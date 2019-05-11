naturewn.com

Trending Topics measles outbreak balanced diet anti-vaxxers alcohol Medical Screening

Traces of Roman-era Pollution Stored in the Ice of Mont Blanc

By Staff Reporter
May 11, 2019 09:38 AM EDT
Close
 Figure 2 (IMAGE)
Simulations to assess the sensitivity of lead deposits in the Col du Dôme (yellow) to the geographical location of the emission. This map also indicates the location of major mines known to have existed in Roman antiquity. In the approximately 500-km region around the Alps, in blue, mines believed to have been active in the Republican period, and in red, those active later. Outside this radius, all other mines are indicated in red (all eras combined). Alpine ice is therefore representative of the high altitude atmosphere which receives emissions from France, Spain, Italy, islands in the Mediterranean Basin, and, to a lesser degree, Germany and England.
(Photo : Preunkert et al./CNRS Photo library)
Figure 1 (IMAGE)
(a) Lead concentrations in ice in Greenland (blue) and in the Col du Dôme (CDD, red). (b) Lead (red) and antimony (green) concentrations in ice from the CDD. On the bottom scale, age is indicated in years, from 1 A.D. onwards). Phases of increasing lead emissions were accompanied by a simultaneous rise in the presence of antimony - another toxic metal - in the alpine ice.
(Photo : Preunkert et al./CNRS Photo library)

The deepest layers of carbon-14 dated ice found in the Col du Dôme of the Mont Blanc glacier in the French Alps provide a record of atmospheric conditions in the ancient Roman era. Published in Geophysical Research Letters, the study, led by an international team and coordinated by a CNRS scientist at the Institute for Geosciences and Environmental Research (IGE)(CNRS/IRD/UGA/Grenoble INP)*, reveals significant atmospheric pollution from heavy metals: the presence of lead and antimony (detected in ancient alpine ice for the first time here) is linked to mining activity and lead and silver production by the ancient Romans, well before the industrial age, in fact.

Though less well dated than in Greenland, the Alpine record traces the major periods of prosperity in Roman antiquity (see figure 1), with two very distinct peaks in lead emissions noted during the Republican period (between 350 and 100 B.C.) and Imperial period (between 0 and 200 A.D.) Romans extracted lead ore (containing silver) to produce the lead needed to make plumbing and silver for coins.

The silver was extracted from the lead by heating the ore to a temperature of 1200°C, releasing significant amounts of lead into the atmosphere. While this was already documented in continental peat records, obtaining global data at the European level was difficult. This first-ever study of Ancient-era pollution using Alpine ice provides better insight into the impact of these ancient emissions on the present-day environment in Europe, as well as a comparison with more recent pollution linked to the use of lead petrol between 1950 and 1985.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Researchers (IMAGE)

Squid Skin Inspires Creation of Next-generation Space Blanket
Plastic Bags (IMAGE)
Biodegradable Bags can Hold a Full Load of Shopping after 3 Years in the Environment
An Illustration of the Chalmers Design for a Lithium Sulfur Battery (IMAGE)
Graphene Sponge Helps Lithium Sulphur Batteries Reach New Potential
Antony Orth, RMIT University (IMAGE)
3D Optical Biopsies within Reach thanks to Advance in Light Field Technology
Subsurface Imaging Technology Helps Find Lost Graves (IMAGE)
Lost Graves Identified by New Archaeology Methods
Infographic: Calculating the Hubble Constant (IMAGE)
Mystery of the Universe's Expansion Rate Widens with New Hubble Data
Raw Diamond (IMAGE)
Diamonds Reveal How Continents are Stabilized, Key to Earth's Habitability
Alzheimer's
Scientists Propose New Theory on Alzheimer's, Amyloid Connection
Bubbles of Sand (IMAGE)
Defying the Laws of Physics? Columbia Engineers Demonstrate Bubbles of Sand
space

Two Neutron Stars Collided Near the Solar System Billions of Years Ago

Spinning Black Hole Sprays Light-Speed Plasma Clouds into Space

Using DNA Templates to Harness the Sun's Energy

Hubble Measurements Suggest Disparity in Hubble Constant Calculations is not a Fluke

New Concept for Novel Fire Extinguisher in Space
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Secrets of Fluorescent Microalgae Could Lead to Super-efficient Solar Cells

First Demonstration of Antimatter Wave Interferometry

NIST Research Sparks New Insights on Laser Welding

New 3D Microscope Visualizes Fast Biological Processes Better than Ever

Stretchable Interlaced-nanowire Film for Ultraviolet Photodetectors with High Response Speed
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Kenya Lion Research (IMAGE)
Animals

Research Shows Cattle Ranching Could Help Conserve Rare African Antelope, Lions
Drilling Coral Cores (IMAGE)
Environment

Impossible Research Produces 400-year El Niño Record, Revealing Startling Changes
Herd of Kazakh Horses (IMAGE)
Animals

A Genomic Tour-de-Force Reveals the Last 5,000 Years of Horse History
Hubble Image of NGC 2903 (IMAGE)
Space

Hubble Spots a Stunning Spiral Galaxy

Most Popular

  1. 1 A Chimpanzee Suffers from Respiratory Disease (IMAGE) A case of the Chimp Sniffles or Major Outbreak? Syndromic Surveillance may Hold the Key
  2. 2 Evolution of Caulobacterales (IMAGE) Peering into the Past, Scientists Discover Bacteria Transformed a Viral Threat to Survive
  3. 3 Common Frog (Rana temporaria) (IMAGE) Climate Change Responsible for Severe Infectious Disease in UK Frogs
  4. 4 Figure 2 (IMAGE) Traces of Roman-era Pollution Stored in the Ice of Mont Blanc
  5. 5 Chondrite Meteorite Macro Photo (IMAGE) Our History in the Stars
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics