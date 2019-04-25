naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Meet Callichimaera Perplexa, the Platypus of Crabs

By Staff Reporter
Apr 25, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
Close
 A Swimming Beautiful Chimera (IMAGE)
Artistic reconstruction of Callichimaera perplexa, the strangest crab that has ever lived.
(Photo : Elissa Martin, Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History)
Diversity of Crab Forms (IMAGE)
The diversity of body forms among crabs, including the enigmatic Callichimaera perplexa (center).
(Photo : Photos, Arthur Anker & Javier Luque; figure, Javier Luque, Yale University)

New Haven, Conn. - The crab family just got a bunch of new cousins -- including a 95-million-year-old chimera species that will force scientists to rethink the definition of a crab.

An international team of researchers led by Yale paleontologist Javier Luque announced the discovery of hundreds of exceptionally well-preserved specimens from Colombia and the United States that date back to the mid-Cretaceous period of 90-95 million years ago. The cache includes hundreds of tiny comma shrimp fossils, several true shrimp, and an entirely new branch of the evolutionary tree for crabs.

The most intriguing discovery, according to the researchers, is Callichimaera perplexa, the earliest example of a swimming arthropod with paddle-like legs since the extinction of sea scorpions more than 250 million years ago. The name derives from a chimera, a mythological creature that has body features from more than one animal. Callichimaera's full name translates into "perplexing beautiful chimera."

Luque noted that Callichimaera's "unusual and cute" appearance, including its small size -- about the size of a quarter -- large compound eyes with no sockets, bent claws, leg-like mouth parts, exposed tail, and long body are features typical of pelagic crab larvae. This suggests that several of the larval traits seen in this "perplexing chimera" might have been retained and amplified in miniaturized adults via changes in the timing and rates of development. This is a process called "heterochrony," which may lead to the evolution of novel body plans.

"Callichimaera perplexa is so unique and strange that it can be considered the platypus of the crab world," said Luque. "It hints at how novel forms evolve and become so disparate through time. Usually we think of crabs as big animals with broad carapaces, strong claws, small eyes in long eyestalks, and a small tail tucked under the body. Well, Callichimaera defies all of these 'crabby' features and forces a re-think of our definition of what makes a crab a crab."

A study about the discovery appears in the April 24 online edition of the journal Science Advances.

"It is very exciting that today we keep finding completely new branches in the tree of life from a distant past, especially from regions like the tropics, which despite being hotspots of diversity today, are places we know the least about in terms of their past diversity," Luque said.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Land in the USDA Conservation Reserve Program (IMAGE)

Honey bee colonies more successful by foraging on non-crop fields
C. elegans Embryos (IMAGE)
New study shows effects on offspring of epigenetic inheritance via sperm
'Sir Freddie,' One of the Original Semen Donors, in 1969 (IMAGE)
Ram sperm frozen for 50 years successfully used to impregnate 34 ewes
Forest (IMAGE)
Largest carbon dioxide sink in renewable forests
Ancient Ocean Site (IMAGE)
Researchers uncover new clues to surviving extinction
Turtles
Tracking turtles with telemetry
Puddle Jumpers (IMAGE)
Rainy Weather on the Greenland Ice -- Triggering Sudden Melting Events
Gregarious Caterpillars (IMAGE)
Fighting leaf and mandible
African Great Apes (IMAGE)
Wild African ape reactions to novel camera traps
space

Explosion on Jupiter-sized star 10 times more powerful than ever seen on our sun

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Singapore Scientists Develop Swallowable Self-inflating Capsule to Help Tackle Obesity

Biomimetics: Artificial Receptor Distinguishes Between Male and Female Hormones

Marine Skin Dives Deeper for Better Monitoring

Researchers Report High Performance Solid-State Sodium-Ion Battery

Artificial Intelligence can Diagnose PTSD by Analyzing Voices
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Lanternflies Grapes (IMAGE)
Animals

Spotted lanternflies found to be flyers, not gliders
Drought and Central Valley Orchard (IMAGE)
Environment

Predicting heat waves? Look half a world away
Tiger (1 of 3) (IMAGE)
Animals

CSI meets conservation
Building a Bee-Friendly Landscape (IMAGE)
Environment

Science-based guidelines for building a bee-friendly landscape

Most Popular

  1. 1 'Beautiful Chimaera' (IMAGE) Scientists Unearth 'Utterly Bizarre' Chimera Crab Fossil
  2. 2 Colon Cancer Cells (IMAGE) Exposing Cancer's Metabolic Addictions
  3. 3 EndoPil (1 of 2) (IMAGE) Singapore Scientists Develop Swallowable Self-inflating Capsule to Help Tackle Obesity
  4. 4 A Swimming Beautiful Chimera (IMAGE) Meet Callichimaera Perplexa, the Platypus of Crabs
  5. 5 Reef Halos (IMAGE) Can We Solve the Riddle of the Coral Reef Halos?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics