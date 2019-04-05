naturewn.com

Trending Topics river storm Weather healthy bones exercise balanced diet

Bacterial nanowire mystery solved

By Staff Reporter
Apr 05, 2019 08:19 AM EDT
Close
 Bacterial Nanowires (IMAGE)
Nanowires project from bacteria to facilitate transfer of electrons


(Photo : Yale University)

Deep in the ocean or underground, where there is no oxygen, Geobacter bacteria "breathe" by projecting tiny protein filaments called "nanowires" into the soil, to dispose of excess electrons resulting from the conversion of nutrients to energy.

These nanowires enable the bacteria to perform environmentally important functions such as cleaning up radioactive sites and generating electricity. Scientists have long known that Geobacter make conductive nanowires - 1/100,000 the width of a human hair - but to date, no one had discovered what they are made of and why they are conductive.

A new study by researchers at Yale, University of Virginia and the University of California at Irvine published April 4 in the journal Cell reveals a surprise: the protein nanowires have a core of metal-containing molecules called hemes.

Previously nobody suspected such a structure. Using high-resolution cryo-electron microscopy, the researchers were able to see the nanowire's atomic structure and discover that hemes line up to create a continuous path along which electrons travel.

"This study solves a longstanding mystery of how nanowires move electrons to minerals in the soil," said lead author Nikhil Malvankar, assistant professor of molecular biophysics and biochemistry at Yale and a faculty member at the Microbial Sciences Institute.

"It is possible we could use these wires to connect cells to electronics to build new types of materials and sensors."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Collared Moose (IMAGE)

Hungry moose more tolerant of wolves' presence
Wolf in Cooperation Experiment (IMAGE)
Wolves lead, dogs follow -- And both cooperate with humans
Mozuku, a Rich Source of Fucoidan (IMAGE)
Scientists crack genome of superfood seaweed, ito-mozuku
Painted Turtle (IMAGE)
Climate change could devastate painted turtles
Idaho Complex Fire Aftermath (IMAGE)
UM study suggests climate change limits forest recovery after wildfires
Cactus Wren (IMAGE)
Desert plants provided by homeowners offer habitat for desert bird species
Study reviews the potential impacts of future heat waves on humans and wildlife (Image)
Study reviews the potential impacts of future heat waves on humans and wildlife
Bee with flower
Could internet activity provide accurate in plant and animal conservation?
Group Effort (IMAGE)
What do gardens bring to urban ecosystems?
space

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Smartphone test spots poisoned water risk to millions of lives

The smallest skeletons in the marine world observed in 3D by synchrotron techniques

Toward automated animal identification in wildlife research

MERMAIDs reveal secrets from below the ocean floor

'Eavesdropping' technology used to protect one of New Zealand's rarest birds
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

The Italian Crested Newt (IMAGE)
Biology

Salamanders chew with their palate
Mature Female Sun Bear in Malaysia (IMAGE)
Animals

World's smallest bears' facial expressions throw doubt on human superiority
Mossy Red-eyed Frog (IMAGE)
Animals

Fungal disease threatens hundreds of amphibian species worldwide
Feathers from Hatchling (IMAGE)
Animals

Ancient birds out of the egg running

Most Popular

  1. 1 Male Chimpanzee (IMAGE) Social insecurity also stresses chimpanzees
  2. 2 Soprano Pipistrelle Bat (Pipistrellus pygmaeus) (IMAGE) Compass orientation of a migratory bat species depends on sunset direction
  3. 3 Step-Pool Stream (IMAGE) Post-wildfire step-pool streams
  4. 4 Ant Microbiota (IMAGE) Compound that kills drug-resistant fungi is isolated from ant microbiota
  5. 5 Bacterial Nanowires (IMAGE) Bacterial nanowire mystery solved
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics