naturewn.com

Trending Topics anti-vaxxers Medical Screening Child Medical Screening measles measles outbreak

Hippos, the Animal Silicon Pumps

By Staff Reporter
May 02, 2019 09:29 AM EDT
Close
 Hippos Lazing Away the Day Together (IMAGE)
Hippos lazing away the day together in the quiet parts of Kenya's Mara River.
(Photo : Jonas Schoelynck)

The excrements of hippos play an important role in the ecosystem of African lakes and rivers. Because there are fewer and fewer hippos, this ecosystem is in danger. In the long term, this could lead to food shortages at Lake Victoria, for example.

These are some of the results of a new study by an international team of researchers published in the journal Science Advances. Patrick Frings from the German Research Centre for Geosciences GFZ is part of the research team behind it.

Wild hippos have a unique lifestyle: at night they eat dozens of kilograms of fresh grass in the savannahs. Most of their days they spend relaxing together in rivers or lakes, far away from enemies and protected from the burning sun. While chilling in the water, however, their digestion becomes active. Thus, enormous quantities of hippo poo enter the water.

"Hippos differ from other large grazing animals in the savannah," explains biologist Jonas Schoelynck from the University of Antwerp, the first author of the study. "The nutrients in the excrements of most grazers largely end up back in the savannah again, where they are reabsorbed by the plants. This is not the case with hippos: they act as a kind of nutrient pump from the land to rivers and lakes." In the study now published, researchers around Schoelynck and Frings show that this pumping function can be crucial for life in water. The results come from an expedition to the nearly four hundred kilometre long Mara River in the Masaai Mara Nature Reserve in Kenya.

Hippo excrements examined in the lab

"The grass that hippos eat contains silicon," explains Jonas Schoelynck. "The grass absorbs this silicon from the groundwater. It gives it the strength it needs, protects it from disease and, to a limited extent, from grazing by small animals". Patrick Frings from the Geochemistry of the Earth's Surface Section of the GFZ analysed the isotopic composition of silicon in samples of plants, water and hippo excrements in the laboratory. This type of analysis provides a kind of chemical fingerprint of a sample substance. "The isotope analysis enabled us to reconstruct the transport path of the silicon," explains Frings.

The researchers showed that a large part of the silicon in the Mara River was transported there via hippos. In the investigated area in southwest Kenya, the grazing animals absorbed a total of 800 kilograms of silicon per day through the plants they ate. 400 kilograms per day ended up in the water via excretion of hippo faeces. Through various ecological mechanisms, the hippos' silicon contribution influences over 76 percent of the total silicon transported along the Mara River, according to calculations by the researchers. Hippos are therefore a key factor in the biogeochemical silicon cycle of certain areas.

"Our results are completely new," says Patrick Frings of the GFZ. "So far, it has not been assumed that grazing wild animals could have such an influence on the transport of silicon from land to lakes. This process is crucial for the entire land-water ecosystem. In the past, however, it has simply been overlooked."

A world without hippos

According to the researchers, silicon is vital for certain organisms such as diatoms. These unicellular algae live in the water, produce oxygen and form the basis of the food chain in many water ecosystems. If a lack of silicon occurs, the diatomaceous algae population can collapse, with harmful consequences for the entire food web in the lake or river concerned, the researchers say.

The number of hippos in Africa has been drastically reduced in recent years due to hunting and loss of habitats and their function as animal silicon pumps has thus been partially lost, say the researchers. In recent decades, up to ninety percent of hippos in Africa have become extinct. "Lake Victoria, into which the Mara River flows, can survive for several decades with its current silicon supply," says Jonas Schoelynck. "But in the long run there is probably going to be a problem. If the diatoms do not get enough silicon, they are replaced by pest algae, which have all sorts of unpleasant consequences, such as a lack of oxygen and the associated death of fish. And fishing is an important source of food for the people of Lake Victoria.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Land in the USDA Conservation Reserve Program (IMAGE)

Honey bee colonies more successful by foraging on non-crop fields
C. elegans Embryos (IMAGE)
New study shows effects on offspring of epigenetic inheritance via sperm
'Sir Freddie,' One of the Original Semen Donors, in 1969 (IMAGE)
Ram sperm frozen for 50 years successfully used to impregnate 34 ewes
Forest (IMAGE)
Largest carbon dioxide sink in renewable forests
Ancient Ocean Site (IMAGE)
Researchers uncover new clues to surviving extinction
Turtles
Tracking turtles with telemetry
Puddle Jumpers (IMAGE)
Rainy Weather on the Greenland Ice -- Triggering Sudden Melting Events
Gregarious Caterpillars (IMAGE)
Fighting leaf and mandible
African Great Apes (IMAGE)
Wild African ape reactions to novel camera traps
space

Using DNA Templates to Harness the Sun's Energy

New Concept for Novel Fire Extinguisher in Space

Explosion on Jupiter-sized star 10 times more powerful than ever seen on our sun

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

NIST Research Sparks New Insights on Laser Welding

How to Purify Water with Graphene

Squid Skin Inspires Creation of Next-generation Space Blanket

3D Optical Biopsies within Reach thanks to Advance in Light Field Technology

Lost Graves Identified by New Archaeology Methods
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

White-Throated Sparrow (IMAGE)
Animals

Songbird-body Changes that allow Migration may have Human Health Implications
Ostracod Shells (IMAGE)
Environment

Researchers Trace 3,000 Years of Monsoons Through Shell Fossils
'Beautiful Chimaera' (IMAGE)
Biology

Scientists Unearth 'Utterly Bizarre' Chimera Crab Fossil
Irazu Volcano (IMAGE)
Environment

Study: Microbes Could Influence Earth's Geological Processes as much as Volcanoes

Most Popular

  1. 1 Modern Peanut Owes Complex Genome to Two Wild Ancestors (IMAGE) Peanut Genome Sequenced with Unprecedented Accuracy
  2. 2 Laser Welding Booth (IMAGE) NIST Research Sparks New Insights on Laser Welding
  3. 3 Ground Zero (IMAGE) Scientists see Fingerprint of Warming Climate on Droughts Going Back to 1900
  4. 4 Hippos Lazing Away the Day Together (IMAGE) Hippos, the Animal Silicon Pumps
  5. 5 Rapid Permafrost Thaw (IMAGE) Rapid Permafrost Thaw Unrecognized Threat to Landscape, Global Warming Researcher Warns
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics