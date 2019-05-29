The Hidden Dangers Lurking in Tap Water

A little-known fact is that the list of contaminants water treatment facilities are tasked to eliminate or keep under control has not been updated since 2001. Since then, numerous new chemicals have made their way in the water we all need for hydration and other purposes, contaminants for which there are no filtration means set in place. This isn't to say that purification of the contaminants already existent on that list is optimal as, sadly, there is quite a disturbingly high number of incidents where proper filtration and water treatment aren't accomplished, numerous areas of the country succumbing to tap water contamination which inevitably leads to health deterioration among inhabitants.

While some chemicals are deliberately added during the treatment process to fix certain issues, others enter the waterways from industrial and agricultural practices, affecting the groundwater systems if proper decontamination isn't performed. Inaction from the EPA or lack of quality in their efforts is what pushes the general population to take action - some strike and made their voices heard, still hoping that a real change will be made, while others who are fed up with the inconsistency of the services provided by those who are supposed to protect them take matters into their own hands and install at home water purification systems that tend to the removal of specific contaminants which plague their tap water.

Regardless of your personal course of action, whether you opt for a whole house water filter that purifies water dispensed out of all possible sources in your home, or you continue on fighting for your cause, which is the right to clean water in your home, you first need to acknowledge what you are actually fighting against, what the hidden contaminants that threaten your health the most are.

#1 - Chloramine

About: Chloramines are present as a result of municipal treatment through the addition of anhydrous or aqueous ammonia before the addition of chlorine so that monochloramine is produced, which is said to be a safer decontamination means as it does not react with organic materials to form THMs as readily as chlorine.

Health effects:

Although treatment through chloramination has mostly been kept under control, if improperly used, it can pose a great risk to hemodialysis patients. Chloramines enter the bloodstream through dialysis membranes easily, causing hemolytic anemia and denaturing hemoglobin.

When accidentally used in dialysis treatment, it causes a severe reaction which requires immediate transfusion to treat the resulting anemia, or else the chance of the patient dying increase exponentially.