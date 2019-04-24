naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Eating Elderberries Can Help Minimize Influenza Symptoms

By Staff Reporter
Apr 24, 2019 08:41 AM EDT
Close
 Sambucus nigra (IMAGE)
Black elderberry
(Photo : Pixabay)

Folk medicines and herbal products have been used for millennia to combat a whole range of ailments, at times to the chagrin of modern scientists who have struggled to explain their medicinal benefits.

However a recent study by researchers at the University of Sydney has determined exactly how a popular ancient remedy, the elderberry fruit, can help the fight against influenza.

Conducted by Professor Fariba Deghani, Dr Golnoosh Torabian and Dr Peter Valtchev as part of the ARC Training Centre for the Australian Food Processing Industry that was established within the university's Faculty of Engineering and IT, the study showed that compounds from elderberries can directly inhibit the virus's entry and replication in human cells, and can help strengthen a person's immune response to the virus.

Although elderberry's flu-fighting properties have long been observed, the group performed a comprehensive examination of the mechanism by which phytochemicals, compounds that positively effect health, from elderberries combat influenza infections.

"What our study has shown is that the common elderberry has a potent direct antiviral effect against the flu virus. It inhibits the early stages of an infection by blocking key viral proteins responsible for both the viral attachment and entry into the host cells," said Dr Golnoosh Torabian.

The researchers used commercially farmed elderberries which were turned into a juice serum and were applied to cells before, during and after they had been infected with the influenza virus.

The phytochemicals from the elderberry juice were shown to be effective at stopping the virus infecting the cells, however to the surprise of the researchers they were even more effective at inhibiting viral propagation at later stages of the influenza cycle when the cells had already been infected with the virus.

"This observation was quite surprising and rather significant because blocking the viral cycle at several stages has a higher chance of inhibiting the viral infection," explained Dr Peter Valtchev.

"In addition to that, we identified that the elderberry solution also stimulated the cells to release certain cytokines, which are chemical messengers that the immune system uses for communication between different cell types to coordinate a more efficient response against the invading pathogen," said Centre Director, Professor Fariba Deghani.

The team also found that the elderberry's antiviral activity can be attributed to its anthocyanidin compounds -- phytonutrients responsible for giving the fruit its vivid purple colouring.

Otherwise known as Sambucus nigra, the elderberry is a small, antioxidant rich fruit common to Europe and North America that is still commonly consumed as a jam or wine.

The influenza virus is one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide, affecting nearly 10 per-cent of the world population and contributing to one million deaths annually.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Land in the USDA Conservation Reserve Program (IMAGE)

Honey bee colonies more successful by foraging on non-crop fields
C. elegans Embryos (IMAGE)
New study shows effects on offspring of epigenetic inheritance via sperm
'Sir Freddie,' One of the Original Semen Donors, in 1969 (IMAGE)
Ram sperm frozen for 50 years successfully used to impregnate 34 ewes
Forest (IMAGE)
Largest carbon dioxide sink in renewable forests
Ancient Ocean Site (IMAGE)
Researchers uncover new clues to surviving extinction
Turtles
Tracking turtles with telemetry
Puddle Jumpers (IMAGE)
Rainy Weather on the Greenland Ice -- Triggering Sudden Melting Events
Gregarious Caterpillars (IMAGE)
Fighting leaf and mandible
African Great Apes (IMAGE)
Wild African ape reactions to novel camera traps
space

Explosion on Jupiter-sized star 10 times more powerful than ever seen on our sun

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Singapore Scientists Develop Swallowable Self-inflating Capsule to Help Tackle Obesity

Biomimetics: Artificial Receptor Distinguishes Between Male and Female Hormones

Marine Skin Dives Deeper for Better Monitoring

Researchers Report High Performance Solid-State Sodium-Ion Battery

Artificial Intelligence can Diagnose PTSD by Analyzing Voices
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Lanternflies Grapes (IMAGE)
Animals

Spotted lanternflies found to be flyers, not gliders
Drought and Central Valley Orchard (IMAGE)
Environment

Predicting heat waves? Look half a world away
Tiger (1 of 3) (IMAGE)
Animals

CSI meets conservation
Building a Bee-Friendly Landscape (IMAGE)
Environment

Science-based guidelines for building a bee-friendly landscape

Most Popular

  1. 1 'Beautiful Chimaera' (IMAGE) Scientists Unearth 'Utterly Bizarre' Chimera Crab Fossil
  2. 2 Colon Cancer Cells (IMAGE) Exposing Cancer's Metabolic Addictions
  3. 3 EndoPil (1 of 2) (IMAGE) Singapore Scientists Develop Swallowable Self-inflating Capsule to Help Tackle Obesity
  4. 4 A Swimming Beautiful Chimera (IMAGE) Meet Callichimaera Perplexa, the Platypus of Crabs
  5. 5 Reef Halos (IMAGE) Can We Solve the Riddle of the Coral Reef Halos?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics