arrival of Spring Disrupts the Mutualism Between Plants and pollinators

By Staff Reporter
Jul 13, 2019 04:55 PM EDT
Close
 A Bumblebee Visits Corydalis Ambigua after Overwintering (IMAGE)
A bumblebee visits Corydalis ambigua after overwintering.
(Photo : Yuimi Hirabayashi (Bihoro Museum))
Relationship between Date of Snowmelt, Flowering Onset of Corydalis ambigua, and Bumblebee Emergence (IMAGE)
The relationship between date of snowmelt (day of year), flowering onset of Corydalis ambigua, and bumblebee emergence. In years when snowmelt started early, flowering and bee emergence came early, but flowering occurred earlier than bee emergence, creating a mismatch.
(Photo : Kudo G. and Cooper EJ. Proceedings of the Royal Society B. June 12, 2019.)

Gaku Kudo of Hokkaido University and Elisabeth J. Cooper of the Arctic University of Norway have demonstrated that early snowmelt results in the spring ephemeral Corydalis ambigua flowering ahead of the emergence of its pollinator, the bumblebee.

Global warming has affected the phenology of diverse organisms, such as the timing of plant flowering and leafing, animal hibernation and migration. This is particularly so in cold ecosystems, increasing the risk of disturbing mutual relationships between living organisms. It could also affect the relationship between plants and insects that carry pollen, but few studies have been conducted and the subject remains largely unknown.

The researchers examined Corydailis ambigua growing in cold-temperature forests in Hokkaido in northern Japan, and bumblebees, which collect nectar from the flowers. Usually, the bloom of the flowers and the emergence of the bumblebees are in sync.

They monitored the plant and insect for 19 years in a natural forest of Hokkaido, recording the timing of snowmelt, flowering, and the emergence of bumblebees as well as the seed-set rate. In this way, they were able to observe how the snowmelt timing and ambient temperatures affect the local phenology.

Long-term monitoring revealed that snowmelt timing dictates when Corydailis ambigua flowers. The earlier the snowmelt, the earlier the flowering. The researchers also found that bumblebees, which hibernate underground during winter, become active when soil temperatures reach 6 C. When the snowmelt is early, flowering tends to occur before the bees emerge, creating a mismatch. The wider the mismatch, the lower the seed-set rate due to insufficient pollination.

A snow-removal experiment also showed similar trends backing up the finding that the phenological mismatch affects the seed production of spring ephemerals.

"Our study suggests the early arrival of spring increases the risk of disruption to the mutualism between plants and pollinators," says Gaku Kudo. "Studying how this phenological mismatch will affect the reproduction and survival of plants and insects could give us clues to the larger question of how global warming is affecting the overall ecosystem."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

The 'General' Type of Panorpodes Paradoxus, a Typical Female (IMAGE)

The Parallel Ecomorph Evolution of Scorpionflies: The Evidence is in the DNA
PhD Student and Lead Author Sahin Ezgi (IMAGE)
'Tsunami' on a Silicon Chip: A World First for Light Waves
Network of Nerve Cells (IMAGE)
Physicists Develop Model that Describes Length Growth in Biological Systems
Leatherback Turtle (IMAGE)
'Gentle Recovery' of Brazil's Leatherback Turtles
Farmworker (IMAGE)
Fairtrade Benefits Rural Workers in Africa, But not the Poorest of the Poor
Coral (IMAGE)
Corals in Singapore Likely to Survive Sea-Level Rise: NUS Study
Gif (IMAGE)
Smart Glasses Follow our Eyes, Focus Automatically
space

Hubble Captures Cosmic Fireworks in Ultraviolet

Cosmic cat and mouse: Astronomers Capture and Tag a Fleeting Radio Burst

ALMA Pinpoints the Formation Site of Planet Around Nearest Young Star

Santorini Volcano, A New Terrestrial Analogue of Mars

Cyanide Compounds Discovered in Meteorites May Hold Clues to the Origin of Life
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Tsunami' on a Silicon Chip: A World First For Light Waves

Measuring the Laws of Nature

Physicists Use Light Waves to Accelerate Supercurrents, Enable Ultrafast Quantum Computing

Neurotechnology Holds Promise for Chronic Stroke Patients

Atomic 'Patchwork' Using Heteroepitaxy for Next Generation Semiconductor Devices
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Murder in the Paleolithic? Evidence of Violence behind Human Skull Remains (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

Murder in the Paleolithic? Evidence of Violence Behind Human Skull Remains
Zermatt in the Western Alps (IMAGE)
Environment

More 'Reactive' Land Surfaces Cooled the Earth Down
SIM Images of Mitotic Chromosomes (IMAGE)
Biology

Super-Resolution Microscopy Illuminates Associations Between Chromosomes
Sargassum off Big Pine Key in the Lower Florida Keys. (IMAGE)
Biology

Scientists Discover the Biggest Seaweed Bloom in the World

Most Popular

  1. 1 Auroraceratops, a Triceratops Relative (IMAGE) Small Horned Dinosaur from China, a Triceratops Relative, Walked on Two Feet
  2. 2 Three Young Lemurs (IMAGE) Severely Disturbed Habitats Impacting Health of Madagascar's Lemurs
  3. 3 The Effects of Wildfire (IMAGE) Wildfires Disrupt Important Pollination Processes by Moths and Increase Extinction Risks
  4. 4 Loggerhead Turtles (IMAGE) No New Males: Climate Change Threat to Cape Verde Turtles
  5. 5 Insects Feel Chronic Pain (IMAGE) Thwack! Insects Feel Chronic Pain After Injury
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics