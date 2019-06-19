naturewn.com

Trending Topics

View of the Earth in front of the Sun

By Staff Reporter
Jun 19, 2019 08:42 AM EDT
Close
 Illustration of Planets and Star (1 of 2) (IMAGE)
Teegarden's Star and its two planets, our Solar System in the background.
(Photo : University of Göttingen, Institute for Astrophysics)
Illustration of Planets and Star (2 of 2) (IMAGE)
The two planets are located within the habitable zone around Teegarden's Star.
(Photo : University of Göttingen, Institute for Astrophysics)

An international research team led by the University of Göttingen has discovered two new Earth-like planets near one of our closest neighboring stars. "Teegarden's star" is only about 12.5 light years away from Earth and is one of the smallest known stars. It is only about 2,700 °C warm and about ten times lighter than the Sun.

Although it is so close to us, the star wasn't discovered until 2003. The scientists observed the star for about three years. The results were published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

Their data clearly show the existence of two planets. "The two planets resemble the inner planets of our solar system," explains lead author Mathias Zechmeister of the Institute for Astrophysics at the University of Göttingen. "They are only slightly heavier than Earth and are located in the so-called habitable zone, where water can be present in liquid form."

The astronomers suspect that the two planets could be part of a larger system. "Many stars are apparently surrounded by systems with several planets," explains co-author Professor Stefan Dreizler of the University of Göttingen. Teegarden's star is the smallest star where researchers have so far been able to measure the weight of a planet directly. "This is a great success for the Carmenes project, which was specifically designed to search for planets around the lightest stars," says Professor Ansgar Reiners of the University of Göttingen, one of the scientific directors of the project.

Although planetary systems around similar stars are known, they have always been detected using the "transit method" - the planets have to pass visibly in front of the star and darken it for a moment, which only happens in a very small fraction of all planetary systems. Such transits have not yet been found for the new planets. But the system is located at a special place in the sky: from Teegarden's star you can see the planets of the solar system passing in front of the Sun.

"An inhabitant of the new planets would therefore have the opportunity to view the Earth using the transit method," says Reiners. The new planets are the tenth and eleventh discovered by the team.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Prashant Nagpal (IMAGE)

Light-powered Nano-organisms Consume CO2, Create Eco-friendly Plastics and Fuels
A Common Antarctic Notothenioid Fish (IMAGE)
Life in Antarctica's ice Mirrors Human Disease
An Illustration of the Light Box (IMAGE)
Tiny Light Box Opens New Doors Into the Nanoworld
University of Texas at Austin's McDonald Observatory (IMAGE)
Direct from Distant Planet: Spectral Clues to Puzzling Paradox
Prime Predators of the Baltic Sea (IMAGE)
Skinny Cod and Grey Seal Reveals Troubling Changes to Food Web in the Baltic Sea
Instrumented Seal (IMAGE)
Mysterious Holes in Antarctic Sea Ice Explained by Years of Robotic Data
Vineyard (IMAGE)
Ancient DNA from Roman and Medieval Grape Seeds Reveal Ancestry of Wine Making
Switchgrass (IMAGE)
Switchgrass Hybrid Yields Insights Into Plant Evolution
Vegetable Map (IMAGE)
Millions of Cardiovascular Deaths Attributed to Not Eating Enough Fruits and Vegetables
space

Immortal Quantum Particles

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart

Uncovering the Hidden History of a Giant Asteroid

What If Dark Matter is Lighter? Report Calls for Small Experiments to Broaden the Hunt

Mass Anomaly Detected Under the Moon's Largest Crater
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Tiny Probe That Senses Deep in the Lung Set to Shed Light on Disease

Old Ice and Snow Yields Tracer of Preindustrial Ozone

Cyber of the Fittest: Researchers Develop First Cyber Agility Framework to Measure Attacks

MMost Detailed X-ray Image of Batteries Yet to Reveal Why they Still Aren't Good Enough

Scientists Engineer Unique 'Glowing' Protein
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

A Sifaka Lemur Munching on a Leaf (IMAGE)
Animals

The Surprising Reason Why Some Lemurs May be More Sensitive to Forest Loss
New Solar Mini-Refinery (IMAGE)
Environment

Carbon-neutral Fuel Made from Sunlight and Air
Leishmania in Love (IMAGE)
Biology

Once Thought to be Asexual, Single-Celled Parasites Caught in the Act
New Vulnerability Found in Major Human Viruses (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

New Vulnerability Found in Major Human Viruses

Most Popular

  1. 1 Image (IMAGE) Direct Method to Etch-embed Ce onto Cu-based Oxide
  2. 2 S. plastisexum (1 of 2) (IMAGE) Scientists Challenge Notion of Binary Sexuality with Naming of New Plant Species
  3. 3 Illustration of Planets and Star (1 of 2) (IMAGE) View of the Earth in front of the Sun
  4. 4 New Egg-Sucking Sea Slug Outlier in Vegetarian Group (IMAGE) Egg-sucking Sea Slug From Florida's Cedar Key Named After Muppets Creator Jim Henson
  5. 5 Sea Ice in Antarctica Showing a Brown Layer of Ice Algae (IMAGE) Leaving Microbes Out of Climate Change Conversation Has Major Consequences, Experts Warn
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics