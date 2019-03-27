naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Are no-fun fungi keeping fertilizer from plants?

By Staff Reporter
Mar 27, 2019 08:45 AM EDT
Close
 Fungal Growth In Petri Dishes (IMAGE)
Different fungal species isolated from native and disturbed soils within Florida International University's Miami campus and Everglades National Park.


(Photo : Photo credit Mary Tiedeman.)

Crops just can't do without phosphorus. Globally, more than 45 million tons of phosphorus fertilizer are expected to be used in 2019. But only a fraction of the added phosphorus will end up being available to crops.

In south Florida, for example, "it is thought that less than twenty percent of phosphorus applied as fertilizer is taken up by plants before it becomes unavailable," says Mary Tiedeman, a researcher at Florida International University.

The impact is two-fold: financial and environmental. "Fertilizer costs are significant for farmers in south Florida," says Tiedeman. "And phosphorus rock, the most widely used source of phosphorus fertilizer, is in low supply across the globe. It is thought that phosphorus rock resources will only be available for the next 50 to 200 years."

Tiedeman is exploring whether a rarely-studied process involving soil fungi could contribute to low phosphorus availability to plants in south Florida. This research could also help unravel how land use influences fungal communities in soil. It may also help us better understand vital soil-phosphorus dynamics.

"In general, fungi play a tremendous role in cycling phosphorus within soils," Tiedeman says. "They can release phosphorus from mineral (rock) and organic (decaying matter) sources. From there, plants take up the released phosphorus."

But under specific environmental conditions, like those found in south Florida soils, fungi may be contributing to the problem of phosphorus unavailability. Some fungi are capable of making minerals out of elements dissolved in soil water. This process is called "bioprecipitation". Tiedeman wonders if fungi can take dissolved (plant-available) phosphorus and convert it to less available mineral forms.

The soils of south Florida add another layer to the puzzle. "Agricultural soils in south Florida are quite unique," says Tiedeman. "They were created by pulverizing limestone bedrock to create rocky calcareous soil."

Limestone is made of calcium carbonate. When phosphorus is in the presence of carbonates in solution, it forms a microscopic layer on the surface of the limestone. Even without fungi, phosphorus availability is quickly suppressed in south Florida's soils.

"Over time, this coating can become a 'seed' for more stable, less available forms of phosphorus." says Tiedeman.

Without freed-up phosphorus, crops can't grow successfully. So many farmers in south Florida have kept adding phosphorus to soils. In a continuing cycle, most of this phosphorus becomes unavailable to plants. Over time, large amounts of unavailable phosphorus have collected in these soils. "Some agricultural soils in the area have 100-200 times more phosphorus than what was naturally present. Along with high concentrations of P, the types of P compounds present in these soils are perplexing. Recent studies have documented the presence of apatite - a phosphorus crystal that generally requires intense heat and pressure in order to form. One hypothesis, which is driving Tiedeman's research, is that microorganisms in the soil are creating stable phosphorus minerals.

To investigate whether fungi are able to create phosphorus minerals, Tiedeman is bringing the fungi into the lab. This allows her to explore several questions: How do local soil fungi respond to doses of available phosphorus while living in limestone soils? Do fungi contribute to the crystallization of phosphorus?

"We plan to analyze fungal samples and any biproducts of their growth using a scanning electron microscope," says Tiedeman. "That would allow us to actually look for crystal forms of phosphorus. It may also help us better understand how fungi get crystals to form." The study's findings aren't limited to south Florida, though. An estimated 10 percent of all arable soils are high in carbonates that behave like limestone's calcium carbonate. "Investigating south Florida's limestone soils may have implications beyond a regional scale," says Tiedeman.

"Identifying all processes involved in phosphorus unavailability in calcareous soils will be useful in developing strategies to improve fertilizer use efficiency. This could be of great benefit to producers and the environment."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Collared Moose (IMAGE)

Hungry moose more tolerant of wolves' presence
Wolf in Cooperation Experiment (IMAGE)
Wolves lead, dogs follow -- And both cooperate with humans
Mozuku, a Rich Source of Fucoidan (IMAGE)
Scientists crack genome of superfood seaweed, ito-mozuku
Painted Turtle (IMAGE)
Climate change could devastate painted turtles
Idaho Complex Fire Aftermath (IMAGE)
UM study suggests climate change limits forest recovery after wildfires
Cactus Wren (IMAGE)
Desert plants provided by homeowners offer habitat for desert bird species
Study reviews the potential impacts of future heat waves on humans and wildlife (Image)
Study reviews the potential impacts of future heat waves on humans and wildlife
Bee with flower
Could internet activity provide accurate in plant and animal conservation?
Group Effort (IMAGE)
What do gardens bring to urban ecosystems?
space

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

The smallest skeletons in the marine world observed in 3D by synchrotron techniques

Toward automated animal identification in wildlife research

MERMAIDs reveal secrets from below the ocean floor

'Eavesdropping' technology used to protect one of New Zealand's rarest birds

A sustainable and recyclable thermoelectric paper
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

The Italian Crested Newt (IMAGE)
Biology

Salamanders chew with their palate
Mature Female Sun Bear in Malaysia (IMAGE)
Animals

World's smallest bears' facial expressions throw doubt on human superiority
Fossilized Whale Barnacle (IMAGE)
Biology

Fossil barnacles, the original GPS, help track ancient whale migrations
Feathers from Hatchling (IMAGE)
Animals

Ancient birds out of the egg running

Most Popular

  1. 1 What's Causing California's Wet Winter?
  2. 2 Mossy Red-eyed Frog (IMAGE) Fungal disease threatens hundreds of amphibian species worldwide
  3. 3 Pumpkin Toadlet (Brachycephalus ephippium) (IMAGE) Fluorescence discovered in tiny Brazilian frogs
  4. 4 In Vitro/in Silico Evaluations Of Binding Affinities Of Perfluoroalkyl Substances To Baikal Seal PPA (IMAGE) Binding affinities of perfluoroalkyl substances to Baikal seal PPARα
  5. 5 The Importance of Getting Tested
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics