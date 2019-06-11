naturewn.com

Trending Topics

First Study of World's Largest Marine Stingray Reveals Long-Distance Migration

By Staff Reporter
Jun 11, 2019 10:58 AM EDT
Close
 Scuba Diver with Smalleye Stingray (IMAGE)
This is a scuba diver with a smalleye stingray
(Photo : (c) Andrea Marshall, Marine Megafauna Foundation)
Fishermen with Smalleye Stingray (IMAGE)
These are fishermen with a smalleye stringray.
(Photo : (c) Andrea Marshall, Marine Megafauna Foundation)
Diver and Smalleye Stingray (IMAGE)
This is a diver and a smalleye stingray.
(Photo : (c) Andrea Marshall, Marine Megafauna Foundation)

Small eye stingrays are the largest marine stingrays on record, reaching disc widths of up to 222 cm, and yet almost nothing is known about them. Scientists from the Marine Megafauna Foundation have for the first time used photo IDs to study this elusive animal in southern Mozambique, one of the only locations where it is regularly seen in the wild. Their findings are published today in the journal PeerJ.

"We reported the first sightings of smalleye stingray in 2004 and have since been racing against the clock to learn more about their ecology before it is too late", said Dr. Andrea Marshall, co-founder and principal scientist of the Marine Megafauna Foundation. 31% percent of the world's sharks and rays are threatened with extinction according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species? due to lack of scientific effort and information, it has not been possible to evaluable the conservation status of smaller stingrays to date. "This species of a ray is likely in trouble too but we can't protect what we don't know much about. Our study is an important first step in understanding more about the animal's ecology and behavior", she added.

"These mysterious giants are thought to be patchily distributed across the Indian Ocean and Western Pacific, but southern Mozambique is probably the best location to encounter them on inshore reefs", Marshall added.

The marine biologists tested whether photographs of the stingrays' (Megatron microps) white dorsal spots could be used to distinguish and track individuals over long periods of time.

"Through local dive centers, we called on tourists to help us collect images of this solitary stingray. Fortunately for us, southern Mozambique and its rich marine life attract many passionate scuba divers, most of which own GoPros or other lightweight cameras and will happily make their images and footage available for research", said Atlantine Boggio-Pasqua who volunteered with the Tofo-based foundation.

She added: "Their contributions proved immensely valuable, we managed to gather more than 140 photographs suitable for comparison and identification, with some images dating as far back as 2003."

The team was able to visually identify 70 different individuals, including 15 that had been seen on several occasions in the area. The dorsal spot patterns looked unchanged over the years indicating they may be permanent markings like in manta rays.

Boggio-Pasqua said: "Smalley stingrays may look intimidating at first glance with their large, razor-sharp tail spines, but they're actually really charismatic and easy to approach. We hope to receive many photo and video contributions from citizen scientists in the future. They could tell us more about the species' habitat preference as well as feeding and cleaning behavior."

The encountered stingrays were often spotted at cleaning stations where reef bannerfish and other small fish appeared to be removing parasites from the rays' skin.

The photographic study also provided a glimpse into the migratory behavior of Megatron microps. Some individuals traveled hundreds of kilometers along the coastline, including a near-term pregnant female which traveled from Tofo to the Bazaruto Archipelago and back (200km in a minimum of 102 days and a total 400km return trip). She returned to Tofo, no longer visibly pregnant, suggesting this individual had pupped during her journey.

This proved to be the longest straight-line distance ever recorded for any species of whiptail stingrays (Dasyatidae family). Unlike other stingrays, smalleye stingrays are rarely seen resting on the seabed and are thought to be semi-pelagic.

Smalleye stingrays are likely under threat from increasing fishing pressures. Targeted and incidental catch in coastal gillnets and industrial purse seiners operating offshore are an ongoing issue in Mozambique.

"There are so many questions that remain unanswered about this rare species. Where do they live, how fast do they mature and how do they reproduce? Filling these knowledge gaps is crucial to figuring out how to protect them properly in Mozambique and other parts of the Indian Ocean", concluded Dr. Marshall.

Addressing the lack of available data will eventually allow scientists to formally assess the species' conservation status in the IUCN Red List and inform management practices.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Wiwaxia sclerites (IMAGE)

Rare Fossils Provide More Detailed Picture of Biodiversity During Middle Ordovician
Adult Sockeye Salmon (IMAGE)
Early Lives of Alaska Sockeye Salmon Accelerating with Climate Change
Heterogeneous Degradation (IMAGE)
MMost Detailed X-ray Image of Batteries Yet to Reveal Why they Still Aren't Good Enough
Excavated Stone Artifact (IMAGE)
Oldest Flaked Stone Tools Point to the Repeated Invention of Stone Tools
Dikerogammarus villosus (IMAGE)
Fear of 'Killer Shrimps' Could Pose Major Threat to European Rivers
Former Wallflowers Became Globetrotters (IMAGE)
Plant Lineage Points to Different Evolutionary Playbook for Temperate Species
Immune Myopathy (IMAGE)
Newfound Autoimmune Syndrome Causes Muscle Pain, Weakness
Reconstruction of the Studied Pterosaur (IMAGE)
Feathers Came First, then Birds
Phuwiangvenator and Vayuraptor (IMAGE)
Thai Dinosaur is a Cousin of T. Rex
space

What If Dark Matter is Lighter? Report Calls for Small Experiments to Broaden the Hunt

Mass Anomaly Detected Under the Moon's Largest Crater

New Mineral Classification System Captures Earth's Complex Past

'Fettuccine' may be Most Obvious Sign of Life on Mars, Researchers Report

Researchers wonder if Ancient Supernovae Prompted Human Ancestors to Walk Upright
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Cyber of the Fittest: Researchers Develop First Cyber Agility Framework to Measure Attacks

Scientists Engineer Unique 'Glowing' Protein

A Rose Inspires Smart Way to Collect and Purify Water

What Alexa-enabled Gadgets Are Worth Trying?

New Organic Flow Battery Brings Decomposing Molecules Back to Life
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Wild Boars, Hunting Dogs and Hunters Carry Tick-Borne Bacteria (IMAGE)
Animals

Wild Boars, Hunting Dogs and Hunters Carry Tick-Borne Bacteria
Fusarium Head Blight on Wheat (IMAGE)
Environment

Resistance to Fusarium Head Blight Holding in Illinois, Study Says
Aerial Sierra Nevada Forest in Drought (IMAGE)
Environment

Thinning Forests, Prescribed Fire Before Drought Reduced Tree Loss
Japan Sea Stickleback (IMAGE)
Animals

Freshwater find: Genetic Advantage Allows Some Marine Fish to Colonize Freshwater Habitats

Most Popular

  1. 1 A Novel Carbohydrate-Related Enzyme from Fungi (IMAGE) New Family on the Block: A Novel Group of Glycosidic Enzymes
  2. 2 Scuba Diver with Smalleye Stingray (IMAGE) First Study of World's Largest Marine Stingray Reveals Long-Distance Migration
  3. 3 The ultimate guide to writing AQA A-level biology essay
  4. 4 Prashant Nagpal (IMAGE) Light-powered Nano-organisms Consume CO2, Create Eco-friendly Plastics and Fuels
  5. 5 A Common Antarctic Notothenioid Fish (IMAGE) Life in Antarctica's ice Mirrors Human Disease
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics