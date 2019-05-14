naturewn.com

Trending Topics measles measles outbreak anti-vaxxers Medical Screening Child Medical Screening

It's Not Just Fish, Plastic Pollution Harms the Bacteria that Help us Breathe

By Staff Reporter
May 14, 2019 09:40 AM EDT
Close
 Plastic Pollution (IMAGE)
Plastic pollution can harm both the micro and macro-organisms living in our oceans.
(Photo : Kevin Krejci)
Prochlorococcus Dividing (IMAGE)
This is Prochlorococcus MED4 EM dividing. Taken by Luke Thompson (Chisholm Lab, MIT) and Nicki Watson (Whitehead Institute), 2006. TEM of MED4.
(Photo : The Chisholm Lab)
Researchers (IMAGE)
Dr. Sasha Tetu and Indrani Sarker with vials of Prochlorococcus in the lab.
(Photo : Macquarie University)

Ten percent of the oxygen we breathe comes from just one kind of bacteria in the ocean. Now laboratory tests have shown that these bacteria are susceptible to plastic pollution, according to a study published in Communications Biology.

"We found that exposure to chemicals leaching from plastic pollution interfered with the growth, photosynthesis and oxygen production of Prochlorococcus, the ocean's most abundant photosynthetic bacteria," says lead author and Macquarie University researcher Dr Sasha Tetu.

"Now we'd like to explore if plastic pollution is having the same impact on these microbes in the ocean."

Plastic pollution has been estimated to cause more than US$13 billion in economic damage to marine ecosystems each year, and the problem is only getting worse with marine plastic pollution estimated to outweigh fish by 2050.

"This pollution can leach a variety of chemical additives into marine environments, but unlike the threats posed by animals ingesting or getting entangled in plastic debris the threat these leachates pose to marine life has received relatively little attention," says Dr Lisa Moore, a co-author on the paper.

In the first study of its kind, the researchers looked at the effects these chemicals have on the smallest life in our oceans, photosynthetic marine bacteria.

"We looked at a group of tiny, green bacteria called Prochlorococcus which is the most abundant photosynthetic organism on Earth, with a global population of around three octillion (~1027) individuals," says Sasha.

These microbes are heavy lifters when it comes to carbohydrate and oxygen production in the ocean via photosynthesis.

"These tiny microorganisms are critical to the marine food web, contribute to carbon cycling and are thought to be responsible for up to 10 per cent of the total global oxygen production," says Lisa, explaining the fundamental importance of these microbes to ocean health.

"So one in every ten breaths of oxygen you breathe in is thanks to these little guys, yet almost nothing is known about how marine bacteria, such as Prochlorococcus respond to human pollutants."

In the lab, the team exposed two strains of Prochlorococcus found at different depths in the ocean to chemicals leached from two common plastic products--grey plastic grocery bags (made from high-density polyethylene) and PVC matting.

They found that exposure to these chemicals impaired the growth and function of these microbes--including the amount of oxygen they produce--as well as altering the expression of a large number of their genes.

"Our data shows that plastic pollution may have widespread ecosystem impacts beyond the known effects on macro-organisms, such as seabirds and turtles," says Sasha.

"If we truly want to understand the full impact of plastic pollution in the marine environment and find ways to mitigate it, we need to consider its impact on key microbial groups, including photosynthetic microbes."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Wolves Patrolling Isle Royale (IMAGE)

Isle Royale Winter Study: 13 New Wolves, 20 Radio-Collared Moose
The Australian Box Jellyfish (Chironex fleckeri) (IMAGE)
Deadly Box Jellyfish Antidote Discovered Using CRISPR Genome Editing
3D Microscope Scanning a Heart (IMAGE)
New 3D Microscope Visualizes Fast Biological Processes Better than Ever
San Francisco Garter Snake (IMAGE)
US Cities Host more Regionally Unique Species than Previously Thought
Planetary Changes from 65 to 50 Mya Responsible for Changes to Ocean Oxygen Levels (IMAGE)
Photo by Cori Kogan, Washington State University Health Sciences Spokane
Schematic Illustration (IMAGE)
Stretchable Interlaced-nanowire Film for Ultraviolet Photodetectors with High Response Speed
The Process of Purifying (IMAGE)
How to Purify Water with Graphene
Researchers (IMAGE)
Squid Skin Inspires Creation of Next-generation Space Blanket
Plastic Bags (IMAGE)
Biodegradable Bags can Hold a Full Load of Shopping after 3 Years in the Environment
space

Our History in the Stars

Telescopes in Space for Even Sharper Images of Black Holes

Blue Supergiant Stars Open Doors to Concert in Space

Two Neutron Stars Collided Near the Solar System Billions of Years Ago

Spinning Black Hole Sprays Light-Speed Plasma Clouds into Space
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Blood Biopsy: New Technique Enables Detailed Genetic Analysis of Cancer Cells

Nanotubes Enable Travel of Huntington's Protein

2D Insulators with Ferromagnetism are Rare; Researchers Just Identified a New One

Stem Cell Scientists Clear Another Hurdle in Creating Transplant Arteries

Hummingbird Robot Uses AI to Soon Go Where Drones Can't
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Kenya Lion Research (IMAGE)
Animals

Research Shows Cattle Ranching Could Help Conserve Rare African Antelope, Lions
Drilling Coral Cores (IMAGE)
Environment

Impossible Research Produces 400-year El Niño Record, Revealing Startling Changes
Herd of Kazakh Horses (IMAGE)
Animals

A Genomic Tour-de-Force Reveals the Last 5,000 Years of Horse History
Hubble Image of NGC 2903 (IMAGE)
Space

Hubble Spots a Stunning Spiral Galaxy

Most Popular

  1. 1 Hunting Responsible for Mammal Declines in Half of Intact Tropical Forests (IMAGE) Hunting Responsible for Mammal Declines in Half of Intact Tropical Forests
  2. 2 Chip Yoon (IMAGE) Blood Biopsy: New Technique Enables Detailed Genetic Analysis of Cancer Cells
  3. 3 How to Effectively Take CBD Oil
  4. 4 Plant Collage (IMAGE) Native Forest Plants Rebound When Invasive Shrubs are Removed
  5. 5 Lettuce in Screen House (IMAGE) Where There's Waste There's Fertilizer
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics