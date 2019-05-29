naturewn.com

Trending Topics

The Hidden Dangers Lurking in Tap Water

By Staff Reporter
May 29, 2019 09:45 AM EDT
Close
 Tap Water

(Photo : Pexels)

A little-known fact is that the list of contaminants water treatment facilities are tasked to eliminate or keep under control has not been updated since 2001. Since then, numerous new chemicals have made their way in the water we all need for hydration and other purposes, contaminants for which there are no filtration means set in place. This isn't to say that purification of the contaminants already existent on that list is optimal as, sadly, there is quite a disturbingly high number of incidents where proper filtration and water treatment aren't accomplished, numerous areas of the country succumbing to tap water contamination which inevitably leads to health deterioration among inhabitants.

While some chemicals are deliberately added during the treatment process to fix certain issues, others enter the waterways from industrial and agricultural practices, affecting the groundwater systems if proper decontamination isn't performed. Inaction from the EPA or lack of quality in their efforts is what pushes the general population to take action - some strike and made their voices heard, still hoping that a real change will be made, while others who are fed up with the inconsistency of the services provided by those who are supposed to protect them take matters into their own hands and install at home water purification systems that tend to the removal of specific contaminants which plague their tap water.

Regardless of your personal course of action, whether you opt for a whole house water filter that purifies water dispensed out of all possible sources in your home, or you continue on fighting for your cause, which is the right to clean water in your home, you first need to acknowledge what you are actually fighting against, what the hidden contaminants that threaten your health the most are.

#1 - Chloramine

  • About: Chloramines are present as a result of municipal treatment through the addition of anhydrous or aqueous ammonia before the addition of chlorine so that monochloramine is produced, which is said to be a safer decontamination means as it does not react with organic materials to form THMs as readily as chlorine.

Health effects:

Although treatment through chloramination has mostly been kept under control, if improperly used, it can pose a great risk to hemodialysis patients. Chloramines enter the bloodstream through dialysis membranes easily, causing hemolytic anemia and denaturing hemoglobin.

When accidentally used in dialysis treatment, it causes a severe reaction which requires immediate transfusion to treat the resulting anemia, or else the chance of the patient dying increase exponentially. 

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Opioids (IMAGE)

Pain Management Protocol Sends 92% of Cancer Surgery Patients Home without Opioids
Beer Cruse from Tel Tzafit/gath Archaeological Digs, from Which Philistine Beer Was Produced (IMAGE)
Cocktails with Cleopatra?
Explosive Source (IMAGE)
Strange Martian Mineral Deposit Likely Sourced from Volcanic Explosions
Scientists use molecular tethers, chemical 'light sabers' for tissue engineering
Scientists Use Molecular Tethers, Chemical 'Light Sabers' for Tissue Engineering
Mao (IMAGE)
Scientists Develop Technology to Capture Tumor Cells
Scientists Propose Rethinking 'endangered Species' Definition to Save Slow-Breeding Giants (2 of 3) (IMAGE)
Scientists Propose Rethinking 'Endangered Species' Definition to Save Slow-Breeding Giants
Buckets (IMAGE)
A Tale of Two Skeeters
Bed Bugs and Bats (IMAGE)
Bedbugs Evolved More than 100 Million Years Ago -- and Walked the Earth with T. Rex
Figure 1: (IMAGE)
A New Iron-Based Superconductor Stabilized by Inter-Block Charger Transfer
space

On Mars, Sands Shift to a Different Drum

How Earth's Mantle is Like a Jackson Pollock Painting

Gas Insulation Could be Protecting an Ocean inside Pluto

China's Chang'E 4 Mission Discovers New 'Secrets' From Far Side of the Moon

Our History in the Stars
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

New Organic Flow Battery Brings Decomposing Molecules Back to Life

'Neural Lander' Uses AI to Land Drones Smoothly

Colliding Lasers Double the Energy of Proton Beams

Adding a Carbon Atom Transforms 2D Semiconducting Material

How Do We Build A Nano-Factory Like Nature?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Tenrec (IMAGE)
Animals

Meet the Tenrecs
NSTX-U Plasma (IMAGE)
Environment

Machine Learning Speeds Modeling of Experiments Aimed at Capturing Fusion Energy on Earth
Leopard (IMAGE)
Animals

Size is Everything
Tangible Landscape Model (IMAGE)
Environment

Can a Hands-on Model Help Forest Stakeholders Fight Tree Disease?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Tap Water The Hidden Dangers Lurking in Tap Water
  2. 2 Flow Battery (IMAGE) New Organic Flow Battery Brings Decomposing Molecules Back to Life
  3. 3 Disease Suppression: Common Scab (IMAGE) Chloropicrin Application Increases Production and Profit Potential for Potato Growers
  4. 4 Striped Maple Trees (IMAGE) Striped Maple Trees Often Change Sexes, with Females More Likely to Die
  5. 5 North Atlantic Right Whale Breach (IMAGE) Climate Driving New Right Whale Movement
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics