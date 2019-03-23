naturewn.com

Trending Topics

4 Benefits of Becoming A Travel Nurse

By Staff Reporter
Mar 23, 2019 05:33 PM EDT
Close

With the burgeoning healthcare industry in desperate need of additional doctors and nurses, many aspiring students are considering becoming a travel nurse. Similarly, established nurses who have been working for years have often thought about getting out of the hospital or the home where they've been trapped in order to see other institutions and help patients as a travel nurse. The immense challenges of being a travel nurse often deter some people from trying to become one, however, making it worthwhile to review the many positive benefits of the job.

Here are 4 benefits of becoming a travel nurse, and where you should start if you're interested in reshaping your career.

1. Explore new frontiers in nursing

Perhaps the greatest benefit of becoming a travel nurse is that it allows you to explore new frontiers while remaining a crucially-important healthcare professional who delivers care to patients. Many nurses simply can't stand working in a hospital or being stuck in a home for long periods at a time, which is perfectly understandable. The high-stress nature of an emergency room or the privacy of a family's living room don't always lend themselves to professional success. Furthermore, moving around allows you to accrue professional experience alongside a wider range of professionals than if you'd been stuck in the same place for years and years on end.

Nonetheless, there are certain pitfalls to traveling around you should be aware of. Some myths continue to assert that travel nurses can enjoy tax free travel stipends, for instance, when in reality that's nothing more than a recruitment tactic. It's worthwhile to review the hoaxes that could fool you and cost you in the long-run if you're unaware of them.

2. You'll enjoy unparalleled networking opportunities

Another one of the benefits of becoming a travel nurse is that you'll enjoy unparalleled networking opportunities, especially since you'll meet substantially more industry-related professionals than you otherwise would have. Venturing to the far corners of the map has its perks - talented doctors and nurses are spread across the country, and only a seasoned travel nurse gets the opportunity to work alongside such a wide coterie of hardworking and thoroughly educated professionals.

You need to surround yourself with overachievers and brilliant professionals if you want to enjoy success yourself, so don't make the mistake of thinking that travel nurses don't have the time or energy to meet new people and forge meaningful relationships.

Still, some nurses are uncomfortable with the socializing required for networking, especially when it comes to introducing yourself to new people over and over again as many travel nurses must. Those who are considering foraying into the world of travel nursing should closely study some networking tips that will help you establish connections that could bolster your career or change your personal life.

3. Travel nurses are seriously flexible

Many travel nurses love their job precisely because it offers them a fantastic degree of flexibility. Many hospitals, too, try to scoop up travel nurses when they can because they understand that such professionals help cut down on the overall costs of healthcare, which can be vital towards saving more lives in the long-run. While some doubt the ability of travel nurses to enjoy freedom in their scheduling, and others assert that hospitals suffer because of travel nurses, research has demonstrated that both parties benefit from the flexibility of the arrangement.

If you're sick and tired of working with the same schedule, day in and day out, it may be time to consider becoming a travel nurse. While you can't always plan things out too far ahead when you're constantly travelling, you'll soon enjoy the newfound autonomy you've been given over your career.

4. You don't have to worry about hospital politics

Finally, one of the reasons that so many travel nurses enjoy their work is because it enables them to get by without having to worry about hospital politics. Anybody in the healthcare industry with even a modicum of experience understands how frustrating internal disputes and politics can be; oftentimes, schedules are changed on the basis of personal agendas, and patient care can even suffer in certain circumstances thanks to feuding professionals.

As a travel nurse with your brand new scrubs, however, you won't be a serious threat to the longevity of any hospital veteran's career, which means they're less likely to deliberately disadvantage you in the pursuit of their own personal gain. While it's awful that medical professionals have to deal with such nonsense, it's a simple matter of fact that hospital hierarchies can be cutthroat environments where those who rise to the top often do so at the expense of those at the bottom.

If you're having a tough time figuring out whether becoming a travel nurse is the right path for you, consider the immense relief you'll enjoy when you don't have to fret about internal politics.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Want to save the planet? Stop trying to be its friend (IMAGE)

Want to save the planet? Stop trying to be its friend
Bluetongue infected in mainly sheeps
UK must stay vigilant for bluetongue after 2007 'lucky escape'
Artist's Impression of the Gaia Satellite
New technique more precisely determines the ages of stars, Embry-Riddle researchers report
Hagfish Fossil (IMAGE)
Fossilized slime of 100-million-year-old hagfish shakes up vertebrate family tree
POLAR
The orderly chaos of black holes
RAS 1
WSU smart home tests first elder care robot
Antarctic
A study shows an increase of permafrost temperature at a global scale
Emperor Penguin Chick
Emperor penguins' first journey to sea
USU Entomologist Joan Meiners in Pinnacles National Park
Bee surveys in newest US national park could aid pollinator studies elsewhere
space

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

The smallest skeletons in the marine world observed in 3D by synchrotron techniques

Toward automated animal identification in wildlife research

MERMAIDs reveal secrets from below the ocean floor

'Eavesdropping' technology used to protect one of New Zealand's rarest birds

A sustainable and recyclable thermoelectric paper
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Great Crested Newt (IMAGE)
Biology

UK wild newt species free from flesh-eating fungus for now...
Saffron Crocus (IMAGE)
Biology

Mystery solved -- biologists in Dresden explain the genetic origins of the saffron crocus
Simon Robson, University of Sydney (IMAGE)
Animals

World's biggest bee found
White-faced Capuchin (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

New model IDs primate species with potential to spread Zika in the Americas

Most Popular

  1. 1 4 Benefits of Becoming A Travel Nurse
  2. 2 Will AMD beat NVIDIA with its upcoming NAVI architecture?
  3. 3 The Italian Crested Newt (IMAGE) Salamanders chew with their palate
  4. 4 Male Guppy Fish Display Bright Colors Owing to Gene Behavior (IMAGE) Colorful male fish have genes to thank for their enduring looks
  5. 5 Social Bacteria (IMAGE) A social bacterium with versatile habits
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics