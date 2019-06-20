naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Archaeology -- What the Celts drank

By Staff Reporter
Jun 20, 2019 11:52 AM EDT
Close
 Picture of Shelves (IMAGE)
Selection of the Early Celtic vessels held in the archive of the Württemberg State Museum.
(Photo : Victor S. Brigola)
Picture of snalysis (IMAGE)
At the University of Tübingen, Maxime Rageot analyses organic residues found in pottery from Mont Lassois.
(Photo : Victor S. Brigola)
Picture of Drinking Vessel (IMAGE)
Greek drinking cup from the Early Celtic princely burial mound Kleinaspergle. This vessel is similar to those whose pottery fragments were found in the Celtic settlement on the Mont Lassois.
(Photo : Württemberg State Museum, P. Frankenstein / H. Zwietasch.)

Research carried out by an international team led by scientists from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet (LMU) in Munich and the University of Tübingen reveals aspects of the drinking and dietary habits of the Celts, who lived in Central Europe in the first millennium BCE.

The authors of the new study analyzed 99 ceramic drinking vessels, storage and transport jars recovered during excavations at Mont Lassois in Burgundy. This was the site of a fortified 'princely' settlement of the Early Celts. The finds included pottery and bronze vessels that had been imported from Greece around 500 BCE. "This was a period of rapid change, during which vessels made in Greece and Italy reached the region north of the Alps in large numbers for the first time. It has generally been assumed that this indicates that the Celts began to imitate the Mediterranean lifestyle, and that only the elite were in a position to drink Mediterranean wine during their banquets," says LMU archaeologist Philipp Stockhammer, who led the project. "Our analyses confirm that they indeed consumed imported wines, but they also drank local beer from the Greek drinking bowls. In other words, the Celts did not simply adopt foreign traditions in their original form. Instead, they used the imported vessels and products in their own ways and for their own purposes. Moreover, the consumption of imported wine was apparently not confined to the upper echelons of society. Craftsmen too had access to wine, and the evidence suggests that they possibly used it for cooking, while the elites quaffed it in the course of their drinking parties. The study shows that intercultural contact is a dynamic process and demonstrates how easy it is for unfamiliar vessels to serve new functions and acquire new meanings."

Chemical analysis of the food residues absorbed into the ancient pots now makes it possible to determine what people ate and drank thousands of years ago. The group of authors based at the University of Tübingen analyzed these chemical fingerprints in the material from Mont Lassois. "We identified characteristic components of olive oil and milk, imported wine and local alcoholic beverages, as well as traces of millet and beeswax," says Maxime Rageot, who performed the chemical analyses in Tübingen. "These findings show that - in addition to wine - beers brewed from millet and barley were consumed on festive or ritual occasions." His colleague Cynthianne Spiteri adds: "We are delighted to have definitively solved the old problem of whether or not the early Celts north of the Alps adopted Mediterranean drinking customs. - They did indeed, but they did so in a creative fashion!"

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Pachycerianthus magnus (IMAGE)

Tube Anemone Has the Largest Animal Mitochondrial Genome Ever Sequenced
Asteroid Vesta (IMAGE)
Uncovering the Hidden History of a Giant Asteroid
A Novel Carbohydrate-Related Enzyme from Fungi (IMAGE)
New Family on the Block: A Novel Group of Glycosidic Enzymes
Scuba Diver with Smalleye Stingray (IMAGE)
First Study of World's Largest Marine Stingray Reveals Long-Distance Migration
Prashant Nagpal (IMAGE)
Light-powered Nano-organisms Consume CO2, Create Eco-friendly Plastics and Fuels
A Common Antarctic Notothenioid Fish (IMAGE)
Life in Antarctica's ice Mirrors Human Disease
An Illustration of the Light Box (IMAGE)
Tiny Light Box Opens New Doors Into the Nanoworld
University of Texas at Austin's McDonald Observatory (IMAGE)
Direct from Distant Planet: Spectral Clues to Puzzling Paradox
Prime Predators of the Baltic Sea (IMAGE)
Skinny Cod and Grey Seal Reveals Troubling Changes to Food Web in the Baltic Sea
space

Immortal Quantum Particles

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart

What If Dark Matter is Lighter? Report Calls for Small Experiments to Broaden the Hunt

Mass Anomaly Detected Under the Moon's Largest Crater

New Mineral Classification System Captures Earth's Complex Past
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Self-healing' Polymer Brings Perovskite Solar Tech Closer to Market

Tiny Probe That Senses Deep in the Lung Set to Shed Light on Disease

Rutgers Scientist Creates 'Virtual Biopsy' Device to Detect Skin Tumors

Old Ice and Snow Yields Tracer of Preindustrial Ozone

Cyber of the Fittest: Researchers Develop First Cyber Agility Framework to Measure Attacks
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Incubating Red Knot in Greenland (IMAGE)
Animals

No Evidence for Increased Egg Predation in the Arctic
Flowering Plants of the Páramos (IMAGE)
Environment

Flickering Sky Islands Generate Andean Biodiversity
Winged and Wingless Pea Aphids (IMAGE)
Animals

Virus Genes Help Determine if Pea Aphids Get Their Wings
Flowering Plants of the Páramos (IMAGE)
Environment

Flickering Sky Islands Generate Andean Biodiversity

Most Popular

  1. 1 Illustration of How the Hybrid Might Have Looked (IMAGE) Danish Researchers Confirm That Narwhals and Belugas can Interbreed
  2. 2 A Group of Chickens on Grass (IMAGE) Global Data Resource Shows Genetic Diversity of Chickens
  3. 3 Picture of Shelves (IMAGE) Archaeology -- What the Celts drank
  4. 4 Klein Tunneling (IMAGE) Perfect Quantum Portal Emerges at Exotic Interface
  5. 5 Image (IMAGE) The New 'Great Wave'
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics