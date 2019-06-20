naturewn.com

Trending Topics

The New 'Great Wave'

By Staff Reporter
Jun 20, 2019 10:54 AM EDT
Close
 Image (IMAGE)
Pictures without ink printed at the sub-millimeter scale.
(Photo : Kyoto University iCeMS)
Image (IMAGE)
Radical Inkless Technology produces the world's smallest "Ukiyo-e" & promises to revolutionize how we print.
(Photo : Kyoto University iCeMS)

Katsushika Hokusai (1760 - 1849) is the Titan of Japanese art, as revered in his homeland as Da Vinci, Van Gogh, and Rembrandt Van Rijn are in the West. Of all his famed masterpieces the 'Great Wave' stands out as the ultimate testament to his artistic genius. 

Now, a team of researchers at Kyoto University has created the smallest 'Great Wave' ever produced, just 1mm in width. What's more they have managed something that even Master Hokusai couldn't do. They've created it without the use of pigments.

The human condition demands that we create art. Some 38,000 years before Hokusai picked up his woodblocks and kogatana knives, an inhabitant of the Lubang Jeriji Saléh cave in East Kalimantan, Borneo, Indonesia created the world's first-known figurative painting when she/he drew a picture of a bull on the wall using ochre. Artists ever since, from the Upper Paleolithic Era to 1800s Japan to the street artists of today, have all shared a common dependency: the need for pigments. 

Until now, that is. Not only is the 'Great Wave' created at Kyoto University the world's smallest, it is also the first ever printed without use of a pigment. Professor Easan Sivaniah, head of the Pureosity Group at iCeMS, Kyoto University, where the research was developed, explains. 

"Polymers when exposed to stress - a kind of 'stretching out' at molecular level - undergo a process called 'crazing' in which they form tiny, slender fibers known as fibrils," he explains. "These fibers cause a powerful visual effect. Crazing is what the bored school kid sees when he repeatedly bends a transparent ruler until the stretched plastic starts to cloud into a kind of opaque white".

Significantly, the iCeMS researchers realized that by controlling the way the microscopic fibrils were formed and organized in a periodic pattern, a process called Organized Microfibrillation (OM), they can also control this scattering of light to create colors across the whole visible spectra, from blue to red. Thus a new revolutionary new palette is born. Printing need no longer depend on pigment.

Zoologists have long been familiar with this non-pigment-based color phenomenon, which they term 'structural color'. It is exactly how nature produces the vivid colors seen in butterfly wings, the spectacular plumage of male peacocks, and other shimmering, iridescent birds. Some of the most spectacular wildlife on the planet is, in fact, devoid of pigmentation and depends upon light interacting with the surface structure for its mesmerizingly beautiful effect.

The OM technology allows an inkless, large-scale color printing process that generates images at resolutions of up to 14000 dpi on a number of flexible and transparent formats. This has countless applications, for example, in anti-forgery technology for banknotes. But as Sivaniah is at pains to emphasize, its applications go way beyond conventional printing ideas. 

"OM allows us to print porous networks for gases and liquids, making it both breathable and wearable. So, for example in the area of health and well-being, it is possible to incorporate it into a kind of flexible 'fluid circuit board' that could sit on your skin, or your contact lenses, to transmit essential biomedical information to the Cloud or directly to your health care professional".

OM is flexible technology in both the literal and figurative sense. The Kyoto University researchers have proved the technology works in many commonly used polymers, such as polystyrene and polycarbonate. The latter is a widely used plastic in food and medicine packaging, so there is clearly an application in food and drug safety, where security labels can be created much like a watermark to ensure a product has not been opened or sabotaged. 

Masateru Ito, lead author of the paper, published this month in Nature, thinks there is more to come from the basic principles raised by this groundbreaking research. "We have shown that stress can be controlled at the submicron length scales to create controlled structure," he notes. "However it may be that it can also create controlled functionality. We demonstrated it in polymers, and we also know that metals or ceramics can crack. It is exciting to know if we can similarly manipulate cracks in these materials too.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Pachycerianthus magnus (IMAGE)

Tube Anemone Has the Largest Animal Mitochondrial Genome Ever Sequenced
Asteroid Vesta (IMAGE)
Uncovering the Hidden History of a Giant Asteroid
A Novel Carbohydrate-Related Enzyme from Fungi (IMAGE)
New Family on the Block: A Novel Group of Glycosidic Enzymes
Scuba Diver with Smalleye Stingray (IMAGE)
First Study of World's Largest Marine Stingray Reveals Long-Distance Migration
Prashant Nagpal (IMAGE)
Light-powered Nano-organisms Consume CO2, Create Eco-friendly Plastics and Fuels
A Common Antarctic Notothenioid Fish (IMAGE)
Life in Antarctica's ice Mirrors Human Disease
An Illustration of the Light Box (IMAGE)
Tiny Light Box Opens New Doors Into the Nanoworld
University of Texas at Austin's McDonald Observatory (IMAGE)
Direct from Distant Planet: Spectral Clues to Puzzling Paradox
Prime Predators of the Baltic Sea (IMAGE)
Skinny Cod and Grey Seal Reveals Troubling Changes to Food Web in the Baltic Sea
space

Immortal Quantum Particles

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart

What If Dark Matter is Lighter? Report Calls for Small Experiments to Broaden the Hunt

Mass Anomaly Detected Under the Moon's Largest Crater

New Mineral Classification System Captures Earth's Complex Past
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Self-healing' Polymer Brings Perovskite Solar Tech Closer to Market

Tiny Probe That Senses Deep in the Lung Set to Shed Light on Disease

Rutgers Scientist Creates 'Virtual Biopsy' Device to Detect Skin Tumors

Old Ice and Snow Yields Tracer of Preindustrial Ozone

Cyber of the Fittest: Researchers Develop First Cyber Agility Framework to Measure Attacks
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Incubating Red Knot in Greenland (IMAGE)
Animals

No Evidence for Increased Egg Predation in the Arctic
Flowering Plants of the Páramos (IMAGE)
Environment

Flickering Sky Islands Generate Andean Biodiversity
Winged and Wingless Pea Aphids (IMAGE)
Animals

Virus Genes Help Determine if Pea Aphids Get Their Wings
Flowering Plants of the Páramos (IMAGE)
Environment

Flickering Sky Islands Generate Andean Biodiversity

Most Popular

  1. 1 Illustration of How the Hybrid Might Have Looked (IMAGE) Danish Researchers Confirm That Narwhals and Belugas can Interbreed
  2. 2 A Group of Chickens on Grass (IMAGE) Global Data Resource Shows Genetic Diversity of Chickens
  3. 3 Picture of Shelves (IMAGE) Archaeology -- What the Celts drank
  4. 4 Klein Tunneling (IMAGE) Perfect Quantum Portal Emerges at Exotic Interface
  5. 5 Image (IMAGE) The New 'Great Wave'
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics