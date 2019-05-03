naturewn.com

Trending Topics measles measles outbreak anti-vaxxers Medical Screening Child Medical Screening

Forest Fires Accelerating Snowmelt Across Western US, Study Finds

By Staff Reporter
May 03, 2019 08:51 AM EDT
Close
 Forest Fires Accelerating Snowmelt across Western US, Study Finds (1 of 2) (IMAGE)
Kelly Gleason, assistant professor of environmental science and management at Portland State University, and crew head out in a recently burned forest to collect snow samples.


(Photo : Christina Aragon | Portland State University)
Forest Fires Accelerating Snowmelt across Western US, Study Finds (2 of 2) (IMAGE)
Burned forests shed soot and burned debris that darken the snow surface and accelerate snowmelt for years following fire.
(Photo : Nathan Chellman | DRI)

Forest fires are causing snow to melt earlier in the season, a trend occurring across the western U.S. that may affect water supplies and trigger even more fires, according to a new study by a team of researchers at Portland State University (PSU) , the Desert Research Institute (DRI), and the University of Nevada, Reno.

It's a cycle that will only be exacerbated as the frequency, duration, and severity of forest fires increase with a warmer and drier climate.

The study, published May 2 in the journal Nature Communications, provides new insight into the magnitude and persistence of forest fire disturbance on critical snow-water resources.

Researchers found that more than 11 percent of all forests in the West are currently experiencing earlier snowmelt and snow disappearance as a result of fires.

The team used state-of-the-art laboratory measurements of snow samples, taken in DRI's Ultra-Trace Ice Core Analytical Laboratory in Reno, Nevada, as well as radiative transfer and geospatial modeling to evaluate the impacts of forest fires on snow for more than a decade following a fire. They found that not only did snow melt an average five days earlier after a fire than before all across the West, but the accelerated timing of the snowmelt continued for as many as 15 years.

"This fire effect on earlier snowmelt is widespread across the West and is persistent for at least a decade following fire," said Kelly Gleason, the lead author and an assistant professor of environmental science and management in PSU's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Gleason, who conducted the research as a postdoctoral fellow at the Desert Research Institute, and her team cite two reasons for the earlier snowmelt.

First, the shade provided by the tree canopy gets removed by a fire, allowing more sunlight to hit the snow. Secondly and more importantly, the soot -- also known as black carbon -- and the charred wood, bark and debris left behind from a fire darkens the snow and lowers its reflectivity. The result is like the difference between wearing a black t-shirt on a sunny day instead of a white one.

In the last 20 years, there's been a four-fold increase in the amount of energy absorbed by snowpack because of fires across the West.

"Snow is typically very reflective, which is why it appears white, but just a small change in the albedo or reflectivity of the snow surface can have a profound impact on the amount of solar energy absorbed by the snowpack," said co-author Joe McConnell, a research professor of hydrology and head of the Ultra-Trace Ice Core Analytical Laboratory at DRI. "This solar energy is a key factor driving snowmelt."

For Western states that rely on snowpack and its runoff into local streams and reservoirs for water, early snowmelt can be a major concern.

"The volume of snowpack and the timing of snowmelt are the dominant drivers of how much water there is and when that water is available downstream," Gleason said. "The timing is important for forests, fish, and how we allocate reservoir operations; in the winter, we tend to control for flooding, whereas in the summer, we try and hold it back."

Early snowmelt is also likely to fuel larger and more severe fires across the West, Gleason said.

"Snow is already melting earlier because of climate change," she said. "When it melts earlier, it's causing larger and longer-lasting fires on the landscape. Those fires then have a feedback into the snow itself, driving an even earlier snowmelt, which then causes more fires. It's a vicious cycle."

Gleason will continue to build on this research in her lab at PSU. She's in the first year of a grant from NASA that'll look at the forest fire effects on snow albedo, or how much sunlight energy its surface reflects back into the atmosphere.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Land in the USDA Conservation Reserve Program (IMAGE)

Honey bee colonies more successful by foraging on non-crop fields
C. elegans Embryos (IMAGE)
New study shows effects on offspring of epigenetic inheritance via sperm
'Sir Freddie,' One of the Original Semen Donors, in 1969 (IMAGE)
Ram sperm frozen for 50 years successfully used to impregnate 34 ewes
Forest (IMAGE)
Largest carbon dioxide sink in renewable forests
Ancient Ocean Site (IMAGE)
Researchers uncover new clues to surviving extinction
Turtles
Tracking turtles with telemetry
Puddle Jumpers (IMAGE)
Rainy Weather on the Greenland Ice -- Triggering Sudden Melting Events
Gregarious Caterpillars (IMAGE)
Fighting leaf and mandible
African Great Apes (IMAGE)
Wild African ape reactions to novel camera traps
space

Mystery of the Universe's Expansion Rate Widens with New Hubble Data

Using DNA Templates to Harness the Sun's Energy

New Concept for Novel Fire Extinguisher in Space

Explosion on Jupiter-sized star 10 times more powerful than ever seen on our sun

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

NIST Research Sparks New Insights on Laser Welding

How to Purify Water with Graphene

Squid Skin Inspires Creation of Next-generation Space Blanket

3D Optical Biopsies within Reach thanks to Advance in Light Field Technology

Gene-Editing Technology may Produce Resistant Virus in Cassava Plant
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

White-Throated Sparrow (IMAGE)
Animals

Songbird-body Changes that allow Migration may have Human Health Implications
Ostracod Shells (IMAGE)
Environment

Researchers Trace 3,000 Years of Monsoons Through Shell Fossils
'Beautiful Chimaera' (IMAGE)
Biology

Scientists Unearth 'Utterly Bizarre' Chimera Crab Fossil
Irazu Volcano (IMAGE)
Environment

Study: Microbes Could Influence Earth's Geological Processes as much as Volcanoes

Most Popular

  1. 1 Muneesh Tewari, Michigan Medicine (IMAGE) Making the Invisible Visible: New Method Opens Unexplored Realms for Liquid Biopsies
  2. 2 Forest Fires Accelerating Snowmelt across Western US, Study Finds (1 of 2) (IMAGE) Forest Fires Accelerating Snowmelt Across Western US, Study Finds
  3. 3 Bioprinted Lung-Mimicking Air Sac (IMAGE) Organ Bioprinting Gets a Breath of Fresh Air
  4. 4 Neutron Star Collision over Manhattan Skyline (IMAGE) Two Neutron Stars Collided Near the Solar System Billions of Years Ago
  5. 5 Running May Have Made Dinosaurs' Wings Flap Before they Evolved to Fly (IMAGE) Running May have Made Dinosaurs' Wings Flap Before they Evolved to Fly
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics