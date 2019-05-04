naturewn.com

Why Daily Aspirin Dosages Could Be Harmful

By Staff Reporter
May 04, 2019 03:47 PM EDT
(Photo : rawpixel)

For countless years, millions of people around the world have been hearing rumors surrounding daily aspirin dosages and how positive they can be for your overall health. Older men in particular are frequently told that a daily aspirin dosage could be the difference between reaching old age or dying young, especially as it purportedly helped prevent cardiovascular disease, one of the leading causes of death.

New evidence that's recently been brought to light is giving pause to those claiming that daily aspirin dosages are helpful, however. Here's why we have reason to believe that daily aspirin dosages could be harmful, and what the latest research has to say on the matter.

The risk of heart disease is scaring people

Why are so many people around the world willing to pay for daily aspirin dosages? Most people who have been popping an aspirin on a daily basis argue that it's good for your heart, and older men in particular have been told that aspirin is a vital part of preventing cardiovascular disease, which remains a leading cause of death for that demographic. As a matter of fact, the CDC estimates that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, giving plenty of reason for everyday people to be scared about the wellbeing of their heart.

Whether taking an aspirin every day is actually good for your heart and capable of preventing cardiovascular disease remains to be seen, however. Very little evidence supports the notion that every individual can benefit from a daily aspirin dosage, and recent research has even indicated that older men should only on daily aspirin dosages if it's been specifically recommended by a medical expert. Those who are self-diagnosing and self-prescribing such regimens to themselves could be doing more harm than good, especially since recent research indicates that too much aspirin on a daily basis can cause long-term health defects.

New guidelines warn us to wait for a doctor's opinion

Rather than taking a daily aspirin in order to reduce your risk of heart disease, you should rely on authoritative opinions from certified medical professionals. The American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology have recently taken steps to issue new guidelines warning everyday people to avoid daily aspirin regimens unless they're specifically prescribed to you by a doctor you trust. Otherwise, they warn, you could be causing more harm than good by imbibing a drug that your system simply doesn't need right now. Doctors who have failed their patients in this way already have the prospect of health insurance disputes to deal with.

There are some benefits to taking an aspirin every day, yet medical research indicates that these benefits are simply outweighed by the risk and side effects incurred by such daily consumption. Taking an aspirin pill every day, for instance, has a tendency to cause internal bleeding in some subjects, which can totally mitigate any positive benefits derived from its consumption. The fact that we're finally re-thinking low dose aspirin all of these years should serve as a positive reminder than the medical community is getter more and more efficient at identifying and dispelling harmful hoaxes that can worsen public health.

While taking aspirin may lower your risk of a negative cardiovascular event like a heart attack, the internal bleeding that you can suffer from simply makes it unworthy for most people to pursue unless a doctor recommends it for your special circumstances. For older adults whose risk of developing cardiovascular disease is particularly heightened, daily aspirin regimens can still be useful, yet medical consultations should always be relied upon before you change your daily schedule.

Learn more about cardiovascular health

Those who are worried that they'll endanger themselves by halting their daily aspirin regimens should take some additional steps to learn more about cardiovascular health to calm their nerves. The CDC has helpfully provided the public with 6 strategies that can be utilized to live a heart-healthy lifestyle, so consider making some changes to your diet and exercise schedule before you start taking an aspirin every day. Otherwise, you may be unknowingly damaging your body while pursuing better health all the while.

Medical hoaxes like taking a daily aspirin are widespread and harmful, but that doesn't mean they can't be dispelled. Now that you know the reasons why taking an aspirin every day can be dangerous, you're more likely to enjoy a healthy cardiovascular lifestyle.

