naturewn.com

Trending Topics river storm Weather healthy bones exercise balanced diet

CSI meets conservation

By Staff Reporter
Apr 10, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
Close
 Tiger (1 of 3) (IMAGE)
A wild tiger in India.


(Photo : Prasenjeet Yadav)
Tiger (2 of 3) (IMAGE)
A wild tiger in India.


(Photo : Prasenjeet Yadav)
Tiger (3 of 3) (IMAGE)
A wild tiger in India.


(Photo : Prasenjeet Yadav)

The key to solving a mystery is finding the right clues. Wildlife detectives aiming to protect endangered species have long been hobbled by the near impossibility of collecting DNA samples from rare and elusive animals. Now, researchers at Stanford and the National Centre for Biological Sciences at India's Tata Institute of Fundamental Research have developed a method for extracting genetic clues quickly and cheaply from degraded and left-behind materials, such as feces, skin or saliva, and from food products suspected of containing endangered animals.

Their proof of concept - outlined April 10 in Methods in Ecology and Evolution - could revolutionize conservation approaches and policies worldwide, the researchers said.

"It's CSI meets conservation biology," said co-author Dmitri Petrov, the Michelle and Kevin Douglas Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences.

The specter of extinction hangs over more than a quarter of all animal species, according to the best estimate of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which maintains a list of threatened and extinct species. Conservationists have documented extreme declines in animal populations in every region of Earth.

Clues from DNA

Helping species recover often depends on collecting DNA samples, which can reveal valuable information about details ranging from inbreeding and population history to natural selection and large-scale threats such as habitat destruction and illegal wildlife trade. However, current approaches tend to require relatively large amounts of DNA, or expensive and often inefficient strategies for extracting the material. Getting meaningful information rapidly from lower-concentration, often degraded and contaminated DNA samples requires expensive and specialized equipment.

A solution may lie in an ongoing collaboration between Stanford's Program for Conservation Genomics, including the labs of Petrov and co-authors Elizabeth Hadly and Stephen Palumbi, with India's National Centre for Biological Sciences, including the lab of co-author Uma Ramakrishnan, a molecular ecologist and former Fulbright faculty fellow at Stanford.

"I have been working on tiger conservation genetics for over a decade, but have been frustrated at how slow and unreliable the process of generating genetic data can be," Ramakrishnan said. "Conservation needs answers fast, and our research was not providing them fast enough."

The researchers looked at endangered wild tigers in India and overfished Caribbean queen conchs, examining tiger feces, shed hair and saliva found on killed prey, as well as fried conch fritters purchased in U.S. restaurants. All of the samples were too impure, mixed or degraded for conventional genetic analysis.

"Our goal was to find extremely different species that had strong conservation needs, and show how this approach could be used generally," said Palumbi, the Jane and Marshall Steele Jr. Professor of Marine Biology. "The King of the Forest - tigers - and Queen of the Caribbean - conch - were ideal targets."

Inexpensive and effective

Together, the team improvised a new approach, using a sequencing method that amplifies and reads small bits of DNA with unique differences in each sample. By doing this simultaneously across many stretches of DNA in the same test tubes, the researchers kept the total amount of DNA needed to a minimum. Making the procedure specific to tiger and conch DNA allowed for the use of samples contaminated with bacteria or DNA from other species.

The technology proved highly effective at identifying and comparing genetic characteristics. For example, the method worked with an amount of tiger DNA equivalent to about one-one-hundred-thousandth the amount of DNA in a typical blood sample. The method had a higher failure rate in conchs because the researchers did not have whole genomes at their disposal.

The approach's effectiveness, speed and affordability - implementation costs could be as low as $5 per sample, according to the researchers - represents a critical advance for wildlife monitoring and forensics, field-ready testing, and the use of science in policy decisions and wildlife trade.

"It is easy to implement and so can be done in labs with access to more or less basic equipment," said co-author Meghana Natesh of the National Centre for Biological Sciences and Sastra University in India. "If a standard procedure is followed, the data generated should be easy to share and compare across labs. So monitoring populations across states or even countries should be easier."

The scientists have made their methods freely available.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Collared Moose (IMAGE)

Hungry moose more tolerant of wolves' presence
Wolf in Cooperation Experiment (IMAGE)
Wolves lead, dogs follow -- And both cooperate with humans
Mozuku, a Rich Source of Fucoidan (IMAGE)
Scientists crack genome of superfood seaweed, ito-mozuku
Painted Turtle (IMAGE)
Climate change could devastate painted turtles
Idaho Complex Fire Aftermath (IMAGE)
UM study suggests climate change limits forest recovery after wildfires
Cactus Wren (IMAGE)
Desert plants provided by homeowners offer habitat for desert bird species
Study reviews the potential impacts of future heat waves on humans and wildlife (Image)
Study reviews the potential impacts of future heat waves on humans and wildlife
Bee with flower
Could internet activity provide accurate in plant and animal conservation?
Group Effort (IMAGE)
What do gardens bring to urban ecosystems?
space

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Smartphone test spots poisoned water risk to millions of lives

The smallest skeletons in the marine world observed in 3D by synchrotron techniques

Toward automated animal identification in wildlife research

MERMAIDs reveal secrets from below the ocean floor

'Eavesdropping' technology used to protect one of New Zealand's rarest birds
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

The Italian Crested Newt (IMAGE)
Biology

Salamanders chew with their palate
Mature Female Sun Bear in Malaysia (IMAGE)
Animals

World's smallest bears' facial expressions throw doubt on human superiority
Mossy Red-eyed Frog (IMAGE)
Animals

Fungal disease threatens hundreds of amphibian species worldwide
Feathers from Hatchling (IMAGE)
Animals

Ancient birds out of the egg running

Most Popular

  1. 1 Lanternflies Grapes (IMAGE) Spotted lanternflies found to be flyers, not gliders
  2. 2 Tiger (1 of 3) (IMAGE) CSI meets conservation
  3. 3 Building a Bee-Friendly Landscape (IMAGE) Science-based guidelines for building a bee-friendly landscape
  4. 4 Weakly Electric Elephantnose Fish (IMAGE) Bionics: Electric view in murky waters
  5. 5 Gorner Glacier (IMAGE) More than 90% of glacier volume in the Alps could be lost by 2100
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics