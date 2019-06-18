naturewn.com

Trending Topics

'Self-healing' Polymer Brings Perovskite Solar Tech Closer to Market

By Staff Reporter
Jun 18, 2019 10:59 AM EDT
Close
 A 100 cm2 Perovskite Solar Module Consisting of Multiple Connected Solar Cells (IMAGE)
This perovskite solar module is better able to contain the lead within its structure when a layer of epoxy resin is added to its surface. This approach to tackling a long-standing environmental concern helps bring the technology closer to commercialization.
(Photo : OIST)
A Smashed Perovskite Solar Module (IMAGE)
Researchers exposed the solar cells to brutal conditions to simulate worst-case weather scenarios. Adding a self-healing epoxy resin polymer to the cell minimized the leakage of lead from the cell.
(Photo : OIST)

A protective layer of epoxy resin helps prevent the leakage of pollutants from perovskite solar cells (PSCs), report scientists from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST). Adding a "self-healing" polymer to the top of a PSC can radically reduce how much lead it discharges into the environment. This gives a strong boost to prospects for commercializing the technology.

With atmospheric carbon dioxide levels reaching their highest recorded levels in history, and extreme weather events continuing to rise in number, the world is moving away from legacy energy systems relying on fossil fuels towards renewables such as solar. Perovskite solar technology is promising, but one key challenge to commercialization is that it may release pollutants such as lead into the environment -- especially under extreme weather conditions.

"Although PSCs are efficient at converting sunlight into electricity at an affordable cost, the fact that they contain lead raises considerable environmental concern," explains Professor Yabing Qi, head of the Energy Materials and Surface Sciences Unit, who led the study, published in Nature Energy

"While so-called 'lead-free' technology is worth exploring, it has not yet achieved efficiency and stability comparable to lead-based approaches. Finding ways of using lead in PSCs while keeping it from leaking into the environment, therefore, is a crucial step for commercialization."

Testing to destruction

Qi's team, supported by the OIST Technology Development and Innovation Center's Proof-of-Concept Program, first explored encapsulation methods for adding protective layers to PSCs to understand which materials might best prevent the leakage of lead. They exposed cells encapsulated with different materials to many conditions designed to simulate the sorts of weather to which the cells would be exposed in reality. 

They wanted to test the solar cells in a worst-case weather scenario, to understand the maximum lead leakage that could occur. First, they smashed the solar cells using a large ball, mimicking extreme hail that could break down their structure and allow lead to be leaked. Next, they doused the cells with acidic water, to simulate the rainwater that would transport leaked lead into the environment. 

Using mass spectroscopy, the team analyzed the acidic rain to determine how much lead leaked from the cells. They found that an epoxy resin layer provided minimal lead leakage -- orders of magnitude lower than the other materials. 

Enabling commercial viability

Epoxy resin also performed best under a number of weather conditions in which sunlight, rainwater and temperature were altered to simulate the environments in which PSCs must operate. In all scenarios, including extreme rain, epoxy resin outperformed rival encapsulation materials.

Epoxy resin worked so well due to its "self-healing" properties. After its structure is damaged by hail, for example, the polymer partially reforms its original shape when heated by sunlight. This limits the amount of lead that leaks from inside the cell. This self-healing property could make epoxy resin the encapsulation layer of choice for future photovoltaic products.

"Epoxy resin is certainly a strong candidate, yet other self-healing polymers may be even better," explains Qi. "At this stage, we are pleased to be promoting photovoltaic industry standards, and bringing the safety of this technology into the discussion. Next, we can build on these data to confirm which is truly the best polymer."

Beyond lead leakage, another challenge will be to scale up perovskite solar cells into perovskite solar panels. While cells are just a few centimeters long, panels can span a few meters, and will be more relevant to potential consumers. The team will also direct their attention to the long-standing challenge of renewable energy storage.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Prime Predators of the Baltic Sea (IMAGE)

Skinny Cod and Grey Seal Reveals Troubling Changes to Food Web in the Baltic Sea
Instrumented Seal (IMAGE)
Mysterious Holes in Antarctic Sea Ice Explained by Years of Robotic Data
Vineyard (IMAGE)
Ancient DNA from Roman and Medieval Grape Seeds Reveal Ancestry of Wine Making
Switchgrass (IMAGE)
Switchgrass Hybrid Yields Insights Into Plant Evolution
Vegetable Map (IMAGE)
Millions of Cardiovascular Deaths Attributed to Not Eating Enough Fruits and Vegetables
Low-Mass Dark Matter Detector Components (IMAGE)
What If Dark Matter is Lighter? Report Calls for Small Experiments to Broaden the Hunt
Cyber Crime 780 (IMAGE)
Cyber of the Fittest: Researchers Develop First Cyber Agility Framework to Measure Attacks
Moon's Largest Crater and Discovery (IMAGE)
Mass Anomaly Detected Under the Moon's Largest Crater
Intestinal Stem and Progenitor Cells (IMAGE)
Tissue Engineering: The Big Picture on Growing Small Intestines
space

Immortal Quantum Particles

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart

Uncovering the Hidden History of a Giant Asteroid

Direct from Distant Planet: Spectral Clues to Puzzling Paradox
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

A New Study Reveals 'Hidden' Phases of Matter Through the Power of Light

Light-powered Nano-organisms Consume CO2, Create Eco-friendly Plastics and Fuels

Tiny Light Box Opens New Doors Into the Nanoworld

MMost Detailed X-ray Image of Batteries Yet to Reveal Why they Still Aren't Good Enough

Scientists Engineer Unique 'Glowing' Protein
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

A Sifaka Lemur Munching on a Leaf (IMAGE)
Animals

The Surprising Reason Why Some Lemurs May be More Sensitive to Forest Loss
New Solar Mini-Refinery (IMAGE)
Environment

Carbon-neutral Fuel Made from Sunlight and Air
Leishmania in Love (IMAGE)
Biology

Once Thought to be Asexual, Single-Celled Parasites Caught in the Act
New Vulnerability Found in Major Human Viruses (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

New Vulnerability Found in Major Human Viruses

Most Popular

  1. 1 Bubble Formation (IMAGE) Researchers Solve Mystery of How Gas Bubbles Form in Liquid
  2. 2 A 100 cm2 Perovskite Solar Module Consisting of Multiple Connected Solar Cells (IMAGE) 'Self-healing' Polymer Brings Perovskite Solar Tech Closer to Market
  3. 3 Spotted Lantern Fly (IMAGE) Looming Insect Invasion Threatens California Wine and Avocados
  4. 4 Macrophage (IMAGE) Research Highlights Possible Targets to Help Tackle Crohn's Disease
  5. 5 Boaty McBoatface 1 (IMAGE) Boaty McBoatface Mission Gives New Insight Into Warming Ocean Abyss
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics