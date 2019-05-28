The growing popularity of medicinal marijuana has turned CBD into an attainable treatment method which can radically improve the lives of millions of people. People rely on CBD for many different reasons, including pain management and the suppression of epileptic seizures, but what too few realize is that CBD can also help you cope with anxiety and stress on a daily basis. Before you begin embracing the power of CBD, however, you need to do your research so as not to be mislead by marketers.

Here's how CBD can help you cope with anxiety, and why medical professionals everywhere are increasingly embracing it as a legitimate treatment method.

CBD is proven to help with anxiety

It's not a myth that CBD can help soothe your anxiety, but rather is a demonstrable matter of scientific fact. That's according to recent research papers, which haven gone to great lengths to prove the efficacy of CBD treatments for a wide variety of conditions, ranging from anxiety to insomnia to seizures and more. CBD isn't a magical cure-all that will reinvent the field of medicine, but rather is a useful cannabinoid which medical professionals are growing more and more confident in their abilities to manage.

One 2010 study claimed that those suffering from social anxiety disorder found relief via CBD treatments, and one more extensive 2015 analysis found that it could be applied to a wide range of anxiety-driven disorders which prevent people from focusing at work, school, or in their personal lives. Outside of scientific studies, many real life use cases can be leveraged for explaining the efficacy of CBD when it comes to combatting anxiety and its detrimental side effects.

Many professional athletes are beginning to tap into the power of CBD when it comes to physical recovery and mental relaxation, for instance, which is important given the immense amount of stress they regularly suffer from. Getting tackled all day or spending your life in the gym and on a diet isn't easy, and of the immense benefits that athletes are leveraging CBD for, its abilities to combat insomnia and stress are proving to be the most beloved. These aren't minor athletes, either, as the world of professional sports is increasingly realizing that CBD treatments can do what recreational cannabis never did - deliver positive results without the stigma associated with drug use.

It's worth reuttering how CBD is different from recreational cannabis, too, as a failure to understand the differences could exacerbate your anxiety by subverting your expectations.

CBD isn't like recreational marijuana

Many people who suffer from anxiety have refused CBD treatments because they mistakenly associate it with recreational marijuana and don't want to get high. As a matter of fact, however, CBD is an entirely different cannabinoid than THC, the primary ingredient in cannabis that produces psychoactive effects which make its users feel intoxicated. It's imperative to establish that CBD isn't like recreational marijuana and won't produce the same results as the cannabis so frequently portrayed in pop culture.

This is good news for those suffering from anxiety because it means they don't have to worry about getting arrested. Cannabis laws vary drastically on a state-by-state basis, yet CBD is largely accepted in many places where recreational marijuana is still shunned and outlawed. There are at least 17 states with cannabis laws worthy of reviewing, but most of the time you'll be operating in much safer waters when relying on CBD as opposed to recreational cannabis. In other words, don't think the options proffered by the cannabis seed bank in California are all the same, as they often vary in CBD and THC levels.

CBD can help you cope with your anxiety by delivering pain relief, too, as many people who have struggled with opioid addiction are beginning to turn away from harder painkillers towards milder CBD alternatives. This is because CBD tinctures and oils can provide you with pain relief without becoming an addictive part of your life. Furthermore, CBD treatments are usually quite cheaper than traditional painkillers, which helps you deal with the insufferable anxiety that inevitably results as a consequence of high medical bills. In this regard, CBD could prove to be a lifesaver to countless thousands in the future when it becomes a more widely accepted alternative to opioids and other painkillers.

Every person is different, which means that a CBD treatment that worked for one patient may not work for another. Nevertheless, CBD can help you cope with your anxiety if it's properly applied to your life circumstances, so don't hesitate to talk to your doctor about cannabis' potential to alleviate your stress. As it becomes increasingly well-known in contrast to recreational marijuana, CBD treatment will become a common staple of the American healthcare system in its fight against patient anxiety. Before long, you'll discover why so many patients riddled with anxiety and stress are relying on CBD treatments like never before.