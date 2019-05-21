naturewn.com

Trending Topics

What's Causing California's Wet Winter?

By Ivan Serrano
May 21, 2019 10:24 AM EDT
Close
 California Wet Weather, what cause it?

(Photo : Bibhukalyan Acharya)

California is going through one of its most impressive seasons of moisture fall in the last six months. This winter termed a "wet winter" shows increased volumes of snowfall happening throughout the state. The LA Times has reported that snow in the Sierra Nevada has more than doubled over the last month, coming in at around 43.5 inches of water with other regions reporting less impressive, but still massive numbers of equivalent rainfall. While this is uncharacteristic weather for California, it is the result of something that isn't completely unheard of a phenomenon to the area - an atmospheric river storm.

What are Atmospheric River Storms?

Just like a regular river, an atmospheric river, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is a band of water vapor that comes from the tropics, which then cools, condenses and brings rain or snow, depending on the temperature of the environment. California is no stranger to these atmospheric rivers since, on an average year, the state is expected to face between two to three of these. It is such a well-known phenomenon that the expectation of these atmospheric river storms is the premise on which water usage within the state is based. However, there are times when these storms do not show up, and at that point, California risks falling into drought. In the most recent years, the incidence of these droughts as well as their intensity has been relatively high. Science News reports that the drought in 2014 was the worst to date since Charlemagne ruled the Holy Roman Empire.

Weather in the Golden State

California's weather is marked by periods of dryness interspersed by periods of rainfall. Climate Signals notes that atmospheric river storms can account for as much as one-half of the precipitation for the entire state over the course of a single weekend. The intensity of this influx of moisture could have devastating effects on the local areas with disasters like flooding and structural damage being prevalent. California's propensity to suffer from massive forest fires only exacerbates the problem, turning formerly forested areas into potential landslides which could lead to the destruction of property as well as loss of life, as we can see on this blog post by Strom & Associates, which deals with the collapse of a trench. While most of the time, California's weather is benign and even pleasant, when these storms hit, it could be disastrous for some neighborhoods. But that isn't the worst part of the problem.

The Folly of Wasting Incoming Precipitation

It would make sense to think that California would collect the influx of water from these massive storms and store them for when water within the state inevitably runs out during one of their infamous droughts. Sadly, the reality of the situation is completely different. According to Earth Magazine, California primarily depends upon underground aquifers in order to supplement its water provisions during drought periods, but those aquifers have been heavily overdrawn. Combine with that the fact that a lot of the water from the atmospheric rivers being left as runoff instead of being collected and we can see how this births a problem later down the road once the atmospheric rivers stop coming with the same frequency.

Water Management and the Future

California's outlook when it comes to avoiding droughts may be changing. The Water Education Foundation reported that Los Angeles DWP had designed a plan in order to reduce the runoff from these massive atmospheric river-fueled events. While a step in the right direction, this sort of initiative needs to be implemented state-wide in order to bring about change. Using the water from these massive rainfall events can help the state stay ready for the inevitable day when the demand for water outstrips the supply and the atmospheric river isn't there to help the situation out.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Figure 1: (IMAGE)

A New Iron-Based Superconductor Stabilized by Inter-Block Charger Transfer
Hominin Teeth (IMAGE)
Neanderthals and Modern Humans Diverged at Least 800,000 Years Ago
Landscape Near the Landing Site (IMAGE)
China's Chang'E 4 Mission Discovers New 'Secrets' From Far Side of the Moon
Hunting Responsible for Mammal Declines in Half of Intact Tropical Forests (IMAGE)
Hunting Responsible for Mammal Declines in Half of Intact Tropical Forests
Chip Yoon (IMAGE)
Blood Biopsy: New Technique Enables Detailed Genetic Analysis of Cancer Cells
Wolves Patrolling Isle Royale (IMAGE)
Isle Royale Winter Study: 13 New Wolves, 20 Radio-Collared Moose
The Australian Box Jellyfish (Chironex fleckeri) (IMAGE)
Deadly Box Jellyfish Antidote Discovered Using CRISPR Genome Editing
3D Microscope Scanning a Heart (IMAGE)
New 3D Microscope Visualizes Fast Biological Processes Better than Ever
San Francisco Garter Snake (IMAGE)
US Cities Host more Regionally Unique Species than Previously Thought
space

Our History in the Stars

Telescopes in Space for Even Sharper Images of Black Holes

Blue Supergiant Stars Open Doors to Concert in Space

Hubble Spots a Stunning Spiral Galaxy

Two Neutron Stars Collided Near the Solar System Billions of Years Ago
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

How Do We Build A Nano-Factory Like Nature?

Ultra-thin Superlattices From Gold Nanoparticles for Nanophotonics

Wearable Cooling and Heating Patch Could Serve as Personal Thermostat and Save Energy

Scientists Capture First-ever Body's Safety Test for T Cells

Princeton Scientists Bioengineer a Cellular Speedometer
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Tenrec (IMAGE)
Animals

Meet the Tenrecs
Lettuce in Screen House (IMAGE)
Environment

Where There's Waste There's Fertilizer
Altai, Russia (IMAGE)
Environment

Amount of Carbon Stored in Forests Reduced as Climate Warms
Drilling Coral Cores (IMAGE)
Environment

Impossible Research Produces 400-year El Niño Record, Revealing Startling Changes

Most Popular

  1. 1 Floods NW England (UK) (1 of 2) (IMAGE) Lake Sediment Records Reveal Recent Floods in NW England (UK) Unprecedented
  2. 2 Cumulate Minerals (IMAGE) How Earth's Mantle is Like a Jackson Pollock Painting
  3. 3 Male Bonobo (IMAGE) Bonobo Mothers Help Their Sons to Have More Offspring
  4. 4 How Do We Build A Nano-Factory Like Nature?
  5. 5 California Wet Weather, what cause it? What's Causing California's Wet Winter?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics