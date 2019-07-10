naturewn.com

Trending Topics

The Parallel Ecomorph Evolution of Scorpionflies: The Evidence is in the DNA

By Staff Reporter
Jul 10, 2019 07:42 AM EDT
Close
 The 'General' Type of Panorpodes Paradoxus, a Typical Female (IMAGE)
Defying expectations, scorpionflies were found to have ecomorphed in parallel evolutions, independently adapting along different high altitude locations in Japan. Using Bayesian simulations and molecular phylogenetic analysis, scientists at the Institute for Mountain Science, Shinshu University were able to show the differing lineages of the 'alpine' and 'general' types of scorpionflies in their DNA, as well as time selective events such as glacial-interglacial cycles and the uplifting of the Japanese mountains.
(Photo : Copyright © 2019, John Wiley and Sons Ltd)
A Scheme of Evolutionary History of the East Asian Panorpodes Scorpionflies (IMAGE)
A scheme of evolutionary history of the East Asian Panorpodes scorpionflies, inferred from our study.

(Photo : Copyright © 2019, John Wiley and Sons Ltd)
The Result of Historical Dispersal Pattern Estimation (IMAGE)
(a) A graph indicating historic climate change, estimated based on deep sea benthic foraminiferal oxygen isotope levels. (b) The estimated result of the divergence time of Panorpodes scorpionflies was simulated. (c) The result of historical dispersal pattern estimation by Bayesian stochastic search variable selection.
(Photo : Copyright © 2019, John Wiley and Sons Ltd)

With little cases of ethanol to preserve tissue samples for total genomic DNA analysis, a trio covered much ground in the mountains of Japan and Korea to elucidate the evolution of the scorpionfly. The rugged scientists set out to use molecular phylogenetic analysis to show that the "alpine" type of scorpionfly and "general" type must be different species. After all, the alpine type exhibit shorter wings than the general type, and alpine type females also have very dark and distinct markings on their wings.

However, what they found in the DNA surprised them.

Casually called the scorpionfly because the males have abdomens that curve upward and are shaped like the stinger of scorpions, the Panorpodes paradoxus do not sting. Tomoya Suzuki, postdoc research fellow of the Faculty of Science at Shinshu University, Suzuki's father, expert of scorpionflies, Nobuo Suzuki, professor at the Japan Women's College of Physical Education and Koji Tojo, professor at the only Institute for Mountain Science in Japan, Shinshu University, were able to indicate parallel evolutions of Japanese scorpionflies through Bayesian simulations and phylogenetic analyses.

Insects are among the most diverse organism on earth and many fall captive to their elegant beauty as did the scientists dedicated to their study. Insects are very adaptive to their habitat environments, making them excellent subjects to study ecology, evolution, and morphology. Phylogenetics is the study of evolutionary history, often visualized in the form of ancestral trees. The team studied the Japanese scorpionfly by collecting samples of the Panorpodes paradoxus throughout Japan and parts of the Korean peninsula searching for samples at an altitude of up to 3033 meters.

In a previous study, Professor Tojo was able to correlate plate tectonic geological events in Japan by studying the DNA of insects from a relatively small area of Nagano prefecture. By testing DNA, they discovered the different lineages align with how the land formations occurred in Japan, with some insect types having a more similar background to those on the Asian continent.

The Japanese archipelago used to be a part of mainland East Asia. About 20 million years ago, the movement of the tectonic plates caused the Japanese landmass to tear away from the continent. By around 15 million years ago, the Japanese islands were completely detached and isolated from the mainland. Ancestral lineages of the Japanese Panorpodes therefore diverged from the continental types around this time. The two major phenotypes of scorpionflies in Japan; the "alpine" type that lives in higher altitudes and has shorter wings, and their "general" type counterparts. It is hypothesized that the shorter wings are better suited for the colder climate of higher elevations. The alpine and general types also have slightly different seasonal periods when they can be observed in the wild.

Through Bayesian simulations which are estimates through probability, the divergence time of the genealogical lineages was estimated. Simulations were run for over 100 million generations. The divergence time of the continental and Japanese Panorpodes was estimated to be 8.44 million years ago. The formation of the mountains in the Japanese Archipelago which began around 5 million years ago could be seen in the estimated evolution of the alpine type of P. paradoxus. Another estimated evolution time coincided with climate change cooling times. Cool-weather is a tough environment for insects and serves as a genetic selection process. The cool glacial periods encouraged local adaptation of the scorpionflies in the northeast part of the island of Honshu.

With DNA tests of the various scorpionfly specimens, the group was able to show how the P. paradoxus "ecomorph" or evolved to have forms and structural features adapted to their ecology. This parallel evolution started about 5 million years ago when the mountain ranges in central Japan formed. Gene flow between the samples collected at different mountains was not detected, evidence of the parallel evolution. Interestingly, however, gene flow between the general and alpine types might be happening, one indicator that they are not different species.

In conclusion, the alpine type and general type were not separate species as they suspected, but the alpine scorpionfly ecomorph, explaining why they looked different. Through a next-generation sequencer, the team hopes to elucidate the exact moment of difference. What sort of genetic basis underlies the alpine ecomorph? What type of genes emerged to facilitate the shortening of the wings? The team hopes to study the genetic basis for the ecomorph.

To do so, Dr. Suzuki wishes to breed scorpionflies to further elucidate the differences in the gene expression from the alpine and general types. Breeding is necessary to perform the next-generation sequencer but what the larva feeds on and other growing conditions remain a mystery. The trio hopes to unlock each of these steps to further identify the unknown aspects of the Japanese scorpionfly, as well as continue cutting edge research at the Institute for Mountain Science in Japan, Shinshu University, which is blessed to be surrounded by the Alps in the heart of Japan.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Gif (IMAGE)

Smart Glasses Follow our Eyes, Focus Automatically
Winged Box Jellyfish (Alatina alata) (IMAGE)
Genomic Warning Flag Just in Time for Beach Season: Jellyfish Toxins
EEG Cap (IMAGE)
Neurotechnology Holds Promise for Chronic Stroke Patients
Artist's Impression of CSIRO's Australian SKA Pathfinder (ASKAP) (IMAGE)
Cosmic cat and mouse: Astronomers Capture and Tag a Fleeting Radio Burst
Amphibians Infected by Ranavirus (IMAGE)
Amphibians Infected by Ranavirus Found in Atlantic Rain Forest
Callery Pear (IMAGE)
Nonnative Pear Trees are Showing Up in US Forests
NJIT Conducts the Largest-Ever Simulation of the Deepwater Horizon Spill (IMAGE)
NJIT Conducts the Largest-ever Simulation of the Deepwater Horizon Spill
space

ALMA Pinpoints the Formation Site of Planet Around Nearest Young Star

Santorini Volcano, A New Terrestrial Analogue of Mars

Cyanide Compounds Discovered in Meteorites May Hold Clues to the Origin of Life

'Bathtub Rings' Around Titan's Lakes Might be Made of Alien Crystals

Astronomers See 'Warm' Glow of Uranus's Rings
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Tsunami' on a Silicon Chip: A World First for Light Waves

Measuring the Laws of Nature

Atomic 'Patchwork' Using Heteroepitaxy for Next Generation Semiconductor Devices

Going the Distance: Brain Cells for 3D Vision Discovered

Growing Embryonic Tissues on a Chip
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Coral (IMAGE)
Environment

Corals in Singapore Likely to Survive Sea-Level Rise: NUS Study
Infinite Waters (IMAGE)
Environment

Remote But Remarkable: Illuminating the Smallest Inhabitants of the Largest Ocean Desert
Farmworker (IMAGE)
Environment

Fairtrade Benefits Rural Workers in Africa, But not the Poorest of the Poor
Functional Hair Follicles Were Grown from Stem Cells (IMAGE)
Biology

Functional Hair Follicles Grown from Stem Cells

Most Popular

  1. 1 Want to invest in Mutual Funds? Here is How to Invest in Best Mutual Funds
  2. 2 C60 Buckminsterfullerene (IMAGE) Interstellar Iron Isn't Missing, It's Just Hiding in Plain Sight
  3. 3 A Drier Future Sets the Stage for More Wildfires (IMAGE) A Drier Future Sets the Stage for more Wildfires
  4. 4 Prof. Dr. Thomas Crowther (IMAGE) The Global Tree Restoration Potential
  5. 5 Photo 1 (IMAGE) Coral Reefs Shifting Away From Equator
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics