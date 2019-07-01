naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Fairtrade Benefits Rural Workers in Africa, But not the Poorest of the Poor

By Staff Reporter
Jul 01, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Close
 Farmworker (IMAGE)
This is a farmworker in the cocoa sector of Cote d'Ivoire.
(Photo : J Sellare)
Farmworker (IMAGE)
This is a farmworker in the cocoa sector of Cote d'Ivoire.
(Photo : J Sellare)
Matin Qaim, University of Göttingen (IMAGE)
This is professor Matin Qaim.
(Photo : University of Goettingen)

A new study from the University of Göttingen and international partners have analyzed the effects of Fairtrade certification on poor rural workers in Africa. The results show that Fairtrade improves the situation of employees in agricultural cooperatives, but not of workers in the smallholder farm sector, who are often particularly disadvantaged. The study was published in "Nature Sustainability".

When consumers of cocoa, coffee, and other tropical goods, decide to purchase products with the Fairtrade label, they pay a certain premium, expecting to help improve the socio-economic conditions in developing countries. The study authors wanted to know whether Fairtrade really benefits poor rural workers in Africa. For the study, they collected representative data from 1000 cocoa farmers and workers in 50 different cooperatives in Cote d'Ivoire. Cote d'Ivoire in West Africa is the largest cocoa producer and exporter worldwide.

"Previous studies had analyzed the effects of Fairtrade on smallholder farmers, ignoring that these farmers also employ agricultural workers for crop cultivation and harvesting", says Matin Qaim, an agricultural economist at the University of Göttingen. "Workers in the small farm sector constitute a large group. They are often neglected by development initiatives, although they typically belong to the poorest of the poor", he adds.

Fairtrade requires minimum wages and fair labor conditions for workers and employees in certified value chains. "These conditions are met for the employees in cocoa cooperatives. At the cooperative level, Fairtrade requirements are regularly monitored", says Eva-Marie Meemken from Cornell University in the USA. "However, our data show no effects on the livelihoods of farmworkers, even though the farmers themselves benefit from Fairtrade certification. Monitoring the wages and labor conditions on thousands of small farms is costly and therefore rarely done. But it doesn't work without monitoring", Meemken states. "Better solutions have to be found in order to implement the fairness model more comprehensively."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Coronary CT (IMAGE)

Sometimes, A Non-Invasive Procedure will Suffice
Asteroids Pummel Early Earth (IMAGE)
Cyanide Compounds Discovered in Meteorites May Hold Clues to the Origin of Life
Corn Leaf Aphids (IMAGE)
Crop Pests More Widespread than Previously Known
Coral Nuture Program on Australia's Great Barrier Reef (IMAGE)
Safeguarding Australia's Great Barrier Reef takes a Cultural Shift
Arrival of First Australians Infographic (IMAGE)
Retracing Ancient Routes to Australia
Serotonin in the Zebrafish Brain (IMAGE)
Settling the Debate on Serotonin's Role in Sleep
A Feedback Loop Between Damaged Ozone Layer and Climate Change (IMAGE)
Damage to the Ozone Layer and Climate Change Forming Feedback Loop
Branched Flow (IMAGE)
How to Bend Waves to Arrive at the Right Place
Extreme Heat Over Northeast Asia (IMAGE)
Scientists Discover the Forces Behind Extreme Heat Over Northeast Asia
space

'Bathtub Rings' Around Titan's Lakes Might be Made of Alien Crystals

Astronomers See 'Warm' Glow of Uranus's Rings

View of the Earth in front of the Sun

Immortal Quantum Particles

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Physicists Use Light Waves to Accelerate Supercurrents, Enable Ultrafast Quantum Computing

Smart Glasses Follow our Eyes, Focus Automatically

Neurotechnology Holds Promise for Chronic Stroke Patients

From One Brain Scan, More Information for Medical Artificial Intelligence

New E-Tattoo Enables Accurate, Uninterrupted Heart Monitoring for Days
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

DNA Microscopy (IMAGE)
Tech

'DNA microscopy' Offers Entirely New Way to Image Cells
Bees at Roberson Farm (IMAGE)
Trending News

US Beekeepers Lost Over 40% of Colonies Last Year, Highest Winter Losses Ever Recorded
Mongoose Sentinel (IMAGE)
Animals

How in Times of Trouble Animals also Stand Together
Illustration of How the Hybrid Might Have Looked (IMAGE)
Animals

Danish Researchers Confirm That Narwhals and Belugas can Interbreed

Most Popular

  1. 1 Coral (IMAGE) Corals in Singapore Likely to Survive Sea-Level Rise: NUS Study
  2. 2 Gif (IMAGE) Smart Glasses Follow our Eyes, Focus Automatically
  3. 3 Winged Box Jellyfish (Alatina alata) (IMAGE) Genomic Warning Flag Just in Time for Beach Season: Jellyfish Toxins
  4. 4 EEG Cap (IMAGE) Neurotechnology Holds Promise for Chronic Stroke Patients
  5. 5 Artist's Impression of CSIRO's Australian SKA Pathfinder (ASKAP) (IMAGE) Cosmic cat and mouse: Astronomers Capture and Tag a Fleeting Radio Burst
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics