naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Pathogenic, drug-resistant bacteria found in wastewater treatment plants

By Staff Reporter
Mar 22, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
Close
 Wastewater Settlement Tank (IMAGE)
This is a wastewater settlement tank.


(Photo : Theo Gouliouris)

Infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria are a global public health threat causing serious illness and even death. Strains of the bacterium Enterococcus faecium (E. faecium) are generally harmless in healthy people, but can be pathogenic in immunocompromised or severely ill patients. E. faecium strains from hospital environments have acquired resistance to commonly used antibiotics, including those used to treat serious infections, making these infections especially challenging to treat.

In a study published today in Genome Research, researchers conducted a survey of 20 municipal wastewater plants in England, and isolated drug-resistant E. faecium from all sites in both untreated and treated wastewater plants except three, which use ultraviolet light disinfection. Importantly, drug-resistant E. faecium counts were significantly higher in untreated wastewater from plants that were direct recipients of hospital sewage. A genomic comparison of E. faecium isolates from wastewater and bloodstream isolates of infected patients revealed two major lineages, with ampicillin-resistant bacteria in clade A1 and A2 and vancomycin-resistant bacteria exclusive to clade A1. Further genetic analysis revealed the presence of shared antibiotic, metal, and biocide resistance genes in clade A1 isolates from bloodstream, hospital sewage, and municipal wastewater.

This study demonstrates close genetic relatedness of drug-resistant E. faecium isolates released into the environment with those that cause serious human disease. Further research is needed to determine the public health implications of exposure to healthcare- and waste-associated pathogens. Terminal ultraviolet light disinfection of wastewater is one solution that would reduce environmental contamination with drug-resistant bacteria.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Want to save the planet? Stop trying to be its friend (IMAGE)

Want to save the planet? Stop trying to be its friend
Bluetongue infected in mainly sheeps
UK must stay vigilant for bluetongue after 2007 'lucky escape'
Artist's Impression of the Gaia Satellite
New technique more precisely determines the ages of stars, Embry-Riddle researchers report
Hagfish Fossil (IMAGE)
Fossilized slime of 100-million-year-old hagfish shakes up vertebrate family tree
POLAR
The orderly chaos of black holes
RAS 1
WSU smart home tests first elder care robot
Antarctic
A study shows an increase of permafrost temperature at a global scale
Emperor Penguin Chick
Emperor penguins' first journey to sea
USU Entomologist Joan Meiners in Pinnacles National Park
Bee surveys in newest US national park could aid pollinator studies elsewhere
space

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

The smallest skeletons in the marine world observed in 3D by synchrotron techniques

Toward automated animal identification in wildlife research

MERMAIDs reveal secrets from below the ocean floor

'Eavesdropping' technology used to protect one of New Zealand's rarest birds

A sustainable and recyclable thermoelectric paper
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Great Crested Newt (IMAGE)
Biology

UK wild newt species free from flesh-eating fungus for now...
Saffron Crocus (IMAGE)
Biology

Mystery solved -- biologists in Dresden explain the genetic origins of the saffron crocus
Simon Robson, University of Sydney (IMAGE)
Animals

World's biggest bee found
White-faced Capuchin (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

New model IDs primate species with potential to spread Zika in the Americas

Most Popular

  1. 1 4 Benefits of Becoming A Travel Nurse
  2. 2 Will AMD beat NVIDIA with its upcoming NAVI architecture?
  3. 3 The Italian Crested Newt (IMAGE) Salamanders chew with their palate
  4. 4 Male Guppy Fish Display Bright Colors Owing to Gene Behavior (IMAGE) Colorful male fish have genes to thank for their enduring looks
  5. 5 Social Bacteria (IMAGE) A social bacterium with versatile habits
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics