naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Lake Sediment Records Reveal Recent Floods in NW England (UK) Unprecedented

By Staff Reporter
May 21, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Close
 Floods NW England (UK) (1 of 2) (IMAGE)
Bassenthwaite during Storm Desmond in 2015
(Photo : University of Liverpool)

A new study of UK lake sediment records stretching back over several centuries has found that the floods that hit Northern England in 2009 and 2015 ('Storm Desmond'), were the largest in 600 years, pointing to the impact of climate changes on the frequency and magnitude of these extreme events.

In a paper published in the journal 'Earth Surface Processes and Landforms', a team of researchers led by the Universities of Liverpool and Southampton, analysed the lake sediment records from the extreme floods of 2009 and 2015, and compared them with a 558 year record from the bottom of Bassenthwaite Lake, Cumbria.

A distinct layer of coarser sediment is left in the lake sediment record as material washes in from the surrounding hills and streams providing researchers with a means of recording each flooding event. Sediment layers with the largest grain sizes reflect flooding that was higher energy and more extreme in magnitude.

This is the first time a long term insight into the changing frequency and size of flood events has been produced using lake sediment records for the UK, and it shows how these archives can extend river flows used in conventional flood estimation, which only span relatively short period of 30-50 years.

Richard Chiverrell, Professor of Physical Geography with the University of Liverpool's School of Environmental Sciences and lead author of the study, said: "This research study places recent the extreme flooding events of the last 20 years in a far longer context, providing new insights into the frequency and magnitude of the really large flood events."

"The unprecedented nature of the recent phase of extreme floods accords with statements from the Environment Agency that climate changes and associated impacts on the frequency and magnitude of extreme events are one of the greatest challenges facing our society."

"By establishing long term flood frequency models that use both sediment records and river flow data we hope to be able to improve our ability to quantify flood risk and better support flood risk management in the UK and more widely."

Professor David Sear, from the University of Southampton School of Geography & Environmental Science, and who sits on the Defra/EA Flood Risk Management Technical Advisory Group, and co-lead the project, said "This research illustrates the value of using a range of different types of evidence to support our understanding of flooding. What we have been able to do for the first time, is take sedimentary records from lake beds and convert them into the kind of data used by flood risk managers.

"These are the events that cause most damage and cost to society so improving our ability to estimate their chance of occurring is important. In the UK and globally, there are a large number of lakes that our research shows could act as long term flood 'gauges' opening up the possibility of new and longer records for different regions of the UK and world, that together could help us better understand changes in flood hazards"

A new long-term strategy to tackle flooding and coastal change was recently launched by the Environment Agency. With five million people in England are at risk from flooding, and with significant risk to property and infrastructure during floods. The Environment Agency called for a new approach to ensure communities are resilient to the threat of flooding posed by climate change.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Figure 1: (IMAGE)

A New Iron-Based Superconductor Stabilized by Inter-Block Charger Transfer
Hominin Teeth (IMAGE)
Neanderthals and Modern Humans Diverged at Least 800,000 Years Ago
Landscape Near the Landing Site (IMAGE)
China's Chang'E 4 Mission Discovers New 'Secrets' From Far Side of the Moon
Hunting Responsible for Mammal Declines in Half of Intact Tropical Forests (IMAGE)
Hunting Responsible for Mammal Declines in Half of Intact Tropical Forests
Chip Yoon (IMAGE)
Blood Biopsy: New Technique Enables Detailed Genetic Analysis of Cancer Cells
Wolves Patrolling Isle Royale (IMAGE)
Isle Royale Winter Study: 13 New Wolves, 20 Radio-Collared Moose
The Australian Box Jellyfish (Chironex fleckeri) (IMAGE)
Deadly Box Jellyfish Antidote Discovered Using CRISPR Genome Editing
3D Microscope Scanning a Heart (IMAGE)
New 3D Microscope Visualizes Fast Biological Processes Better than Ever
San Francisco Garter Snake (IMAGE)
US Cities Host more Regionally Unique Species than Previously Thought
space

Our History in the Stars

Telescopes in Space for Even Sharper Images of Black Holes

Blue Supergiant Stars Open Doors to Concert in Space

Hubble Spots a Stunning Spiral Galaxy

Two Neutron Stars Collided Near the Solar System Billions of Years Ago
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

How Do We Build A Nano-Factory Like Nature?

Ultra-thin Superlattices From Gold Nanoparticles for Nanophotonics

Wearable Cooling and Heating Patch Could Serve as Personal Thermostat and Save Energy

Scientists Capture First-ever Body's Safety Test for T Cells

Princeton Scientists Bioengineer a Cellular Speedometer
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Tenrec (IMAGE)
Animals

Meet the Tenrecs
Lettuce in Screen House (IMAGE)
Environment

Where There's Waste There's Fertilizer
Altai, Russia (IMAGE)
Environment

Amount of Carbon Stored in Forests Reduced as Climate Warms
Drilling Coral Cores (IMAGE)
Environment

Impossible Research Produces 400-year El Niño Record, Revealing Startling Changes

Most Popular

  1. 1 Floods NW England (UK) (1 of 2) (IMAGE) Lake Sediment Records Reveal Recent Floods in NW England (UK) Unprecedented
  2. 2 Cumulate Minerals (IMAGE) How Earth's Mantle is Like a Jackson Pollock Painting
  3. 3 Male Bonobo (IMAGE) Bonobo Mothers Help Their Sons to Have More Offspring
  4. 4 How Do We Build A Nano-Factory Like Nature?
  5. 5 California Wet Weather, what cause it? What's Causing California's Wet Winter?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics