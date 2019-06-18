naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Research Highlights Possible Targets to Help Tackle Crohn's Disease

By Staff Reporter
Jun 18, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Close
 Macrophage (IMAGE)
A scanning electron microscopy image of a macrophage, total magnification x5500.
(Photo : University of Plymouth)

Affecting around 115,000 people in the UK alone, Crohn's Disease is a lifelong condition which sees parts of the digestive system become inflamed. There is no precise cure and causes are believed to vary. But one indicator of the condition - an abnormal reaction of the immune system to certain bacteria in the intestines - has had new light shed on it thanks to scientists at the University of Plymouth.

The research has focused on different types of cells called macrophages, which are part of our immune system and are found in most tissues, where they patrol for potential harmful organisms and destroy them. 

In inflammatory diseases, like Crohn's, macrophages mediate the inflammatory destruction of the gut. Just how the tissue reacts (inflammation or suppression) is dependent on the type of macrophage cell present, and how it is stimulated - and scientists have been trying to get to the bottom of this. 

The new research has shown how different types of macrophage - one type being pro-inflammatory and the other being anti-inflammatory - exhibit quite different molecular mechanisms involved in switching off their functional behaviour when bacteria are present. 

And this difference, as study author Dr Andrew Foey explains, highlights the possibility of targeting and selectively suppressing the pro-inflammatory cells that drive diseases such as Crohn's Disease.

"This small step in understanding of differential off-signalling of macrophage type may go hand-in-hand with understanding the relapsing/remitting presentation of Crohn's Disease," he said. "It is suggestive of future research endeavours in targeting macrophage responses in the treatment of inflammatory diseases - and it's a really positive step."

The full study, entitled 'Macrophage subsets exhibit distinct E. coli-LPS tolerisable cytokines associated with the negative regulators, IRAK-M and Tollip' is available to view in the journal PLOS ONE (doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0214681). 

The research was led by Dr Andrew Foey with Dr Khalid AlShaghdali and PhD student Barbara Durante from the School of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Plymouth, in collaboration with Dr Jane Beal, from the School of Biological and Marine Sciences. 

Infection, Immunity and Inflammation is one of the key research themes in the Institute of Translational and Stratified Medicine (ITSMed) at the University of Plymouth.

The work was funded by University of Hail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Prime Predators of the Baltic Sea (IMAGE)

Skinny Cod and Grey Seal Reveals Troubling Changes to Food Web in the Baltic Sea
Instrumented Seal (IMAGE)
Mysterious Holes in Antarctic Sea Ice Explained by Years of Robotic Data
Vineyard (IMAGE)
Ancient DNA from Roman and Medieval Grape Seeds Reveal Ancestry of Wine Making
Switchgrass (IMAGE)
Switchgrass Hybrid Yields Insights Into Plant Evolution
Vegetable Map (IMAGE)
Millions of Cardiovascular Deaths Attributed to Not Eating Enough Fruits and Vegetables
Low-Mass Dark Matter Detector Components (IMAGE)
What If Dark Matter is Lighter? Report Calls for Small Experiments to Broaden the Hunt
Cyber Crime 780 (IMAGE)
Cyber of the Fittest: Researchers Develop First Cyber Agility Framework to Measure Attacks
Moon's Largest Crater and Discovery (IMAGE)
Mass Anomaly Detected Under the Moon's Largest Crater
Intestinal Stem and Progenitor Cells (IMAGE)
Tissue Engineering: The Big Picture on Growing Small Intestines
space

Immortal Quantum Particles

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart

Uncovering the Hidden History of a Giant Asteroid

Direct from Distant Planet: Spectral Clues to Puzzling Paradox
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

A New Study Reveals 'Hidden' Phases of Matter Through the Power of Light

Light-powered Nano-organisms Consume CO2, Create Eco-friendly Plastics and Fuels

Tiny Light Box Opens New Doors Into the Nanoworld

MMost Detailed X-ray Image of Batteries Yet to Reveal Why they Still Aren't Good Enough

Scientists Engineer Unique 'Glowing' Protein
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

A Sifaka Lemur Munching on a Leaf (IMAGE)
Animals

The Surprising Reason Why Some Lemurs May be More Sensitive to Forest Loss
New Solar Mini-Refinery (IMAGE)
Environment

Carbon-neutral Fuel Made from Sunlight and Air
Leishmania in Love (IMAGE)
Biology

Once Thought to be Asexual, Single-Celled Parasites Caught in the Act
New Vulnerability Found in Major Human Viruses (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

New Vulnerability Found in Major Human Viruses

Most Popular

  1. 1 Bubble Formation (IMAGE) Researchers Solve Mystery of How Gas Bubbles Form in Liquid
  2. 2 A 100 cm2 Perovskite Solar Module Consisting of Multiple Connected Solar Cells (IMAGE) 'Self-healing' Polymer Brings Perovskite Solar Tech Closer to Market
  3. 3 Spotted Lantern Fly (IMAGE) Looming Insect Invasion Threatens California Wine and Avocados
  4. 4 Macrophage (IMAGE) Research Highlights Possible Targets to Help Tackle Crohn's Disease
  5. 5 Boaty McBoatface 1 (IMAGE) Boaty McBoatface Mission Gives New Insight Into Warming Ocean Abyss
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics