naturewn.com

Trending Topics Child Medical Screening women healthy bones female brain exercise

Review on the Synthesis and Anti-oxidation of Copper Nanowires for Transparent Conductive Electrodes

By Staff Reporter
May 06, 2019 09:53 AM EDT
Close
 Image (IMAGE)
Cu NWs are synthesized from Cu salts, capping agents and reductants. However, Cu is easily oxidized in air to form oxide layer, and there will be unreacted organic residues, which will greatly increase the resistance of NWs and therefore need to be removed. Annealing, organic acid cleaning and light treatment can remove the oxide layer and residual organic matter on the surface of Cu NWs to improve the conductivity of Cu NWs. Organic coatings, metal coatings and reduced graphene oxide coatings can block the contact between Cu NWs and air, thus significantly improving the oxidation resistance of Cu NWs and expanding the application scope of Cu NWs.
(Photo : Jia Feng Chao et al.)

In a paper to be published in the forthcoming issue in NANO, a team of researchers has reviewed the methods of synthesizing copper nanowires (Cu NWs) and techniques to improve its oxidation resistance. With excellent electrical, optical, and thermal properties, Cu NWs are an attractive alternative to indium tin oxide (ITO) as a traditional electrode material. However, it is still a challenge to improve the aspect ratio and long-term chemical stability of Cu NWs.

To explore the effect of capping agents on Cu NWs, the type of capping agent is usually changed to vary the length and diameter of NWs, because different capping agents have different effects on the aspect ratio of NWs. In order to explore how to improve the conductivity and oxidation resistance of Cu NWs, various post-processing methods are carried out to find the best treatment method.

During the synthesis of Cu NWs, ethylenediamine (EDA) as a capping agent requires a simple operation, but the aspect ratio of NWs is very low. The NWs synthesized by nickel acetylacetonate as a capping agent have larger aspect ratio. However, Ni will be introduced and Cu will be polluted. Oleamine (OLA) and alkylamine synthesized NWs have the largest aspect ratio, which exceeds 3000, and requires a simple operation, making this the best method.

In the aspect of improving the conductivity of Cu NWs, high temperature annealing can reduce the oxide layer on the surface of Cu NWs and improve conductivity, but high temperature can also cause the breakage of NWs. High intensity pulsed light technology is the best way to improve the conductivity of NWs, which can remove the oxide layer and weld NWs together, but the equipment is too expensive. Organic acid cleaning can remove the oxide layer on the surface of NWs without causing any damage to the NWs, and the operation is simple, making it a viable alternative (e.g., 55 Ω/sq. at 94% transparency).

For Cu NWs, improving their long-term chemical stability is the most important, as it will directly affect their applications. Cu NWs are now being used to make low-cost, transparent electrodes in touch screens, OLEDs and solar cells. With the development of science and technology, flexible transparent conductors remain the central focus of many researchers towards achieving flexible electronic displays and durable solar cells. Other emerging applications such as stretchable conductors, electronic skins and sensor devices would continue to expand the horizon of Cu NWs.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Subsurface Imaging Technology Helps Find Lost Graves (IMAGE)

Lost Graves Identified by New Archaeology Methods
Infographic: Calculating the Hubble Constant (IMAGE)
Mystery of the Universe's Expansion Rate Widens with New Hubble Data
Raw Diamond (IMAGE)
Diamonds Reveal How Continents are Stabilized, Key to Earth's Habitability
Alzheimer's
Scientists Propose New Theory on Alzheimer's, Amyloid Connection
Bubbles of Sand (IMAGE)
Defying the Laws of Physics? Columbia Engineers Demonstrate Bubbles of Sand
Fall Armyworm -- Spodoptera frugiperda (IMAGE)
Mixing Grass Varieties May Reduce Insect Infestations in Lawns
Land in the USDA Conservation Reserve Program (IMAGE)
Honey bee colonies more successful by foraging on non-crop fields
C. elegans Embryos (IMAGE)
New study shows effects on offspring of epigenetic inheritance via sperm
'Sir Freddie,' One of the Original Semen Donors, in 1969 (IMAGE)
Ram sperm frozen for 50 years successfully used to impregnate 34 ewes
space

Hubble Spots a Stunning Spiral Galaxy

Using DNA Templates to Harness the Sun's Energy

Hubble Measurements Suggest Disparity in Hubble Constant Calculations is not a Fluke

New Concept for Novel Fire Extinguisher in Space

Explosion on Jupiter-sized star 10 times more powerful than ever seen on our sun
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

First Demonstration of Antimatter Wave Interferometry

Stretchable Interlaced-nanowire Film for Ultraviolet Photodetectors with High Response Speed

How to Purify Water with Graphene

Squid Skin Inspires Creation of Next-generation Space Blanket

Graphene Sponge Helps Lithium Sulphur Batteries Reach New Potential
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Red-Headed Gouldian Finch (IMAGE)
Animals

Study: Why Unique Finches Keep Their Heads of Many Colors
High Biodiversity (IMAGE)
Environment

Ocean Acidification 'Could have Consequences for Millions'
Female Agapostemon virescens Bee (IMAGE)
Animals

With Flower Preferences, Bees have a Big Gap between the Sexes
Convict Lake (IMAGE)
Environment

Snowmelt Causes Seismic Swarm Near California's Long Valley Caldera

Most Popular

  1. 1 Smart Pill Bottle (IMAGE) Smart Pill Bottle Keeps Drugs Safe
  2. 2 Image (IMAGE) Review on the Synthesis and Anti-oxidation of Copper Nanowires for Transparent Conductive Electrodes
  3. 3 Picture of Gray Fox (IMAGE) UNH researchers discover new strain of canine distemper in wild animals in NH, VT
  4. 4 How Stress Affects Women Differently Than Men
  5. 5 The difference between federal and state jurisdiction
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics