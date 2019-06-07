naturewn.com

Trending Topics

New Research Shakes Up the Sloth Family Tree

By Staff Reporter
Jun 07, 2019 09:04 AM EDT
Close
 New Research Shakes up the Sloth Family Tree (1 of 2) (IMAGE)
Emil Karpinski, Ph.D. candidate, biology at McMaster University examines the remains of a sloth.
(Photo : JD Howell, McMaster University)
New Research Shakes up the Sloth Family Tree (2 of 2) (IMAGE)
Researchers Dirk Hackenberger, Ph.D. candidate (left) with Emil Karpinski, Ph.D. candidate at McMaster University

(Photo : JD Howell, McMaster University)

New research on the evolutionary relationships between tree sloths and their extinct giant relatives is challenging decades of widely accepted scientific research. 

A team of international researchers including scientists from the McMaster ancient DNA center and the University of Montpellier has reached almost precisely the same novel results, working independently, in two separate studies published today in the journals Current Biology and Nature Ecology and Evolution

While the sloth's evolutionary tree was previously based almost exclusively on the study of anatomical features, or morphology, new molecular (DNA and protein) evidence appears to overturn a longstanding consensus on how the major group of sloths is related to one another. 

The scientific community has long believed that modern tree-dwelling sloths evolved independently from their large ground-dwelling ancestors. But by using different tools - relying mitochondrial genomic evidence and on bone collagen teased from ancient and modern specimens--researchers discovered the ancient sloths may have been at home on both lands and in the trees.

"Mining the fossil record for these organic residues helps us write new histories about sloth evolution and biogeography," says evolutionary geneticist Hendrik Poinar, director of the Ancient DNA Centre at McMaster and also a corresponding author on the paper published in Current Biology.

Poinar and his team used state of the art analysis of ancient DNA to sequence 10 extinct sloth mitogenomes, which included the iconic continental ground sloths MegatheriumMegalonyxMylodon and Acratocnus, the recently extinct Caribbean sloths Parocnus and Acratocnus, and all living tree sloths, the two-toed (Choloepus) and the three-toed (Bradypus).

The results have forced researchers to rethink the entire evolutionary relationships. 

For example, the three-toed sloth has long been regarded as being so anatomically different from other sloths that it was classified on its own, as a completely separate, evolutionary lineage. 

But both the mitochondrial and protein evidence suggests that this is incorrect and that amazingly, the three-toed sloth fits within Megatherioidea, a group that also includes the largest of all sloths, the elephant-sized ground sloth Megatherium.

Similarly, the two-toed sloth, was found to belong to another major group of sloths called the mylodontoids, whereas it had previously been placed within a very different group called the Megalonychidae, a family which also includes the extinct North American ground sloth Megalonyx as well as a number of island species that lived in the West Indies until a few thousand years ago.

"Our work demonstrates the power of ancient DNA to decipher evolutionary radiations whose species have been decimated by the latest megafaunal extinctions," says Frederic Delsulc, director of research at the Institute of Evolutionary Sciences, University of Montpellier. "This study reveals how little we know about morphological evolution and the new molecular phylogenetic framework provides an opportunity to better understand the underlying processes." 

The combined molecular evidence suggests that the West Indian sloths diverged from the ancestor of both megatherioids and mylodontoids more than 30 million years ago and this means that the first sloths to reach the Greater Antilles or what we know today as the Caribbean islands may have entered them over a temporary land connection between these islands and South America. 

In taxonomic terms, that makes these recently extinct species the closest relative or sister group of all other sloths (giant and small), whereas they had previously been regarded as a late-evolving group.

"Although the molecular results conflict with current paleontological views based on anatomical features, there can be only one history of life," says Ross MacPhee, a corresponding author, and curator in the division of vertebrate zoology at the American Museum of Natural History. 

"The job now is to reconcile these different methods of inference, which means a lot more work on everyone's part. We are going to learn a lot, and that's exciting," he says.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Dikerogammarus villosus (IMAGE)

Fear of 'Killer Shrimps' Could Pose Major Threat to European Rivers
Former Wallflowers Became Globetrotters (IMAGE)
Plant Lineage Points to Different Evolutionary Playbook for Temperate Species
Immune Myopathy (IMAGE)
Newfound Autoimmune Syndrome Causes Muscle Pain, Weakness
Reconstruction of the Studied Pterosaur (IMAGE)
Feathers Came First, then Birds
Phuwiangvenator and Vayuraptor (IMAGE)
Thai Dinosaur is a Cousin of T. Rex
Elephants (IMAGE)
Africa's Elephant Poaching Rates in Decline, But Iconic Animal Still Under Threat
Elaphe urartica (IMAGE)
New Snake Species in Europe named after a Long-Forgotten Iron Age Kingdom
Krishnan Fig 1 (IMAGE)
To Save Biodiversity and Feed the Future, First Cure 'Plant Blindness'
Airborne Instruments (IMAGE)
Study Uncovers Surprising Melting Patterns Beneath Antarctica's Ross Ice Shelf
space

New Mineral Classification System Captures Earth's Complex Past

'Fettuccine' may be Most Obvious Sign of Life on Mars, Researchers Report

Comet Inspires Chemistry for Making Breathable Oxygen on Mars

On Mars, Sands Shift to a Different Drum

Neptune's Moon Triton Fosters Rare Icy Union
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Engineer Unique 'Glowing' Protein

A Rose Inspires Smart Way to Collect and Purify Water

What Alexa-enabled Gadgets Are Worth Trying?

New Organic Flow Battery Brings Decomposing Molecules Back to Life

'Neural Lander' Uses AI to Land Drones Smoothly
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

North Atlantic Right Whale Breach (IMAGE)
Animals

Climate Driving New Right Whale Movement
Fusarium Head Blight on Wheat (IMAGE)
Environment

Resistance to Fusarium Head Blight Holding in Illinois, Study Says
Striped Maple Trees (IMAGE)
Biology

Striped Maple Trees Often Change Sexes, with Females More Likely to Die
Disease Suppression: Common Scab (IMAGE)
Environment

Chloropicrin Application Increases Production and Profit Potential for Potato Growers

Most Popular

  1. 1 The Archaeological Site near the Yana River (IMAGE) DNA from 31,000-year-old Milk Teeth Leads to Discovery of New Group of Ancient Siberians
  2. 2 Victim of the Plague (IMAGE) Details of First Historically Recorded Plague Pandemic Revealed by Ancient Genomes
  3. 3 The HCV p7 Protein in the Cell's Endoplasmic Reticulum Membrane (IMAGE) Scientists Dscover How Hepatitis C 'Ghosts' Our Immune System
  4. 4 UV Photo (IMAGE) What If You Could Spot Skin Cancer Before It Got Too Serious?
  5. 5 Patagonia (IMAGE) Argentine Fossils Take Oak and Beech Family History Far Into Southern Hemisphere
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics