naturewn.com

Trending Topics

New Research Shows that Mites and Ticks are Close Relatives

By Staff Reporter
May 24, 2019 08:51 AM EDT
Close
 Ticks (IMAGE)
There is a phenomenal diversity of mites (as shown by these two examples), and ticks are close relatives.
(Photo : David Walter)

Scientists from the University of Bristol and the Natural History Museum in London have reconstructed the evolutionary history of the chelicerates, the mega-diverse group of 110,000 arthropods that includes spiders, scorpions, mites and ticks.

They found, for the first time, genomic evidence that mites and ticks do not constitute two distantly related lineages, rather they are part of the same evolutionary line. This now makes them the most diverse group of chelicerates, changing our perspective on their biodiversity.

Arthropoda, or jointed-legged animals, make up the majority of animal biodiversity. They both pollinate (bees) and destroy our crops (locusts), are major food sources (shrimps and crabs), and are vectors of serious diseases like malaria and Lyme disease (mosquitoes and ticks).

Arthropods are ancient and fossils show that they have been around for more than 500 million years. The secret of their evolutionary success, which is reflected in their outstanding species diversity, is still unknown. To clarify what makes arthropod so successful we first need to understand how the different arthropod lineages relate to each other.

Co-author of the study, Professor Davide Pisani, from the University of Bristol's School of Earth Sciences and Biological Sciences, said: "Finding that mites and ticks constitute a single evolutionary lineage is really important for our understanding of how biodiversity is distributed within Chelicerata.

"Spiders, with more than 48,000 described species, have long been considered the most biodiverse chelicerate lineage, but 42,000 mite and 12,000 tick species have been described. So, if mites and ticks are a single evolutionary entity rather than two distantly related ones, they are more diverse than the spiders."

Dr Greg Edgecombe of the Natural History Museum London added: "Because of their anatomical similarities it has long been suspected that mites and ticks form a natural evolutionary group, which has been named Acari. However, not all anatomists agreed, and genomic data never found any support for this idea before."

Lead author, Dr Jesus Lozano Fernandez, from Bristol's School of Biological Sciences, said: "Spiders are iconic terrestrial animals that have always been part of the human imagination and folklore, representing mythological and cultural symbols, as well as often being objects of inner fears or admiration.

"Spiders have long been considered the most biodiverse chelicerate lineage, but our findings show that Acari is, in fact, bigger."

In order to come up with their findings, the researchers used an almost even representation of mites and ticks (10 and 11 species, respectively), the most complete species-level sampling at the genomic level for these groups so far.

Dr Lozano-Fernandez added: "Regardless of the methods we used, our results converge on the same answer - mites and ticks really do form a natural group. Evolutionary trees like the one we've reconstructed provide us with the background information we need to interpret processes of genomic change.

"Our genealogical tree can now be used as the foundation for studies using comparative genomics to address problems of potential biomedical and agricultural relevance, like the identification of the genomic changes that underpinned the evolution of blood-feeding parasitic ticks from ancestors that weren't blood-feeders."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Mao (IMAGE)

Scientists Develop Technology to Capture Tumor Cells
Scientists Propose Rethinking 'endangered Species' Definition to Save Slow-Breeding Giants (2 of 3) (IMAGE)
Scientists Propose Rethinking 'Endangered Species' Definition to Save Slow-Breeding Giants
Buckets (IMAGE)
A Tale of Two Skeeters
Bed Bugs and Bats (IMAGE)
Bedbugs Evolved More than 100 Million Years Ago -- and Walked the Earth with T. Rex
Figure 1: (IMAGE)
A New Iron-Based Superconductor Stabilized by Inter-Block Charger Transfer
Hominin Teeth (IMAGE)
Neanderthals and Modern Humans Diverged at Least 800,000 Years Ago
Landscape Near the Landing Site (IMAGE)
China's Chang'E 4 Mission Discovers New 'Secrets' From Far Side of the Moon
Hunting Responsible for Mammal Declines in Half of Intact Tropical Forests (IMAGE)
Hunting Responsible for Mammal Declines in Half of Intact Tropical Forests
Chip Yoon (IMAGE)
Blood Biopsy: New Technique Enables Detailed Genetic Analysis of Cancer Cells
space

Our History in the Stars

Telescopes in Space for Even Sharper Images of Black Holes

Blue Supergiant Stars Open Doors to Concert in Space

Hubble Spots a Stunning Spiral Galaxy

Two Neutron Stars Collided Near the Solar System Billions of Years Ago
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Use Molecular Tethers, Chemical 'Light Sabers' for Tissue Engineering

How Do We Build A Nano-Factory Like Nature?

Ultra-thin Superlattices From Gold Nanoparticles for Nanophotonics

A New Approach to Targeting Cancer Cells

Machine Learning Speeds Modeling of Experiments Aimed at Capturing Fusion Energy on Earth
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Tenrec (IMAGE)
Animals

Meet the Tenrecs
Lettuce in Screen House (IMAGE)
Environment

Where There's Waste There's Fertilizer
Altai, Russia (IMAGE)
Environment

Amount of Carbon Stored in Forests Reduced as Climate Warms
Drilling Coral Cores (IMAGE)
Environment

Impossible Research Produces 400-year El Niño Record, Revealing Startling Changes

Most Popular

  1. 1 Have Environmental Regulations Become Too Difficult To Follow?
  2. 2 Bush Dog in Costa Rica (IMAGE) Ecologists Find Bush Dog, Native of South America, in Remote Central Costa Rica
  3. 3 Maple Creek Swarm Location (IMAGE) Aftershocks of 1959 Earthquake Rocked Yellowstone in 2017-18
  4. 4 Dunes on Mars (IMAGE) On Mars, Sands Shift to a Different Drum
  5. 5 A Rock Pool Crab (IMAGE) Crabs' Camouflage Tricks Revealed
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics