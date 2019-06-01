naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Freshwater find: Genetic Advantage Allows Some Marine Fish to Colonize Freshwater Habitats

By Staff Reporter
Jun 01, 2019 10:07 AM EDT
Close
 Japan Sea Stickleback (IMAGE)
A Japan Sea male stickleback. They cannot colonize freshwater because they have a poor ability to synthesize DHA.
(Photo : Yasuyuki Hata)

How did some marine fish manage to make their way from the salty sea to the newly available freshwater niches after the last ice age and eventually differentiate from their marine brethren?

It comes down genetics -- and diet, according to a team of scientists at the Research Organization of Information and Systems (ROIS) in Japan. The study is published on May 30 in the journal Science.

"One of the underappreciated constraints for freshwater colonization by marine animals is the poor nutritional quality of food in freshwater ecosystems," said Jun Kitano, the study's author and professor in the Ecological Genetics Laboratory at the National Institute of Genetics, part of ROIS, "Generally, the food chain in marine environments is rich in the omega-3 fatty acid DHA, which is essential for animal development and health. However, freshwater ecosystems contain very little DHA."

Kitano, along with lead author Asano Ishikawa, and his team compared the genomes of freshwater stickleback to marine stickleback, a small fish with three spines on the back.

They found that freshwater Three-Spined Stickleback has multiple copies of a gene called Fads2, which helps synthesize DHA. With more copies of the gene, the fish can synthesize more DHA, compared to their marine cousins who have an abundance of DHA available in their diet.

To further test this theory, the researchers developed a genetic mutant of the marine stickleback that over-expresses Fads2. It synthesized more DHA and demonstrated a longer lifespan than control marine stickleback, providing further evidence that the genetic ability to make use of available DHA dictates where fish colonize.

"It's unclear when the genetic advantage appeared," Kitano said. "It may be that ancient extinct freshwater species possessed additional Fads2 copies somewhere in the genome or adapted to DHA-deprived diets through other mutations."

According to Kitano, it could also be that multiple copies of the gene allowed some versions to acquire new functions, such as a way to better synthesize DHA.

The Fads2 gene may allow certain selections in species beyond the stickleback, as it also appears at higher rates in fishes that colonized freshwater. A previous study also showed signatures of natural selection in humans that colonize polar regions.

"It certainly appears to be an important gene beyond fish, in a wide variety of organisms, including humans," Kitano said.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Krishnan Fig 1 (IMAGE)

To Save Biodiversity and Feed the Future, First Cure 'Plant Blindness'
Airborne Instruments (IMAGE)
Study Uncovers Surprising Melting Patterns Beneath Antarctica's Ross Ice Shelf
Testing the Neural Lander (IMAGE)
'Neural Lander' Uses AI to Land Drones Smoothly
Global Rivers (IMAGE)
Antibiotics Found in Some of the World's Rivers Exceed 'Safe' Levels, Global Study Finds
How a Proton Beam Can Double Its Energy (IMAGE)
Colliding Lasers Double the Energy of Proton Beams
mRNA Messages (IMAGE)
More than a Protein Factory
New study reveals gut is organized by function, and opportunities for better drug design
New Study Reveals Gut is Organized by Function, and Opportunities for Better Drug Design
Carbon-Hydrogen Doping (IMAGE) PENN STATE
Adding a Carbon Atom Transforms 2D Semiconducting Material
Opioids (IMAGE)
Pain Management Protocol Sends 92% of Cancer Surgery Patients Home without Opioids
space

'Fettuccine' may be Most Obvious Sign of Life on Mars, Researchers Report

Researchers wonder if Ancient Supernovae Prompted Human Ancestors to Walk Upright

Comet Inspires Chemistry for Making Breathable Oxygen on Mars

How Earth's Mantle is Like a Jackson Pollock Painting

Gas Insulation Could be Protecting an Ocean inside Pluto
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

A Rose Inspires Smart Way to Collect and Purify Water

New Organic Flow Battery Brings Decomposing Molecules Back to Life

New 3D-printed Technology Lowers Cost of Common Medical Test

Scientists Use Molecular Tethers, Chemical 'Light Sabers' for Tissue Engineering

How Do We Build A Nano-Factory Like Nature?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Bush Dog in Costa Rica (IMAGE)
Animals

Ecologists Find Bush Dog, Native of South America, in Remote Central Costa Rica
California Wet Weather, what cause it?
Environment

What's Causing California's Wet Winter?
Mouse Colour Pigment Scan (IMAGE)
Animals

3-million-year-old Fossilized Mouse Reveals Evolutionary Secrets of Color
All Representatives of Boreocingula (IMAGE)
Environment

Pseudohermaphrodite Snails can Help to Access How Polluted the Arctic Seas Are

Most Popular

  1. 1 Elephant Seal with Satellite Tag (IMAGE) Better Conservation Through Satellites
  2. 2 Occupational Health Hazards (IMAGE) Occupational Hazards Account for More Than One in Ten People with Range of Lung Diseases
  3. 3 Petri Dish with Bacteria (IMAGE) Scientists Engineer Unique 'Glowing' Protein
  4. 4 Wild Boars, Hunting Dogs and Hunters Carry Tick-Borne Bacteria (IMAGE) Wild Boars, Hunting Dogs and Hunters Carry Tick-Borne Bacteria
  5. 5 Japan Sea Stickleback (IMAGE) Freshwater find: Genetic Advantage Allows Some Marine Fish to Colonize Freshwater Habitats
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics