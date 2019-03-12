naturewn.com

Trending Topics

New species of frog sheds light on major biodiversity hotspot in southern India

By Staff Reporter
Mar 12, 2019 09:55 AM EDT
Close
 Orange Belly of Astrobatrachus kurichiyana (IMAGE)
This is deep orange coloration on the belly of Astrobatrachus kurichiyana.
(Photo : S.P.Vijayakumar)
Astrobatrachus kurichiyana (IMAGE)
This is Astrobatrachus kurichiyana, also known as the Starry Dwarf Frog.
(Photo : S.P.Vijayakumar)
Western Ghats (IMAGE)
This is the habitat along Western Ghats where the researchers discovered the Starry Dwarf Frog.
(Photo : S.P.Vijayakumar)

An expedition to an isolated hill range located in Southern India along one of the top biodiversity hotspots in the world led to the discovery of a new, ancient lineage of frog endemic to the area, according to a study published today in the journal PeerJ.

The Western Ghats is a mountain range on the western coast of peninsular India. It is known for being one of the top biodiversity hotspots in the world, with a significant level of plant and animal diversity found nowhere else in the world, including several hundred tree species and a wide variety of amphibians, reptiles, and fishes. Despite this, parts of the mountain range remained relatively unexplored until recently.

A team of researchers, led by S.P. Vijayakumar, currently a postdoctoral scientist in biology at the George Washington University, and Kartik Shanker, an associate professor at the Indian Institute of Science, set out on expeditions to remote mountains across the Western Ghats to conduct a large-scale survey of amphibians and reptiles. During several nocturnal searches, they came across a type of frog on the forest floor and a single individual in the grasslands so small that it could perch on their thumbs. The unknown frog had bluish-white spots scattered more prominently along the lateral sides of the jaw and eyelids, deep orange coloration on the belly and brown dorsal coloration that helped camouflage the frog on the rainforest floor. The researchers collected samples of the unknown frog and used DNA sequencing technology to place the new species on the amphibian tree of life.

"The Western Ghats is a critical region that houses many ancient lineages and spectacular radiations. This new frog is a window into the deep history of the landscape. Persistence of such evolutionarily old frogs in the southern parts of this mountain range is a potential signature of a historical climatic refugium in this Gondwanan fragment," Dr. Vijayakumar said.

The researchers determined that the unknown frog shared common ancestry with two existing subfamilies of frogs endemic to the region, Nyctibatrachinae, and Lankanectinae. However, certain aspects of the unknown frog were highly divergent, both morphologically and genetically. This led the researchers to assign the unknown frog to a new subfamily, Astrobatrachinae, thus creating a new species, Astrobatrachus kurichiyana or more commonly, the Starry Dwarf Frog.

"We used molecular sequence data to estimate the historical relationships of this ancient lineage, along with 3-dimensional micro-CT scans of the skeleton," R. Alexander Pyron, the Robert F. Griggs Associate Professor of Biology at GW, said. "This gives us crucial information about the historical evolutionary relationships of not only Western Ghats frogs, but also of the deeper structure of the Amphibian Tree of Life."

The team, which also included researchers at the University of Florida and Zoological Survey of India, note that while they are not aware of imminent threats to the Starry Dwarf Frog, additional surveys will need to be done to determine if conservation measures are required. Additional surveys will also help the researchers better understand the Western Ghats, a region of the world known for its evolutionary significance, and one that is under great pressure from climate change and deforestation.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Want to save the planet? Stop trying to be its friend (IMAGE)

Want to save the planet? Stop trying to be its friend
Bluetongue infected in mainly sheeps
UK must stay vigilant for bluetongue after 2007 'lucky escape'
Artist's Impression of the Gaia Satellite
New technique more precisely determines the ages of stars, Embry-Riddle researchers report
Hagfish Fossil (IMAGE)
Fossilized slime of 100-million-year-old hagfish shakes up vertebrate family tree
POLAR
The orderly chaos of black holes
RAS 1
WSU smart home tests first elder care robot
Antarctic
A study shows an increase of permafrost temperature at a global scale
Emperor Penguin Chick
Emperor penguins' first journey to sea
USU Entomologist Joan Meiners in Pinnacles National Park
Bee surveys in newest US national park could aid pollinator studies elsewhere
space

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

The smallest skeletons in the marine world observed in 3D by synchrotron techniques

Toward automated animal identification in wildlife research

MERMAIDs reveal secrets from below the ocean floor

'Eavesdropping' technology used to protect one of New Zealand's rarest birds

A sustainable and recyclable thermoelectric paper
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Great Crested Newt (IMAGE)
Biology

UK wild newt species free from flesh-eating fungus for now...
Saffron Crocus (IMAGE)
Biology

Mystery solved -- biologists in Dresden explain the genetic origins of the saffron crocus
Caterpillar Herbivory (IMAGE)
Biology

Chemical innovation by relatives of the ice cream bean explains tropical biodiversity
Berg (IMAGE)
Biology

Human impacts erode behavioral diversity in chimpanzees

Most Popular

  1. 1 Forest (IMAGE) Largest carbon dioxide sink in renewable forests
  2. 2 Ancient Ocean Site (IMAGE) Researchers uncover new clues to surviving extinction
  3. 3 Turtles Tracking turtles with telemetry
  4. 4 Puddle Jumpers (IMAGE) Rainy Weather on the Greenland Ice -- Triggering Sudden Melting Events
  5. 5 Gregarious Caterpillars (IMAGE) Fighting leaf and mandible
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics