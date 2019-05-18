naturewn.com

Trending Topics measles measles outbreak anti-vaxxers Medical Screening Child Medical Screening

Scientists Capture First-ever Body's Safety Test for T Cells

By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2019 09:27 AM EDT
Close
 Dendritic Cells Testing T-Cells for Autoreactivity (IMAGE)
For the first time ever, UT Austin researchers captured the process in which developing killer T-cells (purple and white) are tested by dendritic cells (yellow), and others, to see if they react to normal proteins from the body. This safety check insures that the T-cells don't harm normal cells in the body and cause autoimmune disorders.
(Photo : University of Texas at Austin)

For the first time, immunologists from The University of Texas at Austin have captured on what happens when T-cells - the contract killers of the immune system, responsible for wiping out bacteria and viruses - undergo a type of assassin-training program before they get unleashed in the body. A new imaging technique that allowed for the videos, described today in the journal Nature Communications, holds promise for the fight against autoimmune disorders such as Type 1 diabetes.

One of the human body's most potent weapons against many diseases is the T-cell, but in people with autoimmune disorders, T-cells also wreak havoc by mistaking normal cells for invaders and attacking healthy parts of the body.

"T-cells have the daunting task of recognizing and fighting off all of the diverse pathogens that we encounter throughout our lives, while avoiding attacking our own healthy tissue," said associate professor Lauren Ehrlich, one of the authors of the study. "These cells mature in the thymus, an organ just above the heart, where they 'get educated' to not attack the body."

Ehrlich and postdoctoral researcher Jessica Lancaster captured video of this educational process in a mouse thymus. Using a pair of powerful lasers that fire in short pulses and scan through a slice of live tissue every 15 seconds to reconstruct the positions, movements and intracellular signaling of cells, they observed that as T-cells develop, other cells in the thymus help them to encounter all sorts of ordinary human proteins that, later on, the T-cells will need to ignore in order to avoid attacking other parts of the body. The researchers learned more about how different types of cells work together in the thymus to perform the safety tests and, in the event a T-cell fails, trigger it to self-destruct.

Ehrlich says studying T-cells with this new imaging technique holds promise for improvements for human health that will depend on a better understanding of what's happening in the thymus. For example, patients who received bone-marrow transplants endure weeks or months with suppressed immune systems and a higher risk for developing autoimmune disorders, and people with Type 1 diabetes have T-cells that often attack the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Wolves Patrolling Isle Royale (IMAGE)

Isle Royale Winter Study: 13 New Wolves, 20 Radio-Collared Moose
The Australian Box Jellyfish (Chironex fleckeri) (IMAGE)
Deadly Box Jellyfish Antidote Discovered Using CRISPR Genome Editing
3D Microscope Scanning a Heart (IMAGE)
New 3D Microscope Visualizes Fast Biological Processes Better than Ever
San Francisco Garter Snake (IMAGE)
US Cities Host more Regionally Unique Species than Previously Thought
Planetary Changes from 65 to 50 Mya Responsible for Changes to Ocean Oxygen Levels (IMAGE)
Photo by Cori Kogan, Washington State University Health Sciences Spokane
Schematic Illustration (IMAGE)
Stretchable Interlaced-nanowire Film for Ultraviolet Photodetectors with High Response Speed
The Process of Purifying (IMAGE)
How to Purify Water with Graphene
Researchers (IMAGE)
Squid Skin Inspires Creation of Next-generation Space Blanket
Plastic Bags (IMAGE)
Biodegradable Bags can Hold a Full Load of Shopping after 3 Years in the Environment
space

Our History in the Stars

Telescopes in Space for Even Sharper Images of Black Holes

Blue Supergiant Stars Open Doors to Concert in Space

Hubble Spots a Stunning Spiral Galaxy

Two Neutron Stars Collided Near the Solar System Billions of Years Ago
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

A New Iron-Based Superconductor Stabilized by Inter-Block Charger Transfer

Blood Biopsy: New Technique Enables Detailed Genetic Analysis of Cancer Cells

A New Sensor for Light, Heat and Touch

Smallest Pixels Ever Created Could Light up Color-Changing Buildings

Nanotubes Enable Travel of Huntington's Protein
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Porcupine (IMAGE)
Animals

Lions vs. Porcupines
Cueva del Chileno (IMAGE)
Environment

Ancient Ritual Bundle Contained Multiple Psychotropic Plants
Frog (IMAGE)
Animals

Even More Amphibians are Endangered than We Thought
Drilling Coral Cores (IMAGE)
Environment

Impossible Research Produces 400-year El Niño Record, Revealing Startling Changes

Most Popular

  1. 1 Targeting Cancer Cells (IMAGE) A New Approach to Targeting Cancer Cells
  2. 2 Modeling Bacterial Toxin Guns (IMAGE) Dangerous Pathogens Use This Sophisticated Machinery to Infect Hosts
  3. 3 NSTX-U Plasma (IMAGE) Machine Learning Speeds Modeling of Experiments Aimed at Capturing Fusion Energy on Earth
  4. 4 Amyloid-Beta Peptide Plaques (IMAGE) Identifying the Molecular Structure of One of Alzheimer's Stickier Culprits
  5. 5 Cooling and Heating Patch - 1 (IMAGE) Wearable Cooling and Heating Patch Could Serve as Personal Thermostat and Save Energy
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics