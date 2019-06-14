naturewn.com

Trending Topics

A New Study Reveals 'Hidden' Phases of Matter Through the Power of Light

By Staff Reporter
Jun 14, 2019 08:04 AM EDT
Close
 Hidden Phases Infographic (IMAGE)
A new study reveals a "hidden" phase of strontium titanate. On the left, extremely fast pulses of light excites atoms within the crystal structure (red arrows), which shifts the material into a new, ferroelectric phase. Vibrations of other atoms then work to stabilize the hidden phase (right panels).
(Photo : Felice Macera)

Most people think of water as existing in only one of three phases: Solid ice, liquid water, or gas vapor. But matter can exist in many different phases--ice, for example, has more than ten known phases, or ways that its atoms can be spatially arranged. The widespread use of piezoelectric materials, such as microphones and ultrasound, is possible thanks to a fundamental understanding of how an external force, like pressure, temperature, or electricity, can lead to phase transitions that imbue materials with new properties. 

A new study finds that a metal oxide has a "hidden" phase, one that gives the material new, ferroelectric properties, the ability to separate positive and negative charges, when it is activated by extremely fast pulses of light. The research was led by MIT researchers Keith A. Nelson, Xian Li, and Edoardo Baldini, in collaboration with Andrew M. Rappe and Penn graduate students Tian Qiu and Jiahao Zhang. The findings were published in Science.

Their work opens the door to creating materials where one can turn on and off properties in a trillionth of a second with the flick of a switch, now with much better control. In addition to changing electric potential, this approach could be used to change other aspects of existing materials--turning an insulator into a metal or flipping its magnetic polarity, for example. 

"It's opening a new horizon for rapid functional material reconfiguration," says Rappe. 

The group studied strontium titanate, a paraelectric material used in optical instruments, capacitors, and resistors. Strontium titanate has an asymmetric and nonpolar crystal structure that can be "pushed" into a phase with a polar, tetragonal structure with a pair of oppositely charged ions along its long axis. 

Nelson and Rappe's previous collaboration provided the theoretical basis for this new study, which relied on Nelson's experience using light to induce phase transitions in solid materials along with Rappe's knowledge in developing atomic-level computer models. 

"[Nelson is] the experimentalist, and we're the theorists," says Rappe. "He can report what he thinks is happening based on spectra, but the interpretation is speculative until we provide a strong physical understanding of what happened." 

With recent improvements in technology and additional knowledge gained from working with terahertz frequencies, the two chemists set out to see if their theory, now more than one decade old, held true. Rappe's challenge was to complement Nelson's experiments with an accurate computer-generated version of strontium titanate, with every single atom tracked and represented, that responds to light in the same manner as the material being tested in the lab. 

They found that when strontium titanate is excited with light, the ions are pulled in different directions, with positively charged ions moving in one direction and negatively charged ions in the other. Then, instead of the ions immediately falling back into place, the way a pendulum would after it's been pushed, vibrational movements induced in the other atoms prevent the ions from swinging back immediately. 

It's as if the pendulum, at the moment that it reaches the maximum height of its oscillation, is diverted slightly off course where a small notch holds it in a place away from its initial position.

Thanks to their strong history of collaboration, Nelson and Rappe were able to go back and forth from the theoretical simulations to the experiments, and vice versa, until they found experimental evidence that showed that their theory held true. 

"It's been a really awesome collaboration," says Nelson. "And it illustrates how ideas can simmer and then return in full force after more than 10 years."

The two chemists will collaborate with engineers on future applications-driven research, such as creating new materials that have hidden phases, changing light-pulse protocols to create longer-lasting phases, and seeing how this approach works for nanomaterials. For now, both researchers are excited about their results and where this fundamental breakthrough could lead to in the future. 

"It's the dream of every scientist: To hatch an idea together with a friend, to map out the consequence of that idea, then to have a chance to translate it into something in the lab, it's extremely gratifying. It makes us think we're on the right track towards the future," says Rappe.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Intestinal Stem and Progenitor Cells (IMAGE)

Tissue Engineering: The Big Picture on Growing Small Intestines
Bog (IMAGE)
U of G Researchers Discover Meat-eating Plant in Ontario, Canada
Fishing for Litter (IMAGE)
Fishers Keen to Help Address the Problem of Marine Litter
Sperm Motility (IMAGE)
New Technique Will Help Experts Make Heads or Tails of Male Fertility
Wiwaxia sclerites (IMAGE)
Rare Fossils Provide More Detailed Picture of Biodiversity During Middle Ordovician
Adult Sockeye Salmon (IMAGE)
Early Lives of Alaska Sockeye Salmon Accelerating with Climate Change
Heterogeneous Degradation (IMAGE)
MMost Detailed X-ray Image of Batteries Yet to Reveal Why they Still Aren't Good Enough
Excavated Stone Artifact (IMAGE)
Oldest Flaked Stone Tools Point to the Repeated Invention of Stone Tools
Dikerogammarus villosus (IMAGE)
Fear of 'Killer Shrimps' Could Pose Major Threat to European Rivers
space

Direct from Distant Planet: Spectral Clues to Puzzling Paradox

What If Dark Matter is Lighter? Report Calls for Small Experiments to Broaden the Hunt

Mass Anomaly Detected Under the Moon's Largest Crater

New Mineral Classification System Captures Earth's Complex Past

'Fettuccine' may be Most Obvious Sign of Life on Mars, Researchers Report
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Old Ice and Snow Yields Tracer of Preindustrial Ozone

Light-powered Nano-organisms Consume CO2, Create Eco-friendly Plastics and Fuels

Tiny Light Box Opens New Doors Into the Nanoworld

Cyber of the Fittest: Researchers Develop First Cyber Agility Framework to Measure Attacks

Scientists Engineer Unique 'Glowing' Protein
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Honeybees (IMAGE)
Animals

Bees can Link Symbols to Numbers: Study
Immune Cells in the Intestine of a Young Mouse (IMAGE)
Environment

Could Coosting the Gut Microbiome be the Secret to Healthier Older Age?
Aplysina aerophoba (IMAGE)
Animals

Sponges Collect Penguin, Seal, and Fish DNA from the Water they Filter
New Research Shakes up the Sloth Family Tree (1 of 2) (IMAGE)
Environment

New Research Shakes Up the Sloth Family Tree

Most Popular

  1. 1 Schematic Illustration of L-Team and Targeted Hybridization (IMAGE) A Rapid, Easy-to-Use DNA Amplification Method at 37°C
  2. 2 Getz Ice Shelf (IMAGE) Warming Waters in Western Tropical Pacific May Effect West Antarctic Ice Sheet
  3. 3 Hidden Phases Infographic (IMAGE) A New Study Reveals 'Hidden' Phases of Matter Through the Power of Light
  4. 4 New Solar Mini-Refinery (IMAGE) Carbon-neutral Fuel Made from Sunlight and Air
  5. 5 A Sifaka Lemur Munching on a Leaf (IMAGE) The Surprising Reason Why Some Lemurs May be More Sensitive to Forest Loss
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics