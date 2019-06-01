naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Resistance to Fusarium Head Blight Holding in Illinois, Study Says

By Staff Reporter
Jun 01, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
Close
 Fusarium Head Blight on Wheat (IMAGE)
New study uses a field pathogenomics approach to determine that resistance to Fusarium head blight appears to be effective against current strains of the disease in Illinois.
(Photo : Fred Kolb, University of Illinois)

URBANA, Ill. - Illinois wheat growers, take heart. A new University of Illinois study shows no evidence of a highly toxic Fusarium head blight (FHB) variant, known as NA2, in the wheat-growing region of the state. The study also reinforces the effectiveness of wheat resistance to the fungal disease.

"The fact that we didn't find any signs of the NA2 population in central and southern Illinois is good news for growers. It seems the pathogen is not very well adapted to warmer climates. For the time being, we think all the FHB out there is the NA1 type," says Santiago Mideros, assistant professor in the Department of Crop Sciences at Illinois and co-author on the study.

The study, published in the journal Mycologia, used a field pathogenomics approach to identify the types of FHB on wheat of different resistance levels growing in Brownstown, Carmi, St. Jacob, and Savoy. The method skips several time-consuming steps; traditionally, fungal diseases need to be isolated and grown in the laboratory before genetic material can be extracted and analyzed. In the new method, scientists extract all the RNA in the wheat sample - fungus and plant together - and compare with the published genomes for wheat and Fusarium.

"This tool allows us to monitor almost in real time. It means very fast identification of the pathogen in the field - whether it's present and what type is there," Mideros says. "The method hasn't been used that much - this is the first time anyone has used it for FHB. My goal is to try to produce tools for precision management of plant diseases. To be able to do that, we need to know more about the pathogen."

As noted, Mideros and his research team found only the NA1 variant of the pathogen. And although the pathogen was found on wheat of all resistance levels - susceptible, intermediate, and resistant - there were no significant genetic differences among the fungi on the three types.

Finding the NA1 pathogen on intermediate and resistant wheat varieties doesn't sound good, but Mideros says resistance is working to slow the progression of the disease. "Resistant varieties might have some disease, but there will be less overall at the end of the season. It is good in that aspect. It helps."

Mideros says his results also show no evidence of an "arms race" between the resistant host and the pathogen. In many cases, when we use resistant hosts, pathogens evolve ways to sneak around the resistance mechanism and cause disease. That doesn't seem to be happening here. If it were, the research team would have detected changes in key genetic sequences in fungus on the resistant wheat.

That said, the team did find a few small genetic differences in fungus growing on the three resistance types of wheat. So far, the differences don't seem to add up to an evolutionary benefit for the fungus. Instead, Mideros says researchers could take advantage of these genetic anomalies, using them as targets in future breeding or management programs.

Ultimately, the study provides a more complete view of the pathogen's diversity in central and southern Illinois.

"Usually people don't pay that much attention to plant pathogen diversity after it causes a disease," Mideros says. "With human medicine, we do. Before, people would just say you have the flu, now they're starting to say influenza A or B. That just started happening in the last couple years. As we're getting more precise about who our enemy is, we can start developing the tools to fight it."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Krishnan Fig 1 (IMAGE)

To Save Biodiversity and Feed the Future, First Cure 'Plant Blindness'
Airborne Instruments (IMAGE)
Study Uncovers Surprising Melting Patterns Beneath Antarctica's Ross Ice Shelf
Testing the Neural Lander (IMAGE)
'Neural Lander' Uses AI to Land Drones Smoothly
Global Rivers (IMAGE)
Antibiotics Found in Some of the World's Rivers Exceed 'Safe' Levels, Global Study Finds
How a Proton Beam Can Double Its Energy (IMAGE)
Colliding Lasers Double the Energy of Proton Beams
mRNA Messages (IMAGE)
More than a Protein Factory
New study reveals gut is organized by function, and opportunities for better drug design
New Study Reveals Gut is Organized by Function, and Opportunities for Better Drug Design
Carbon-Hydrogen Doping (IMAGE) PENN STATE
Adding a Carbon Atom Transforms 2D Semiconducting Material
Opioids (IMAGE)
Pain Management Protocol Sends 92% of Cancer Surgery Patients Home without Opioids
space

'Fettuccine' may be Most Obvious Sign of Life on Mars, Researchers Report

Researchers wonder if Ancient Supernovae Prompted Human Ancestors to Walk Upright

Comet Inspires Chemistry for Making Breathable Oxygen on Mars

How Earth's Mantle is Like a Jackson Pollock Painting

Gas Insulation Could be Protecting an Ocean inside Pluto
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

A Rose Inspires Smart Way to Collect and Purify Water

New Organic Flow Battery Brings Decomposing Molecules Back to Life

New 3D-printed Technology Lowers Cost of Common Medical Test

Scientists Use Molecular Tethers, Chemical 'Light Sabers' for Tissue Engineering

How Do We Build A Nano-Factory Like Nature?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Bush Dog in Costa Rica (IMAGE)
Animals

Ecologists Find Bush Dog, Native of South America, in Remote Central Costa Rica
California Wet Weather, what cause it?
Environment

What's Causing California's Wet Winter?
Mouse Colour Pigment Scan (IMAGE)
Animals

3-million-year-old Fossilized Mouse Reveals Evolutionary Secrets of Color
All Representatives of Boreocingula (IMAGE)
Environment

Pseudohermaphrodite Snails can Help to Access How Polluted the Arctic Seas Are

Most Popular

  1. 1 Elephant Seal with Satellite Tag (IMAGE) Better Conservation Through Satellites
  2. 2 Occupational Health Hazards (IMAGE) Occupational Hazards Account for More Than One in Ten People with Range of Lung Diseases
  3. 3 Petri Dish with Bacteria (IMAGE) Scientists Engineer Unique 'Glowing' Protein
  4. 4 Wild Boars, Hunting Dogs and Hunters Carry Tick-Borne Bacteria (IMAGE) Wild Boars, Hunting Dogs and Hunters Carry Tick-Borne Bacteria
  5. 5 Japan Sea Stickleback (IMAGE) Freshwater find: Genetic Advantage Allows Some Marine Fish to Colonize Freshwater Habitats
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics