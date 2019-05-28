For countless decades, cannabis has been too harshly criminalized for many older citizens to have ever made proper use of it. These days, however, the growing popularity of cannabis-derived medical supplements has propelled the legalization movement to new heights, with a broad majority of Americans now supporting both recreational and medicinal marijuana products. Of these new products, few are enrapturing as much public attention as CBD oil, which is already proving to deliver wondrous health benefits to those who use it.

Here are 5 health benefits of CBD oil for seniors, and what you need to know about this cannabinoid before you try to harness its impressive effects.

1. CBD will provide you with restful sleep

Perhaps one of the finest and most popular effects derived from CBD oil and other CBD products is the restful nights of sleep you'll enjoy after taking them. Millions of Americans suffer from insomnia-related problems, with senior citizens in particular often finding it difficult to lull themselves to sleep if they're in pain or suffering from a special condition. With the help of CBD oil, however, patients across the country are finally capable of getting the shuteye they need to recover.

According to one study centered on how CBD helps regulate your ability to sleep, cannabis tinctures can go a long way towards ensuring you get your rest. For seniors who are struggling to sleep every night, regular CBD oil regimes could prove to be a life-saver.

2. CBD oil helps you mitigate pain

One of the biggest reasons that so many patients seek out CBD oil is that it can help them mitigate the pain they're suffering from a recent operation or long-term condition. Whether it's backpain or arthritis, many seniors struggle to deal with painful affiliations on a daily basis, yet traditional painkillers can be expensive and downright dangerous depending on their potency. With the help of CBD oil, however, modern seniors are finally finding pain relief that doesn't cost an arm and a leg while simultaneously being affordable and fairly accessible.

CBD that hasn't yet been refined into an oil tincture can even be smoked in the traditional fashion for seniors who want to harken back to the olden days. In such scenarios, waterpipes, bong accessories, and other helpful tools are usually summoned to help patients consume CBD in an effort to ease their pain.

3. CBD might help you kick your pre-existing addiction

In a related vein to how CBD helps you mitigate pain is how it helps you manage your pre-existing addiction. Across the United States, millions of Americans are suffering from a horrible opioid crisis that began with doctors everywhere overprescribing pain medication to those who were suffering and in need of help. Expecting to receive some relief, these patients instead became hooked on expensive painkillers which are too potent to allow you to remain clear-headed in your daily life.

With the introduction of CBD oil to the broader market, however, the ongoing opioid crisis could be drastically mitigated as those struggling to lessen their existing painkiller regimes can rely on CBD oil instead. This natural, cheap, and effective remedy will continue to prove itself invaluable when it comes to fighting addiction for years to come.

4. CBD can help soothe seizures

For seniors suffering from epilepsy and other seizure-related illnesses, there's hope for the future in the form of CBD treatments, which have thus far proven exceptionally effective at minimizing and in some cases outright eliminating instances where patients begin to suffer from seizures. Scientific American recently took a deep dive into medical marijuana's impressive ability to mitigate seizures, and it's becoming increasingly obvious that pharmaceutical companies and patients alike are turning to CBD treatments in an effort to soothe their seizures.

5. Cardiac dysfunction is made manageable with CBD

Millions of Americans suffer from various cardio-related illnesses and conditions, with heart problems continuing to be one of the leading causes of death in the developed world. While this unfortunate trend shows no sign of abating anytime soon, it is growing increasingly obvious that CBD treatments can make cardiac dysfunction more manageable for the patients who must grapple with it.

That's according to one study, at least, which speaks highly of the healing power of CBD when it comes to solving cardiac dysfunction and helping patients deal with oxidative-nitrosative stress. Patients who continue to doubt the healing abilities of CBD oil should thoroughly review said studies and the opinion of a growing body of medical experts who are increasingly championing medicinal cannabis. While this substance has been outlawed for countless years, changing tides of public opinion are forcing government regulators and private sector researchers to consider cannabis-based treatments like never before.

Seniors everywhere can benefit from CBD oil, though it's always best to speak to your medical professional before attempting to self-medicate. As cannabis grows more popular around the country, we'll doubtlessly see more senior-friendly CBD oil treatments spring up.