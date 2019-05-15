How to Effectively Take CBD Oil

By now, you must have heard of CBD oil as an alternative to over-the-counter drugs. Many people in our millennial age are choosing to go for CBD products because of their effectiveness when it comes to dealing with chronic symptoms caused by conditions like migraines, fractures, and even cancer. Furthermore, it has proven to be a great product when dealing with sleeplessness, restlessness, anxiety, depression, and stress, among other things.

One of the most common questions ringing in the minds of many newbies to CBD use is: Where do I start? And how can I effectively take CBD oil? Well, there are 4 major ways of consuming CBD oil, including inhalation, sublingual drops, topical application, and ingestion. The best starting point to the world of CBD is having an understanding of all these. You need to know the dosage, your particular tastes and preference, and the best method of taking CBD that suits you.

Before you start vaping or ingesting your CBD oil, you need to understand some basics, or else you might find yourself taking a quantity that can cause side effects rather than helping your symptoms. So, let's get started.

What is CBD oil?

Cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD, is one of the cannabinoids that is found in hemp plant, a member of the cannabis plant family. Here is where the entire discussion begins, because many people think every product from cannabis makes someone high. However, the cause of hallucinations is another cannabinoid known as THC.

From cannabis, there are over 60 cannabinoids and CBD is the most commonly known for its great health benefits. With cannabidiol, you can be sure that there no psychoactive effects which are found in other cannabinoids because the products contain very minimal amounts of THC.

Receptors Targeted by CBD Oil

One thing you should know even before starting with CBD oil is your goal for taking it. Your goal can be enhanced more by visiting a health care professional who will give you more direction. When you know your goal, you can easily determine the right dosage and the method of consumption.

The receptors that CBD oil targets are in the endocannabinoid system, which can be found in the nervous system, digestive system, in your brain, and throughout your entire body. When your endocannabinoid system is not balanced, you suffer from things like stress, depression, hypertension, fatigue, migraines, chronic pain, and more. The main aim of CBD oil is to restore balance.

Methods of Taking CBD Oil Effectively

The effects may not be felt immediately when you start taking CBD, but there are mild effects after 30 minutes although that will heavily depend on the nature of the user and the method of application they used. So, which are the methods that can make CBD effective?

1. Sublingual Tinctures

This is one of the most effective methods of taking CBD oil, where the user places some drops under the tongue and waits for 30 seconds before swallowing. This method has been proven to be discreet and very effective in calming some chronic pains almost immediately. You can purchase it in tinctures that will allow you to place some drops under your tongue efficiently.

This method is easy to use (even in public), requires no extra accessories, is easy to control, and has long-lasting effects. If you want to avoid oil tinctures that contain alcohol, look for the ones that are made of vegetable glycerin.

2. Ingestion

You may decide to add a few drops of CBD oil to your drinks and/or food. Some products have infused CBD into gummy bears or lollipops, so you even don't need to add them to your meal. You can also make CBD edibles on your own without necessarily buying them pre-made. However, be careful of how much oil you use.

3. Topical application

This is basically applying CBD through a balm or as an ointment on your skin. It is the easiest because it requires no special tools. It can be effective when dealing with sore muscles, acne, sore neck, back pains, and migraines.

4. Inhalation

This happens to be the most effective and fastest method because the CBD goes into the bloodstream through your lungs. There are two methods of inhalation: Smoking and vaping. You will need some tools and accessories like a vaporizer, dabber, or oil rig for you to use this method. Also, it can be harsh on your throat.

Conclusion

The right dosage of CBD oil can be tricky to determine because the FDA has not established any guidelines for its usage. However, many manufacturers and suppliers have a recommended daily dosage that you can follow while using any of the above methods. Your weight, the reason for taking it, and the CBD oil strength are major determinants of your daily intake.