naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Researchers Invented a New Eco-Friendly Way to Build with Wood

By Staff Reporter
Jul 08, 2019 09:12 AM EDT
Close
 Ecofriendly wood

(Photo : pixels)

In recent years, scientists have created shape-shifting materials that twist and bend when exposed to certain stimuli, such as moisture or heat. But these materials are usually made from polymers, so its uses are limited. Now, scientists from the Institute for Computational Design and Construction at the University of Stuttgart have figured out a way to bring these same properties to the oldest building material in the world: wood.

The shape-shifting technique is the product of three years of research. The team of researchers working on the project have created a 46-foot tall twisted tower made of wood to demonstrate their technique. 

The tower is comprised of 12 wooden components, which were made by laminating two pieces of wood using different levels of moisture. The laminated pieces of wood were then dried out, which caused the material to curve naturally without the need for braces or molds.

The technique could be used to create bar furniture, living room tables and virtually any other piece of wooden furniture. It serves as an environmentally-friendly alternative to steel and glass - both of which are taxing on the planet. 

Some designers, scientists and architects are calling it the "material of the future." This is due, in part, to rising demand and interest in cross-laminated timber. Cross-laminated timber is a building material that reinforces the weaknesses of individual wood pieces by laminating them together with another piece of timber. 

Previously, architects would have to go to great, expensive lengths to get wood to curve. After applying moisture, they had to use costly and time-consuming molds and rigs. The equipment would hold the wood in place until it dried. 

The new technique will be more economical and also allow for a wide range of variation in the types of curves produced, as no external force is required. 

Using moisture to create curves or warp, wood isn't a new concept, but it's difficult to predict the outcome. Researchers used computer simulations to calculate the exact amount of moisture each piece needed as well as the direction of the grain of the wood to predict how the wood would curve. The more moisture, the greater the curve. In some cases, the researchers were able to create deep curves with a radius of about three feet.

After many experiments, researchers also learned that if the grains were perpendicular to each other, the final curved wooden piece would start to twist as well as the curve.

While challenges lie ahead, the new technique could lead to more environmentally-friendly, economical buildings in the future. The research team's tower is now on display at Germany's Remstal Garden Show.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Amphibians Infected by Ranavirus (IMAGE)

Amphibians Infected by Ranavirus Found in Atlantic Rain Forest
Callery Pear (IMAGE)
Nonnative Pear Trees are Showing Up in US Forests
NJIT Conducts the Largest-Ever Simulation of the Deepwater Horizon Spill (IMAGE)
NJIT Conducts the Largest-ever Simulation of the Deepwater Horizon Spill
Neural Network Formation (IMAGE)
Researchers Grow Active Mini-Brain-Networks
3D Neuron (IMAGE)
Going the Distance: Brain Cells for 3D Vision Discovered
Lead Author in the Field on a Lichen-Covered Rock (IMAGE)
When the Dinosaurs Died, Lichens Thrived
Functional Hair Follicles Were Grown from Stem Cells (IMAGE)
Functional Hair Follicles Grown from Stem Cells
space

ALMA Pinpoints the Formation Site of Planet Around Nearest Young Star

Santorini Volcano, A New Terrestrial Analogue of Mars

Cyanide Compounds Discovered in Meteorites May Hold Clues to the Origin of Life

'Bathtub Rings' Around Titan's Lakes Might be Made of Alien Crystals

Astronomers See 'Warm' Glow of Uranus's Rings
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Tsunami' on a Silicon Chip: A World First for Light Waves

Smart Glasses Follow our Eyes, Focus Automatically

Scientists Discover How Plants Breathe -- and How Humans Shaped their 'Lungs'

Research Reveals Exotic Quantum States in Double-Layer Graphene

How to Bend Waves to Arrive at the Right Place
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Anopheles Mosquito (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

Controlling Deadly Malaria Without Chemicals
Colony of Human Embryonic Stem Cells (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

Growing Embryonic Tissues on a Chip
Cassava Disease 01 (IMAGE)
Biology

The World Needs a Global System to Detect and Halt the Spread of Emerging Crop Diseases
Little Brown Bat (IMAGE)
Animals

Researchers fFnd that Probiotic Bacteria Reduces the Impact of White-nose Syndrome in Bats

Most Popular

  1. 1 Ecofriendly wood Researchers Invented a New Eco-Friendly Way to Build with Wood
  2. 2 Network of Nerve Cells (IMAGE) Physicists Develop Model that Describes Length Growth in Biological Systems
  3. 3 PhD Student and Lead Author Sahin Ezgi (IMAGE) 'Tsunami' on a Silicon Chip: A World First for Light Waves
  4. 4 Zermatt in the Western Alps (IMAGE) More 'Reactive' Land Surfaces Cooled the Earth Down
  5. 5 SIM Images of Mitotic Chromosomes (IMAGE) Super-Resolution Microscopy Illuminates Associations Between Chromosomes
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics