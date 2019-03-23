Will AMD beat NVIDIA with its upcoming NAVI architecture?

If you have the slightest idea of hardware and GPUs then you might have come across one mainstream question: AMD or NVIDIA?. Now the answer to that might not be as simple as a yes or a no because ofcourse the performance and compatibility of both of them varies based on the technical outputs that they are able to produce. With the recent launch of NVIDIA's RTX 20 series and previously unveiled GTX 10 series, they believed it to be the final nail in the coffin for AMD, for the time being, as far as graphical output was concerned because the precision and output was highly curated by NVIDIA to ensure that they give out nothing but the best to their consumers, which they accomplished.

It encompasses the support for the newest GDDR6 memory along with the Turing architecture which is the most powerful and structured microarchitecture in the market. This was named after the prominent computer scientist, Alan Turing and he also had massive contributions in the realm of Artificial Intelligence so the Turing architecture based NVIDIA GPUs are also remarkably sound when it comes to the compatibility and consistency with AI processing.

The RTX 2080 Ti is one of the beefiest GPUs you can get today but AMD isn't done yet, they are planning to unveil their long hidden secret weapon which has been laying low under the shadows that is the first GPU to feature a 7nm microarchitecture termed as "Navi". Now this features in contrast to the 16nm Pascal architecture of the NVIDIA GPUs that are circulating in the market right now, this would incredibly change the stats of graphical processing as there would be an enormous performance boost along with maximized power efficiency which would be better than ever before. It is highly predicted that the Navi design would contain a multi-chip module which means that multiple GPUs strung together instead of just one would be working to ensure optimum output.

This would clearly overtake NVIDIA and its attempts to remain the uncrowned king of the GPU market. Now in order to orchestrate this seamless performance, it is also rumored to be compatible with both the latest GDDR6 and HBM2 memory. The expected release date is set to be July 7th and another interesting news would be that AMD is also working on a new line of processors that is the Ryzen 3000 series which also facilitates that 7nm microarchitecture. The goal here is to revolutionize the GPU industry and introduce a product that stands out on its own. AMD would be exploiting its own records by venturing on this road that is there would be a performance boost of up to 40% with the 7nm architecture as compared to the previous 14nm one.

It is anticipated that the 7nm GPU and 7nm CPU would both be launched simultaneously in July or August of this year which establishes the fact that quite a lot is in-stored for us in 2019 by AMD.

This subtle anticipation of the NAVI microarchitecture from AMD has also sparked a massive interest of the consumers towards the ideal motherboard that would be compatible with the lot i.e the Ryzen 3000 series of processors to be launched soon. Since this is still a mystery that would not be unraveled, every information we've provided shall be taken as grain of salt, It is only a matter of time until the release of the aforementioned goodies, we'll get to see the actual NAVI based GPUs in future.