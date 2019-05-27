naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Antibiotics Found in Some of the World's Rivers Exceed 'Safe' Levels, Global Study Finds

By Staff Reporter
May 27, 2019 09:38 AM EDT
Close
 Global Rivers (IMAGE)
Concentrations of antibiotics found in some of the world's rivers exceed 'safe' levels.
(Photo : University of York)

Concentrations of antibiotics found in some of the world's rivers exceed 'safe' levels by up to 300 times, the first ever global study has discovered.

Researchers looked for 14 commonly used antibiotics in rivers in 72 countries across six continents and found antibiotics at 65% of the sites monitored.

Metronidazole, which is used to treat bacterial infections including skin and mouth infections, exceeded safe levels by the biggest margin, with concentrations at one site in Bangladesh 300 times greater than the 'safe' level.

In the River Thames and one of its tributaries in London, the researchers detected a maximum total antibiotic concentration of 233 nanograms per litre (ng/l), whereas in Bangladesh the concentration was 170 times higher.

The most prevalent antibiotic was trimethoprim, which was detected at 307 of the 711 sites tested and is primarily used to treat urinary tract infections.

The research team compared the monitoring data with 'safe' levels recently established by the AMR Industry Alliance which, depending on the antibiotic, range from 20-32,000 ng/l.

Ciproflaxacin, which is used to treat a number of bacterial infections, was the compound that most frequently exceeded safe levels, surpassing the safety threshold in 51 places.

The team said that the 'safe' limits were most frequently exceeded in Asia and Africa, but sites in Europe, North America and South America also had levels of concern showing that antibiotic contamination was a "global problem."

Sites where antibiotics exceeded 'safe' levels by the greatest degree were in Bangladesh, Kenya, Ghana, Pakistan and Nigeria, while a site in Austria was ranked the highest of the European sites monitored.

The study revealed that high-risk sites were typically adjacent to wastewater treatment systems, waste or sewage dumps and in some areas of political turmoil, including the Israeli and Palestinian border.

The project, which was led by the University of York, was a huge logistical challenge - with 92 sampling kits flown out to partners across the world who were asked to take samples from locations along their local river system.

Samples were then frozen and couriered back to the University of York for testing. Some of the world's most iconic rivers were sampled, including the Chao Phraya, Danube, Mekong, Seine, Thames, Tiber and Tigris.

Dr John Wilkinson, from the Department of Environment and Geography, who co-ordinated the monitoring work said no other study had been done on this scale.

He said: "Until now, the majority of environmental monitoring work for antibiotics has been done in Europe, N. America and China. Often on only a handful of antibiotics. We know very little about the scale of problem globally.

"Our study helps fill this key knowledge gap with data being generated for countries that had never been monitored before."

Professor Alistair Boxall, Theme Leader of the York Environmental Sustainability Institute, said: "The results are quite eye opening and worrying, demonstrating the widespread contamination of river systems around the world with antibiotic compounds.

"Many scientists and policy makers now recognise the role of the natural environment in the antimicrobial resistance problem. Our data show that antibiotic contamination of rivers could be an important contributor."

"Solving the problem is going to be a mammoth challenge and will need investment in infrastructure for waste and wastewater treatment, tighter regulation and the cleaning up of already contaminated sites."

The finds are due to be unveiled during two presentations at the annual meeting of the Society of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry (SETAC) in Helsinki on 27 and 28 May.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Opioids (IMAGE)

Pain Management Protocol Sends 92% of Cancer Surgery Patients Home without Opioids
Beer Cruse from Tel Tzafit/gath Archaeological Digs, from Which Philistine Beer Was Produced (IMAGE)
Cocktails with Cleopatra?
Explosive Source (IMAGE)
Strange Martian Mineral Deposit Likely Sourced from Volcanic Explosions
Scientists use molecular tethers, chemical 'light sabers' for tissue engineering
Scientists Use Molecular Tethers, Chemical 'Light Sabers' for Tissue Engineering
Mao (IMAGE)
Scientists Develop Technology to Capture Tumor Cells
Scientists Propose Rethinking 'endangered Species' Definition to Save Slow-Breeding Giants (2 of 3) (IMAGE)
Scientists Propose Rethinking 'Endangered Species' Definition to Save Slow-Breeding Giants
Buckets (IMAGE)
A Tale of Two Skeeters
Bed Bugs and Bats (IMAGE)
Bedbugs Evolved More than 100 Million Years Ago -- and Walked the Earth with T. Rex
Figure 1: (IMAGE)
A New Iron-Based Superconductor Stabilized by Inter-Block Charger Transfer
space

On Mars, Sands Shift to a Different Drum

Neptune's Moon Triton Fosters Rare Icy Union

Gas Insulation Could be Protecting an Ocean inside Pluto

China's Chang'E 4 Mission Discovers New 'Secrets' From Far Side of the Moon

Our History in the Stars
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Adding a Carbon Atom Transforms 2D Semiconducting Material

New 3D-printed Technology Lowers Cost of Common Medical Test

How Do We Build A Nano-Factory Like Nature?

Dog-like Robot Made by Students Jumps, Flips and Trots

Ultra-thin Superlattices From Gold Nanoparticles for Nanophotonics
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Tenrec (IMAGE)
Animals

Meet the Tenrecs
NSTX-U Plasma (IMAGE)
Environment

Machine Learning Speeds Modeling of Experiments Aimed at Capturing Fusion Energy on Earth
Leopard (IMAGE)
Animals

Size is Everything
Tangible Landscape Model (IMAGE)
Environment

Can a Hands-on Model Help Forest Stakeholders Fight Tree Disease?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sensors (1 of 3) (IMAGE) Simple Test Can Tell if You're Stressed Out
  2. 2 Photo of Researchers in Lab (IMAGE) Could Gold be the Key to Making Gene Therapy for HIV, Blood Disorders more Accessible?
  3. 3 Krishnan Fig 1 (IMAGE) To Save Biodiversity and Feed the Future, First Cure 'Plant Blindness'
  4. 4 Airborne Instruments (IMAGE) Study Uncovers Surprising Melting Patterns Beneath Antarctica's Ross Ice Shelf
  5. 5 Testing the Neural Lander (IMAGE) 'Neural Lander' Uses AI to Land Drones Smoothly
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics