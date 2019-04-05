naturewn.com

Trending Topics river storm Weather healthy bones exercise balanced diet

Post-wildfire step-pool streams

By Staff Reporter
Apr 05, 2019 08:23 AM EDT
Close
 Step-Pool Stream (IMAGE)
Step-pool sequences in Pike National Forest, Colorado, USA. (Academy study reach; photo taken on Dec. 12, 2014.)


(Photo : Anne Chin and colleagues, Geological Society of America Bulletin.)

Boulder, Colo., USA: Steps and pools are among the most stable and functionally important features in the mountain river landscape. Their stability is important for dissipating stream energy, withstanding ordinary floods and resisting erosion, and regulating the flow and sediment dynamics feeding into lowland areas. Clasts comprising steps also offer habitats for sensitive and specialized organisms. The integrity of step-pool systems is therefore important in maintaining healthy ecosystems, as well as in keeping water and sediment hazards in check for human communities downstream.

Yet, step-pool systems are increasingly vulnerable to a range of disturbances, whose impacts are not well understood. Besides direct encroachment in response to population pressures, step-pool streams are increasingly subjected to larger and more frequent climatic events, such as big floods, drought, and wildfire. The impacts of these extreme events are difficult to observe, raising questions like: How do they affect the integrity and health of step-pool systems? How resilient are step-pool streams to changing environments? How well do they recover once disturbed? Answers to these questions are critical for anticipating future landscape change, mitigating potential hazards for nearby residents, and promoting sustainable river ecosystems for future generations.

In June 2012, the Waldo Canyon Fire that burned a portion of Pike National Forest in Colorado gave a research team opportunity to investigate these questions in a comprehensive study.

Comprising geomorphologists, aquatic ecologists, environmental scientists, and civil engineers, this interdisciplinary team collected field data over three years after the fire in seven step-pool channels burned by a range of severity. They documented topographic changes with ground surveys, quantified erosion and deposition with light detection and ranging (LiDAR) terrestrial laser scanning, and assessed ecological conditions by sampling benthic organisms. They compared how these burned step-pool streams changed following post-fire storms with three reference channels outside the burn area.

The researchers found that the severity of burn, together with the intensity of rainfall, dictated the interacting geomorphic and ecological impacts after fire. Whereas step-pools remained stable in unburned and low-severity burned channels even through the largest storms--with recurrence intervals up to 1000 years--the smallest rainfall of the garden variety destabilized step-pool sequences in a severely burned channel. The stability and destruction of step-pool units, in turn, affected the habitats present and the types of benthic organisms able to colonize after fire.

These findings suggest a multitude of possible responses for the post-fire management of step-pool mountain streams -- from "leave alone" where burned with low severity to a possible focus on warning systems downstream of severely burned areas, to active channel management in moderately burned areas, where improvement in the integrity of step-pool systems could make a difference. Because wildfires are growing in frequency and magnitude under warming climates, these lessons and guidance for management become increasingly important.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Collared Moose (IMAGE)

Hungry moose more tolerant of wolves' presence
Wolf in Cooperation Experiment (IMAGE)
Wolves lead, dogs follow -- And both cooperate with humans
Mozuku, a Rich Source of Fucoidan (IMAGE)
Scientists crack genome of superfood seaweed, ito-mozuku
Painted Turtle (IMAGE)
Climate change could devastate painted turtles
Idaho Complex Fire Aftermath (IMAGE)
UM study suggests climate change limits forest recovery after wildfires
Cactus Wren (IMAGE)
Desert plants provided by homeowners offer habitat for desert bird species
Study reviews the potential impacts of future heat waves on humans and wildlife (Image)
Study reviews the potential impacts of future heat waves on humans and wildlife
Bee with flower
Could internet activity provide accurate in plant and animal conservation?
Group Effort (IMAGE)
What do gardens bring to urban ecosystems?
space

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Smartphone test spots poisoned water risk to millions of lives

The smallest skeletons in the marine world observed in 3D by synchrotron techniques

Toward automated animal identification in wildlife research

MERMAIDs reveal secrets from below the ocean floor

'Eavesdropping' technology used to protect one of New Zealand's rarest birds
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

The Italian Crested Newt (IMAGE)
Biology

Salamanders chew with their palate
Mature Female Sun Bear in Malaysia (IMAGE)
Animals

World's smallest bears' facial expressions throw doubt on human superiority
Mossy Red-eyed Frog (IMAGE)
Animals

Fungal disease threatens hundreds of amphibian species worldwide
Feathers from Hatchling (IMAGE)
Animals

Ancient birds out of the egg running

Most Popular

  1. 1 Male Chimpanzee (IMAGE) Social insecurity also stresses chimpanzees
  2. 2 Soprano Pipistrelle Bat (Pipistrellus pygmaeus) (IMAGE) Compass orientation of a migratory bat species depends on sunset direction
  3. 3 Step-Pool Stream (IMAGE) Post-wildfire step-pool streams
  4. 4 Ant Microbiota (IMAGE) Compound that kills drug-resistant fungi is isolated from ant microbiota
  5. 5 Bacterial Nanowires (IMAGE) Bacterial nanowire mystery solved
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics